No-Cook Cooking: Mustard makes the cut as autumn's secret weapon

Maybe you're building a salad with rich green kale, spinach, spiralized tart apples, figs, beets and other luscious fall finds. But when it's time to add some dressing, ranch and blue cheese somehow seem too heavy, and the vinaigrettes you loved all summer seem too flimsy.
It's time to whip out that vinaigrette's fall wardrobe by whisking in a tablespoon or so of mustard. The tang of spicy brown mustard or the bite of horseradish mustard may be just the right note to make a weeknight meal feel special and seasonal.
If you've been building your No-Cook Cooking spice rack all this time, chances are you've tried at least one flavor of mustard. Autumn is a perfect time to add a few more flavors and explore the delicious possibilities of a budget-friendly powerhouse.
Mustard delivers a lot of punch with very few calories, which makes it a sensible choice for salad dressings. It packs the creamy feel of ranch without the calories or blue cheese or Roquefort without the dairy. The assertive flavor gives you extra permission to cut out vinaigrette ingredients that might irritate allergies, such as shallots or garlic.
Coarsely ground mustard seeds can add warmth and depth to the sheet-pan meals you'll be relying on when fall's dress rehearsals and school projects all seem to land in the same week. If you tend to use a lot of dill during the summer on roasted vegetables, try easing in some mustard instead — or in addition to it.
Coating some boneless, skinless chicken breasts in mustard before c ooking will help keep the meat moist and tender. And if you've been passing up pork roasts and tenderloins because you thought they'd be too complicated to cook, try slathering a spicy mustard mixed with freshly ground black pepper on the pork before sliding the pan into the oven.
If you're a barbecue fan, you already know that several favorite regional sauces rely on yellow mustard for kick. Now that tailgating season is in full swing, keep in mind that yellow mustard also is a secret weapon that travels well when you need a creamier dipping sauce for fries and fresh vegetable slices. And fans of German potato salad can tell you what a difference one simple ingredient can make.
All flavors of mustard seem to work well in sauces for chicken nuggets, so if you're trying to get a child in your life to branch out and sample different flavors, prepared or homemade honey mustard might do the trick. Try a different mustard flavor on a ham slider, bologna sandwich or bratwurst in pita for lunchbox variety.
Mustard can be a welcome condiment in wraps and flatbread sandwiches when you don't have a refrigerator at work and don't want to risk the drama that room-temperature mayonnaise can bring. It's also a tasty option when egg allergies takes mayo off the menu.
When you're planning a game-day buffet or charcuterie boards for easy entertaining, include several mustard flavors to accompany steamed fingerling potatoes, summer sausage, salami and hot, salty soft pretzels. If the friends sitting around your television are trying to cut back on sugar, homemade mustard-based dips and dressings can help without sacrificing flavor. And if you're making pickles to serve with the spread, mustard seeds pair beautifully with celery seeds and other spices.