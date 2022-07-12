No-Cook Cooking: Keep it lively with your own top-five lists

A social media question a few weeks ago intrigued me long after the ephemeral post faded from the feed. The poster wanted to know what five items others insisted on keeping in their refrigerators at all times.

The fun of the conversation thread was noticing how few duplications there were, and how diverse the favorite flavors turned out to be. I saw few of my own clutch condiments on these lists; the variety delighted me. And if you’re a No-Cook Cooking cook like me — if you cook mainly because you are supposed to, rather than from some burning desire to create culinary art, and you take pleasure in letting others shine in the foodie spotlight instead — you’ll be pleased to know that all is as it should be.

Just as many components merge in the alchemy of a delicious dish, disparate threads of your own cultural history, upbringing and community life will appear in your cooking style — even if, like me, you’re reluctant to admit you have one.

If you grew up standing on a stool to watch what your grandmother sprinkled into simmering saucepans, folded into cake batter or tucked into tortillas, your culinary love language was shaped by the experience of creating the meal. If you loved the excitement of waiting around a restaurant table to glimpse the wonders that all arrived at the same time, those memories helped craft the way you savor presentation. If you learned the discipline of hunting from parents and grandparents who’d prepared and preserved wild game all their lives, you most likely came away not only with dressing and storage safety skills, but also with family recipes for seasoning and smoking meat, marinating jerky and blending spices for sausage.

So what are five items you can’t do without in your kitchen? It turns out that I have separate lists for my refrigerator and my spice cabinet.

If I open my fridge door and see Texas Pete hot sauce, low-sodium teriyaki sauce, apple cider vinegar, grated cheese and horseradish mustard, I can relax and dive into mealcraft.

I do a lot of steaming and stir-frying, so I’m even happier if I see a jar of orange marmalade, which is the secret final ingredient of my pineapple chicken, and a stalk of celery, which goes with almost everything and automatically reduces the amount of salt needed in any dish. Having a jar of jalapeños and another of olives opens a world of opportunities when I’m serving yet another meal of chicken that was on sale.

My spice cabinet needs another five superstars — Chinese five spice, curry powder, black pepper, either lemon pepper or orange pepper, and either seasoned salt or adobo seasoning. My go-to salt-free jalapeño seasoning is getting harder to find lately, but I’ve discovered a “flavor bomb burger” seasoning among Weber’s grilling blends that satisfies that zeal for zing.

The top-five exercise made me smile, because I’ve come a long way over the years. There was a time when I couldn’t stand spicy food; even cinnamon was too hot for me. Then, after a painful bout with ulcers early in my career, I discovered a new tolerance for spicy foods. Over the weekend, I relished every morsel of a noodle dish with tofu, egg and broccoli served Thai hot that I would not have dared to order during my teen years.

If left to our own devices in a consequence-free hedonistic universe, my husband and I would order Chinese food most nights of the week and never get bored. In the real world, the speed of stir-frying and steaming give me the flavors and tender-crisp vegetables I crave and still get my impatient self out of the kitchen quickly. And although I treasure my adulthood adventures in dining out and sampling new-to-me cuisines, I’ll never part ways with my Texas Pete and apple cider vinegar, because they are Proustian ties to my happy North Carolina childhood and the endless regional and almost operatic complexities of barbecue culture.

Take a few minutes to come up with your own top-five lists and reflect on what the ingredients you reach for have to say about your approach to cooking, your philosophy of food and the family foodways that shaped the way you feel nourished and loved. It’ll stimulate great conversations with your friends and family around the table.