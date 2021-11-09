No-Cook Cooking: Let maple flavors stir up your imagination

If you’ve been enjoying pumpkin spice and chai spice lately, here’s another irresistible flavor for your autumn arsenal: maple.
If you hear the word “maple” and automatically think of fluffy pancakes soaking up amber waves of syrup, I’m totally with you. But there’s another way to savor the magic of maple — well, make that endless ways. It’s time to welcome maple sugar to your No-Cook Cooking pantry.
If you are looking for simple ways to add subtle notes of caramel and translucent warmth to a dish or dessert, maple sugar may become your new favorite ingredient.
It offers an easy dash of nuance that friends and family members may not expect from a reluctant or less experienced cook, making it a welcome confidence booster. If you’ve been asked to bring the sweet potato casserole to Friendsgiving, do a test run replacing some or all of the cane sugar in your recipe with maple sugar, and see if you like the elevated flavor profile. Don’t be surprised if your test run turns into two. You’re welcome.
This experiment will rev up your imagination, and soon you’ll branch out into cool-weather beverages. A hint of maple sugar is delightful in cocoa or hot chocolate, especially if you’re using dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate. Dark chocolate with a splash of almond milk and some maple sugar will remind you of favorite candy bars, and that steaming mug of stress relief may find its way into your decompression ritual after a hectic workday, become a go-to accompaniment for late-night philosophical discussions or offer balm for Sunday afternoon doldrums when your team has just lost.
A minuscule amount added to hot apple cider will bring a dusky note of “what am I tasting?” intrigue. Maple creates an elegant flavor profile with cinnamon and cloves that you’ll be tempted to try in cookies or cake to accompany that next mug of cider.
In sliced apples or peaches simmered in an iron skillet on the stovetop, you’ll discover the alchemy of maple and ginger. That combination can shine in gingerbread cookies or in a buttery crumb topping for a deep-dish peach or apple pie. And if you love pecan pie this time of year, imagine what a note of maple could bring to the dark brown sugars, molasses and corn syrups you’ll encounter in winter and holiday baking.
If you use ginger in your barbecue sauce as a stealthy way to pump up sweet heat, maple sugar can winterize your summer sauce recipe for late-season grilled and smoked meats. And if you’re putting peach halves and pineapple slices on the grill, be sure to add maple sugar to the plate of spices you’ll dip them in first.
Keep an eye out for “maple powder,” which can slip seamlessly into whipped cream and into dishes and beverages where granulated anything isn’t a comfortable texture. Maple powder also can make Monday morning’s coffee more nurturing when you aren’t looking forward to preheating the car.
You’ll want to start sprinkling maple sugar with abandon. Just don’t.
As always, read ingredient and nutritional labels; just as there are products out there with “honey” in the name that basically are flavored corn syrup, there are some “maple sugar” brands that only add maple flavoring to standard cane sugar. Artificial maple flavors can add a chemical aftertaste you really don’t want if subtlety is your goal.
It’s easy to add way too much sugar to something, and it’s even easier when your choice is a sugar in disguise. Folks who need to avoid sugar and corn syrup for health reasons don’t have nearly as much wiggle room there, so remember to keep your diners in mind whenever you cook and bake.
Read recipes carefully, too. You’ll often be able to replace some or all of the granulated sugar in a recipe with maple sugar, but you may want to make the maple sugar part of the amount instead of making an even swap until you’ve grown accustomed to how it will influence the flavors you expect.
Many people already have their Thanksgiving menus hammered down by now. However, if you’re adventurous by nature and comfortable with experimentation, you’ve got 15 days to test-drive some dessert and side-dish possibilities. Have fun — and schedule an extra workout or two just in case.