No-Cook Cooking: Let sentiment guide some winter-weather prep choices

Chances are pretty good that you’ll be doing a little last-minute shopping today, and not necessarily for Christmas or Hanukkah meals.

There’s nothing like a frosty forecast and a possibility of icy or snowy weather to send friends and neighbors scurrying for the checkout line. This time of year, it never hurts to have a few snow-day stocking stuffers in your grocery buggy.

Even if you aren’t observing any of the upcoming holidays, think of a few things that would make a patch of rough weather a lot more sunny and check the shelf tags for sale prices. And if you’re lucky enough to spend your bad-weather days working from home, no one will guess that your February mug of coffee is packing a little holiday magic.

Stocking up on holiday-themed sale items can fit into all kinds of personal styles. If you’re an unapologetic holiday buff, unwrapping candies from red and green foil will extend your festivities. If saving cash is what matters most, you can find room in your pantry for deals in packaging of any color. And if your inner Grinch really wanted some of those frosted Christmas tree cookies, no one has to know that you’ll be devouring them in secret for half-price.

Keep an eye out for all kinds of sale items this week and next that you can stock up on now and thank yourself for later. If you see holiday-themed slice-and-bake cookies, remember that they’ll taste just as heavenly with hot chocolate after shoveling the driveway in January if you buy and freeze them now. It never hurts to have another bottle of non-dairy coffee creamer in the fridge, and no one else has to know that you’re still enjoying peppermint mocha in your holiday blend beans long after trend addicts have moved on to resolutionista diet fare.

Small rewards can pay off when you least expect it, so keep an eye out for sale items with sentimental appeal. My grandfather loved Andes Mints and my grandmother always kept Hershey’s Kisses on hand. The lovely green and silver tones of the foil wrappers never looked out of place, and I smile whenever I see them. Besides, chocolate never goes out of season. If there’s a candy that brings back happy memories for you, scoring a bag or two in a holiday clearance bin is always a win.

Grab a couple of whole chickens and some pork chops now and tuck them in the freezer, and you can count on a hearty meal when you don’t feel like inching through slushy ice to the store.

Some holiday-themed supplies can be useful all year long. Napkins and cupcake tin liners in solid colors can work easily for multiple holidays; green suits St. Patrick’s Day, red is smashing for Independence Day, and silver and gold can add a little sparkle to a birthday or an ordinary day that needs to turn into a celebration. Marked-down wrapping paper and ribbons can be used in crafts and scrapbooking projects with kids when schools close for rough weather.

And whatever you do, be nice to the staff at your favorite grocery store. These folks have worked hard for weeks making sure your go-to holiday ingredients are on the shelves when you need them, and this week, they are delaying their own trips home to make sure you can get tucked in safely before the storm with all the provisions you need for the holidays. Plan on returning their kindness with gratitude.

May your fridge be full, your power stay on and your holidays be bright.