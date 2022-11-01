No-Cook Cooking: Lighten up pre-Turkey Day dining the easy way

Maybe it’s your grandmother’s silky sweet potato pie. Perhaps it’s the made-from-scratch stuffing your mother spent hours creating from freshly baked cornbread and butter-browned herbs. Or it just might be the crispy, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth sausage balls that your family has made for decades from a fragile recipe clipped from a long-ago magazine.

There’s a very good chance that something on your Thanksgiving table has such a strong hold on your sense of tradition, imagination and appetite that you’re already scheduling extra workouts between now and the big day, tucking in extra reps in the weight room or going the extra mile on your running route. If Monday’s rain kept the number of trick-or-treaters down in your neighborhood, you may be rationing your leftover Halloween candy. You may be passing up desserts or cocktails in anticipation of spending those conserved calories on thick slices of deep-dish apple pie with crushed-walnut crust and loads of whipped cream.

As noble as making wise food and activity choices can be, it’s also important to avoid spending the next few weeks in a deprivation mindset. If you start resenting the absence of sweetness and satisfaction in your meals between now and Thanksgiving, you may inhale that annual holiday dessert you’ve dreamed of without even tasting it.

Avoid the pre-Turkey Day turmoil by making additions, not subtractions.

Autumn is a time of plenty, of bounty, of deep gratitude for a harvest that starts with a dusting of seeds and ends with full cupboards in the community and stocked shelves at the food bank. The fruits and vegetables of fall can help you cut back on empty calories, high-octane carbs and, well, garden-variety excess so you can look forward to the annual feast with pleasure, not panic.

If you like to pile on the salad fixings during the summer, take a good look at what’s in season in your produce section and make a few autumn-friendly adjustments. Chopped kale adds a bolder flavor and a welcome crisp texture to your base of leafy greens. If you haven’t already tried the convenient bags of washed, chopped kale, pick one up on your next shopping trip and see how versatile it is. It’s every bit as tasty as a steamed or wilted side dish next to bratwurst and sauerkraut, or layered in a savory, bubbly vegetarian lasagna. And just wait until you try mixing different varieties of kale for layered flavors.

Cauliflower is delicious raw in salads, as snacks with grapes and cubes of cheese, or riced and mashed next to meatloaf or chicken thighs. Reach for your wok to make delectable General Tso’s cauliflower or a snappy buffalo version with a touch of margarine and a healthy pour of your favorite hot sauce.

Keep an eye out in the freezer case for cauliflower-crust pizzas for quick weeknight dinners. Fall can be a hectic time of year, packed with places to be and assignments to complete before holiday breaks, so plan ahead for nights when cooking would feel like a chore. Tuck some easily prepared plant-based entrées and sides in your freezer, and you’ll be ready when surprises shake up your schedule.

Mushrooms can satisfy that umami urge as few other foods can, and fall brings a wider variety to local stores. Slice and sauté several varieties, mixing flavors and textures, and pile them on chicken breasts, lean beef or wilted chard or broccoli rabe. Mushrooms can pack an amazing amount of flavor in only a few calories.

If you don’t have time to throw together a sheet pan of roasted root vegetables on a busy evening, reach for some steam-in-the-bag vegetables instead. There’s always room for another bag in the freezer and another vegetable on your plate.

Sweeten your salads with chopped pears or apples, and soon you’ll be starting and ending your meals with orchard favorites. Fall’s fresh fruits play well with others and open up a new world of lighter dessert options. Cutting back on baked goods and sugary desserts won’t feel like a loss when you’re discovering the pleasures of pears or apples served warm with cinnamon, cloves and other spices.

Next time you’re tempted to drop foods from your menu to keep calories under control, consider adding filling, nutritious plant foods instead. It’s an easy way to include extra nutrients to help you stay strong and hearty during cold and flu season, and you may make some discoveries that you’ll be proud to serve all year long.