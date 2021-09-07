No-Cook Cooking: Keep transition to fall easy and delicious

College and high school football games are kicking off, the scalding temperatures of summer are easing up and everything’s coming up pumpkin spice. September in Central Virginia means that autumn is on its way.
The approach of autumn prompts a seasonal shift in the ways we shop and eat. The return of homework means many families are fixing more dinners indoors, gradually moving away from luscious but time-consuming and often sweltering grilling.
Summer saves some of its most glorious produce yields for late summer, so many gardeners still are eating their way through bumper crops of tomatoes and zucchini. One way to notice the subtle transition is to pay attention to when your gardener friends stop offering you zucchini and start handing you bags of tomatoes or leaving them on your car in the parking lot. If your produce-buying habits are changing because of your friends’ largesse, or the fact that your freezer is filling up with your own homegrown heaven, that’s a clear sign of an approaching shift change when late summer clocks out with the salsa staples and early fall logs in with apples, greens, beets and tree nuts.
This transitional period is a wonderful time for No-Cook Cooking cooks, because the bounty of late summer is delicious when prepared using cooking techniques from early fall. One of the fun parts of fall is turning on the oven again without turning your kitchen into a blast furnace and sending your air conditioning into overdrive. Clear off some counter space and pull out your Crock-Pot, Foodi, Instant Pot and other favorite time-saving appliances. The promise of pleasant temperatures ahead gives you all the permission you need.
Sheet-pan meals are fall favorites for busy families who need to get back to homework after dinner — or who like to squeeze in a family walk or bike ride first. Fresh vegetables aim a flavor punch that may make some of these sheet-pan meals the best of the year.
Our sports editor, John Shifflett, recently shared a photo of a mouthwatering sheet-pan meal of kielbasa and fresh veggies prepared by his wife, Melissa. Make her genius move your own by cutting up chunks of zucchini and yellow squash to accompany your kielbasa slices. Pork and cruciferous vegetables have been teammates since way back in time, so try pairing kielbasa or bratwurst with halved Brussels sprouts, broccoli florets, baby bok choi and thinner cabbage wedges. Just toss your veggies of choice with olive oil, salt, pepper and your favorite seasonings and slide the pan into the oven.
Try pairing knockwurst with wedges of purple cabbage; toss a few caraway and mustard seeds over the food before roasting for an Oktoberfest feel that’ll go down beautifully with a local dark brew. Onion fans will want to toss in wedges or thick slices of red onions.
Fill that sheet pan with slices of brightly colored peppers of different heat intensity levels, onions and tomatoes to create fajita fixings to fold into flour tortillas with shredded cooked chicken, beef or both; it’ll mean one fewer pan to tend on the stovetop, which will make the meal feel easier. Chorizo and some garden-fresh cilantro may be just the finishing touches you need.
If it’s important to you that your children help you fix dinner to build their culinary skills, homemade fajitas combine fresh veggies with quick preparation and easy cleanup for a school-night-friendly team effort. Consider picking up a rotisserie chicken to streamline the protein part so you can maintain focus on preparing the vegetables while the attention spans are as fresh as the produce.
Plan another veggie sheet pan of green and purple cabbage wedges, carrot slices and broccoli florets to chop coarsely after roasting for a hot, crisp slaw that’ll be a welcome change of pace from year-round steamed veggies and side salads or summer’s runny coleslaw. No dressing is needed, but add the spices you like to make it your own. Try it on pulled pork barbecue sandwiches this weekend, or pile it on your plate next to broiled chicken breasts or thighs and some late-summer corn on the cob. Once you start seeing fresh beets in your produce section or at the farmers market, start adding them to your sheet-pan triumphs for a blast of flavor, color and nutrition.
If you aren’t ready to turn the oven on just yet, keep your wok or frying pan handy for some stovetop masterpieces. While picking up takeout at our favorite Chinese restaurant recently, I overheard another customer order egg foo young without onions — and now I can’t wait to order it that way myself. My need to avoid onions has had me flipping past that entry in the menu for years.
Egg foo young brings brunch’s loaded omelet onto autumn’s dinner plate with some international flair. Pile on the fresh cabbage and bean sprouts. It’s also a sublime way to empty that crisper drawer and use up delicious fresh eggs that otherwise might be forgotten. Pulled pork barbecue or burnt ends can make a tasty substitution for the traditional roast pork to maintain that late-summer vibe.
If a one-pan meal means less time at the stove, simple cleanup and more of the evening to yourself, take advantage of the extra time to savor this seasonal transition. Enjoy your dinner, and then head outside together to toss the football a few times before getting back to business.