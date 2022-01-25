No-Cook Cooking: Let empty shelves become your open canvas

If the recent snows turned your thoughts toward bubbling pans of lasagna and creamy pots of macaroni and cheese, there’s a good chance that an unwelcome surprise greeted you once you finally got through the ice to the grocery store. Everyone else had the same thought at the same time, and boxes of pasta had become as elusive as four-leaf clovers under all that snow.

Although there’s nothing quite like pasta’s ability to soothe body and soul after shoveling snow, pushing through a pre-race workout, clearing away broken branches or weathering all kinds of daily challenges, No-Cook Cooking cooks have learned how to be resourceful and creative at the same time. No pasta? No problem. You’ve got this.

Whether shelves are spare because of virus variants, supply disruptions or garden-variety Central Virginia snow panic, you’ve learned a thing or two over the past two years about making great meals out of what is available. And while we’re on the subject of garden varieties, there’s no better place to start strategizing than the produce section.

Keep an eye out near all those plastic bags of potatoes for some smaller packages that will allow you to steam small potatoes right in the bag.

Read the labels carefully, because if the instructions recommend cutting the tiny spuds into wedges or chunks, you’ll want to do that to ensure delectable tenderness. Then you’ll add a bit of olive oil or butter and seasonings that appeal to you — rosemary, black pepper and dill, anyone? — before resealing the bag snugly and placing it in the microwave for about eight minutes. Putting fresh produce on the table just got almost sinfully simple, and you’ll have plenty of time left before dinner to steam a bag of collard greens or spinach to team it with.

Experiment now with the different versions to see if you like the tiny red or white potatoes better, and you’ll be able to put a tasty meal on the table no matter what meats are available in the butcher’s case. And as spring gets closer and you start daydreaming about cookouts, just think how much easier and quicker it’ll be to prepare fresh potato salad with your new secret weapon.

If you’re hankering for a comfort-food side dish and trying to cut carbohydrates at the same time, my heart goes out to you. I share that particular pain, and I have another idea for you from the produce section.

Prices have been pretty good on cauliflower lately, so two heads are better than one. Get ready to experiment and have some fun. If you’ve been building a No-Cook Cooking collection of spices and spice blends, here’s your chance to go as Italian, pan-Asian or Cajun as you like. You’ll end up impressing yourself.

Before you get started, get real: replacing rice, potatoes and pasta with cauliflower absolutely will not fool your taste buds, so don’t even pretend. Enjoy your cauliflower because you like its flavor and versatility. Evoking the flavors of some of your favorite dishes, however, is fine, and it’ll give you an opportunity to shake up your weeknight menus and let your imagination run free.

My version of Buffalo cauliflower has been a recent hit at home. The ultra-simple combination of steamed cauliflower tossed with hot sauce, flaked red pepper and a tiny bit of optional margarine has been particularly tasty next to ham this winter. If you play up the Buffalo flavor profile by adding some thinly sliced celery, just remember to cut back on any other sodium sources going into your dish.

I’ll be opening a new bottle of sweet chili sauce to throw this week’s version a bit of a curve, and I’ll add some to my go-to stir-fry pineapple chicken later in the week to complement a spoonful of orange marmalade, thinly sliced red and orange bell peppers, pineapple chunks, cauliflower florets and a healthy dash of Chinese five spice. The ginger in the Chinese five spice seems to be the ideal finishing note; it soars over the dish like a soprano descant.

If you’d love some dirty rice, but your diet (or doctor) says no, consider tossing your steamy chopped cauliflower with a shake of poultry seasoning and ground sage, a dash of Cajun spice, a sip of robust olive oil and some nice hot crumbles of plant-based chorizo or other sausage. Chop some celery, green bell pepper and red bell pepper as finely as you can to brown with the chorizo, and although you’ll be cranking up the vitamin-packed vegetable quotient, the side of you that yearns for comfort food instead will tune out the nutrition noise and skip right to the familiar flavors as deprivation takes a holiday.

No one at your table will care how empty the shelves were — and no one has to know how healthy some of your favorite comfort foods can be.

