No-Cook Cooking: Kitchen inspiration from 'MasterChef Live!' contestant Malia

Q: How does traveling from show to show have an impact on how you plan and cook? Do you find inspiration visiting new places on tour?

A: When I travel to different cities, I get new inspiration. Sometimes it’s new flavor combinations; sometimes it’s seasonal. One of my favorite parts of touring is traveling to different cities and eating local foods.

Q: How does it feel being out on tour after the pandemic shut down so many events and performances?

A: Touring is something that I was not sure was going to happen. I’m so relieved that live theater is back! I’m happy for this tour, but I’m so happy for all the live theater performers and crew.

Q: Has the pandemic influenced your cooking in any way? Do you make different food choices? Have any favorite ingredients been harder to find?

A: At the beginning of the pandemic, I definitely had more time to cook and play around in the kitchen. I say play because when I was experimenting with different flavor combinations, I found some worked and some didn’t, but they were fun to try.