No-Cook Cooking: Kitchen inspiration from 'MasterChef Live!' contestant Malia

If you’re new to cooking, or simply not very excited about it, sometimes all you need is a dash of enthusiasm. If you’re the kind of person who likes a challenge, cooking competition shows may offer the inspiration you need to get off the couch and into the kitchen.
“MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” contestants will be heading to Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday for some family-friendly foodie competition that’s bound to stir some competitive juices. “MasterChef Live!” is the in-person, interactive version, and it will bring head-to-head cooking challenges and demonstrations to the Paramount stage.
“MasterChef,” which has entertained viewers for 11 seasons so far on Fox, brings in well-known chefs as judges, including Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot, Joe Bastianich, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez. “MasterChef Junior,” which focuses on contestants ages 8 to 13, shows what happens when talented, focused youngsters get the opportunity to cook and discover for themselves what they enjoy making and serving.
Malia, 14, a Season 7 finalist who’s on the current tour, enjoys coming up with her own pizza toppings and making her own pasta from scratch. Her hearty fare fuels an active lifestyle that’s packed with dance, motocross, snowboarding, water skiing and other high-energy pursuits.
Malia took some time to answer a few questions for No-Cook Cooking readers.
Q: How does traveling from show to show have an impact on how you plan and cook? Do you find inspiration visiting new places on tour?
A: When I travel to different cities, I get new inspiration. Sometimes it’s new flavor combinations; sometimes it’s seasonal. One of my favorite parts of touring is traveling to different cities and eating local foods.
Q: How does it feel being out on tour after the pandemic shut down so many events and performances?
A: Touring is something that I was not sure was going to happen. I’m so relieved that live theater is back! I’m happy for this tour, but I’m so happy for all the live theater performers and crew.
Q: Has the pandemic influenced your cooking in any way? Do you make different food choices? Have any favorite ingredients been harder to find?
A: At the beginning of the pandemic, I definitely had more time to cook and play around in the kitchen. I say play because when I was experimenting with different flavor combinations, I found some worked and some didn’t, but they were fun to try.
Over this last year, I realized how much I enjoy cooking with a truffle flavor. It just adds richness to dishes. I’ve also been using yuzu juice in some dishes. Yuzu is an Asian citrus fruit. It reminds me of a combination of lemon, grapefruit and orange.
Q: Do you have any tips to share for home cooks? Any secrets for making weeknight meals interesting and quick while work and school are in full swing? Are there any of your competition strategies that would serve cooks well at home?
A: Go online and look at videos or recipes for inspiration. You don’t need to strictly follow a recipe. You can make it your own, add more of what you like and less of what you don’t. Just give it a try.