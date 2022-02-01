No-Cook Cooking: Let Super Bowl loyalties dictate hot dog toppings

The real battle on Feb. 13 may be between folks who top their hot dogs with yellow mustard, chopped onions, cheddar cheese and cinnamon-powered chili and those who prefer a bacon-wrapped wiener blanketed with grilled peppers and onions.

If you’re still trying to figure out a simple but delicious way to satisfy a crowd on Super Bowl Sunday, keep in mind that hot dogs are plentiful, economical and ready for endless combinations of toppings. Both teams in this year’s tilt come from towns that love their trademark hot dogs, so here’s your chance to set up a spread that honors both cities’ popular pups.

Those who root for the Los Angeles Rams may be able to share stories of standing in line for an hour or more to pick up hot dogs from Pink’s, a City of the Angels landmark frequented over the decades by director Orson Welles and countless Hollywood stars and sports legends.

Other fans prefer to stop by L.A. street vendors’ carts for a Mexican-inspired hot dog in a bacon embrace that’s topped with grilled peppers, caramelized onions and such bonus toppings as avocados, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and a hearty spoonful of pico de gallo.

Cincinnati Bengals devotees are likely to order something different. The Cincinnati Cheese Coney, a ballpark mainstay, is covered in mustard, chili, chopped onions and a respectable pile of shredded cheddar. Keep in mind that not just any chili from a can will do; Cincinnati-style chili has a distinctive blend of cinnamon, chocolate and allspice notes.

The Polish Boy, a popular choice from vendors’ carts, tops a wiener or kielbasa with french fries, barbecue sauce and coleslaw.

When planning your Super Bowl spread, start by offering several different types of wieners. Some fans expect a complex beef-and-pork blend in a casing that snaps with every bite; others are satisfied with the grocery store brands they’ve loved since childhood. And this year, you’ll find more — and more satisfying — plant-based pups than ever before.

Don’t forget that your butcher may have some delicious recommendations, and there still may be time to order a favorite regional brand online for quick delivery. Consider having several varieties ready to fulfill special requests. If the weather on game day is conducive to grilling outdoors, let your guests choose which hot dogs they want to go on the grill — and which split and crispy levels of doneness they love best.

Count on getting at least one extra package of hot dog buns. Creamy, juicy, gooey toppings can disintegrate even the sturdiest rolls, and nobody wants to be the only person in the room on game day eating a hot dog with a fork.

When it comes to toppings, start with your own favorites, and then let your imagination run wild. If you like yellow mustard, add a Dijon, horseradish or jalapeno mustard for variety. If you’re an onion fan, serve both caramelized and chopped raw options.

Get some coleslaw from the deli, and have some sauerkraut ready for layering. If you’re serving kielbasa, bratwurst or knockwurst, plan on having a German-style sauerkraut with caraway seeds, some shredded Swiss cheese and a spicy brown mustard on hand.

Tuck an extra package of hot dogs in your refrigerator, just in case. If you end up with a lot of leftover toppings, No-Cook Cooking cooks know that a few future dinners practically have made themselves, which is an epic weeknight win.

Don’t be surprised to see some strong reactions from guests; depending on where your friends hail from, heated quarrels can be ignited by the mere presence of a ketchup bottle near a hot dog bun. But if you’re looking for a way to build some team spirit around your table, hot dogs just may be a No-Cook Cooking host’s best friend.

