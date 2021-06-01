No-Cook Cooking: Make a fresh commitment to workday lunches

If you ended up working from home during the pandemic, you may have discovered that all those years of skipping lunch to get a few more things done at your desk didn’t really get you very far.

Stopping briefly every day for lunch became a valuable discipline for me over the past year. There was sheer pleasure in the fact that I could have a quick meal break with my husband before we returned to our respective work-from-home zones. I soon discovered that eating lunch helps keep the snack monster better contained throughout the day and gives me a welcome dose of focus when my energy levels tank between about 4 and 6 p.m.

A few weeks after establishing my new pattern, I took an honest look at how much I was getting accomplished each day, and I realized that skipping lunch to cross a couple of tasks off my list hadn’t gotten me ahead or made me more productive. Without lunch, I was slowing down late in the afternoon, but too tired to notice. After lunch, I tended to revisit tricky tasks with a more creative perspective that led to satisfying new solutions.

One thing’s for sure: When I do return to my office desk, I’m not going to walk away from what I’ve learned from lunch. I’m going to bring it all with me.