No-Cook Cooking: Keep transition to fall easy and delicious

College and high school football games are kicking off, the scalding temperatures of summer are easing up and everything’s coming up pumpkin spice. September in Central Virginia means that autumn is on its way.

The approach of autumn prompts a seasonal shift in the ways we shop and eat. The return of homework means many families are fixing more dinners indoors, gradually moving away from luscious but time-consuming and often sweltering grilling.

Summer saves some of its most glorious produce yields for late summer, so many gardeners still are eating their way through bumper crops of tomatoes and zucchini. One way to notice the subtle transition is to pay attention to when your gardener friends stop offering you zucchini and start handing you bags of tomatoes or leaving them on your car in the parking lot. If your produce-buying habits are changing because of your friends’ largesse, or the fact that your freezer is filling up with your own homegrown heaven, that’s a clear sign of an approaching shift change when late summer clocks out with the salsa staples and early fall logs in with apples, greens, beets and tree nuts.