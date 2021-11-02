No-Cook Cooking: Mustard makes the cut as autumn's secret weapon

Coating some boneless, skinless chicken breasts in mustard before c ooking will help keep the meat moist and tender. And if you've been passing up pork roasts and tenderloins because you thought they'd be too complicated to cook, try slathering a spicy mustard mixed with freshly ground black pepper on the pork before sliding the pan into the oven.

If you're a barbecue fan, you already know that several favorite regional sauces rely on yellow mustard for kick. Now that tailgating season is in full swing, keep in mind that yellow mustard also is a secret weapon that travels well when you need a creamier dipping sauce for fries and fresh vegetable slices. And fans of German potato salad can tell you what a difference one simple ingredient can make.

All flavors of mustard seem to work well in sauces for chicken nuggets, so if you're trying to get a child in your life to branch out and sample different flavors, prepared or homemade honey mustard might do the trick. Try a different mustard flavor on a ham slider, bologna sandwich or bratwurst in pita for lunchbox variety.

Mustard can be a welcome condiment in wraps and flatbread sandwiches when you don't have a refrigerator at work and don't want to risk the drama that room-temperature mayonnaise can bring. It's also a tasty option when egg allergies takes mayo off the menu.