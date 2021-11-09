No-Cook Cooking: Let maple flavors stir up your imagination

If you’ve been enjoying pumpkin spice and chai spice lately, here’s another irresistible flavor for your autumn arsenal: maple.

If you hear the word “maple” and automatically think of fluffy pancakes soaking up amber waves of syrup, I’m totally with you. But there’s another way to savor the magic of maple — well, make that endless ways. It’s time to welcome maple sugar to your No-Cook Cooking pantry.

If you are looking for simple ways to add subtle notes of caramel and translucent warmth to a dish or dessert, maple sugar may become your new favorite ingredient.

It offers an easy dash of nuance that friends and family members may not expect from a reluctant or less experienced cook, making it a welcome confidence booster. If you’ve been asked to bring the sweet potato casserole to Friendsgiving, do a test run replacing some or all of the cane sugar in your recipe with maple sugar, and see if you like the elevated flavor profile. Don’t be surprised if your test run turns into two. You’re welcome.