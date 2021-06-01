No-Cook Cooking: Make a fresh commitment to workday lunches

If you ended up working from home during the pandemic, you may have discovered that all those years of skipping lunch to get a few more things done at your desk didn’t really get you very far.
Stopping briefly every day for lunch became a valuable discipline for me over the past year. There was sheer pleasure in the fact that I could have a quick meal break with my husband before we returned to our respective work-from-home zones. I soon discovered that eating lunch helps keep the snack monster better contained throughout the day and gives me a welcome dose of focus when my energy levels tank between about 4 and 6 p.m.
A few weeks after establishing my new pattern, I took an honest look at how much I was getting accomplished each day, and I realized that skipping lunch to cross a couple of tasks off my list hadn’t gotten me ahead or made me more productive. Without lunch, I was slowing down late in the afternoon, but too tired to notice. After lunch, I tended to revisit tricky tasks with a more creative perspective that led to satisfying new solutions.
One thing’s for sure: When I do return to my office desk, I’m not going to walk away from what I’ve learned from lunch. I’m going to bring it all with me.
Now that vaccination is widely available and restrictions are easing, many people who haven’t already returned to brick-and-mortar work environments will be doing so within the next few months. If you’re preparing to go back, make lunch one of the aspects of your new schedule that you’re planning in advance.
Start preparing work lunches that are as flexible as you are. Keep in mind that the physical environment at work may have changed. Will you have access to a microwave or refrigerator? Will you be eating outdoors to get some fresh air? Don’t end up skipping lunch because you don’t have somewhere safe to store it or consume it; if your first idea doesn’t work, be ready to try something new. It’s easier to change plans than to fumble because you forgot to plan.
Think of meals you enjoy that don’t need to stay in the fridge. A picnic-style repast of fruit, cheese and bread or crackers might meet your needs for protein, carbohydrates and fiber while keeping everything simple and easy. It also gives you the flexibility to change the lineup with the seasons; replacing the summer strawberries from a local farm with the autumn apples from your favorite orchard can keep lunch appealing.
Be sensitive to your coworkers’ needs as well, especially when friends have food allergies. If there’s anything we’ve learned during the past pandemic year, it’s the value of communication; when in doubt, ask. If your weekly meal planning includes cooking enough at dinnertime to take seconds to work the next day, make sure you aren’t bringing lethal leftovers. Peanut-powered sesame cold noodles may travel well, and cashew butter and almond butter on flour tortillas or flatbread can be foundations for satisfying lunches, but not if they’re endangering someone at the next desk who has a gluten or nut sensitivity.
If you know you will not have time to make lunch before you leave for the office, or that you’ll have multiple stops to make before you get there, remember that there’s no shame in buying your lunch.
Budgeting the lunch money and scheduling the time to pick orders up count as preparations, too, and your purchases may help your favorite local restaurants bounce back. What you don’t have time for is guilt.