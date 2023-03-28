Maybe you remember a relative painstakingly tinting shredded coconut with food coloring to evoke the curly plastic grass of Easter baskets on top of a midcentury celebration cake. Perhaps this holiday-loving home cook also took the extra step of quickly switching frosting bag tips to create a basket-weave pattern in the icing on the sides of the cake.

There’s an easier way to add a little spice to cakes, cupcakes and other desserts this spring holiday season, and it probably has been waiting in little bags in your favorite store for quite a while. No-Cook Cooking cooks often don’t have the time or baking equipment on hand to pull off the creative cakes that beam from magazine covers this time of year, but spice jelly beans and spice gumdrops can help you achieve some festive effects.

My father adored spice jelly beans and spice gumdrops, and he often remarked that they were getting harder to find as newer candy trends competed for shelf space. He’d have been delighted to see how easy it is these days to locate them online from a widening variety of candy retailers.

The term “spice” refers to popular flavors of yesteryear that lent boldness to already-sweet treats. Food history buffs will tell you that these flavors would be familiar to anyone who chewed a lot of gum around the turn of the previous century.

Spice gumdrops get their verve from cinnamon, cloves, anise, wintergreen, spearmint and sassafras, which provides a snappy, almost soapy root beer flavor. For spice jelly beans, manufacturers stay close to that flavor profile and often add black licorice, ginger and peppermint.

Nostalgia and pop culture history are part of the appeal, of course, but if you didn’t grow up with spice beans and drops, grab a bag or two and discover the flavors for yourself. Once you get a taste of the way the vibrant flavor notes pump up the impact of the sugar, you’ll start thinking of ways to use them in Easter baskets and beyond. Get accustomed to the interesting notes created when the different flavors are chewed at the same time before selecting the icing; you may want to stay close to the vanilla and marshmallow end of the frosting pool.

You can trim your Easter cake with carefully placed rings or rows of spice jelly beans or gumdrops to accent your frosting; no matter how old you are, finding a few on top of a cupcake is a treat. If you want to reserve a few for filling plastic eggs to hide for youngsters, let the littlest ones taste them first. If they’d rather have the milder jelly beans they’re more familiar with, just tuck the spice bags back in the cupboard with a “more for me” smile.