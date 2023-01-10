 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NO-COOK COOKING

No-Cook Cooking: Jump-start healthy eating at hospital cafeteria

  • 0

January is a popular time to take a fresh approach to cooking and eating. It’s also a month filled with ads for all kinds of diet programs that promise to take away all the time-consuming steps and confusion and make healthy eating easy.

A structured diet plan may be exactly what you need to change past behavior that got your daily eating patterns off track. Did you get into a curbside takeout habit during the first year of the pandemic? Do you spend too much on processed foods at the grocery store because you’re working more hours these days? Have you convinced yourself that every stressful day entitles you to some decompression with sweets and treats, and you’re suddenly having more stressful days lately?

Before you start any diet plan, it’s important to check with your doctor and make sure it’s appropriate for your individual needs and health concerns. And before you shell out all that lettuce for shakes, bars and microwaved meals, take a moment to reset your eating patterns with a trip to the hospital.

People are also reading…

The hospital cafeteria, that is.

Sure, it sounds strange to go to a hospital cafeteria when you don’t necessarily need to be there. But if you give it a chance, this setting can make some of your eating plan transformation goals a little easier. Think of it as a reconnaissance lunch date of sorts.

When you walk into a hospital cafeteria, especially if you haven’t visited one for a while, you’ll notice a more carefully curated selection of foods and snacks than you may be used to seeing. Your favorite candy bar might be there in a smaller size, or its expected shelf space might be occupied by a choice with less saturated fat or sugar. If you tend to make a lot of impulse buys at the register when you’re hungry, take a closer look at the snack options at checkout.

If you’ve always told yourself you’d eat healthier foods more often if they were readily available and convenient, here’s your chance. Be sure to read the nutritional labels, and you may be impressed.

The grab-and-go salads and sandwiches can have enticing ingredients to explore. If you’ve wanted to make some healthier substitutions, such as whole-grain breads or extra vegetable toppings, here’s your chance to see what they can look and taste like. And if portion control has been a problem, you’ve just found an opportunity to explore serving sizes and eyeball the recommended amounts without fear of judgment.

The hospital cafeteria setting gives you an opportunity to buy and eat just what you need, which can help you make smarter choices at the grocery store. If you discover you aren’t crazy about za’atar or chipotle aioli or starfruit, you haven’t spent money on a large container that you won’t finish. Will the recommended portion satisfy, or will you be hungry later? One of the apples or oranges stacked in a convenient, visually appealing display near the register might hit the spot better than another bag of chips. Now’s the time to try and find out without judgment and buyer’s remorse.

Many people complain that hospital entrées can be bland. If you’re firmly in that camp, sit down to taste a meal as objectively as possible and figure out if that’s the case — and, if so, why.

This exploratory lunch may be the moment you realize that you’ve been dessicating your entrées with salt or drowning your desserts in sugar. Next time you make that same dish at home, you can experiment with salt-free spice blends, fresh herbs or an extra handful of chopped vegetables. Taste the dish as it is without judging it. See how a blank canvas can get you in touch with your basic ingredients and get you thinking about updated flavor combinations.

You may come away with a different way of looking at changes you need to make — and changes you’d like to make. Have fun with it, and don’t be surprised if you start a new eating plan with more faith in a positive outcome.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The ‘other’ pasta Bolognese better suits weeknight cooking

The ‘other’ pasta Bolognese better suits weeknight cooking

Slow-simmered ragù Bolognese is the classic. But for weeknights you can instead make its tomato-free cousin. The rustic white Bolognese is made from ground meat, white wine, aromatics and olive oil. It gets on the table in under 45 minutes. In their version, the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street use Italian sausage for ease since it already is well seasoned. Spiced turkey or chicken sausage is a lighter alternative to pork that makes sense just after the holidays. Dried porcini mushrooms provide an umami-packed backbone of flavor that’s harder to achieve with fresh mushrooms. A small measure of heavy cream lends a rich, silky consistency. Wide noodles such as pappardelle or tagliatelle are ideal.

No-Cook Cooking: Start your tasty 2023 with a healthy shelf life

Now is a great time to toss out that barbecue sauce bottle in the back of the fridge that predates your favorite show and the salad dressing that has worn out its welcome. Replace the almost-empty bottles of condiments with fresh ones that'll make meal preparation more fun.

José Andrés and his daughters dine their way through Spain

José Andrés and his daughters dine their way through Spain

The new TV series “José Andrés and Family in Spain” follows the groundbreaking chef and humanitarian on a food tour through his homeland. He travels with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. The ladies join their dad as they visits such places as Barcelona, Madrid, Andalusia, Valencia, the Canary Islands and Asturias, where he was born. He says the food there made him who he is. It’s a travel show, a cooking show and a family show, all wrapped up in a celebration of Spain and proud fatherhood. The series debuts on Discovery Plus starting Dec. 27.

Buzz Bites: Fluvanna unveils new commercial kitchen space

The new commercial kitchen is a collaborative effort between the County of Fluvanna and the Fluvanna office of Virginia Cooperative Extension that provides 300 square feet of commercial kitchen rental space to boost startups, small-business owners and entrepreneurs in the county's food industry.

Cloud-like meringues offer simple path to French royalty

Cloud-like meringues offer simple path to French royalty

Light and crisp meringue cookies have a reputation for being difficult to pull off. Blame that on their association with French royalty. But they’re surprisingly easy to make for those with a stand mixer and whisk attachment. And to the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, they’re very adaptable too. For a chocolate and salted peanut variation, you’ll need about 2 ounces of chopped chocolate and some orange zest. Or try them with roasted cashews, unsweetened coconut flakes and lime zest, or with pistachios, candied ginger and turmeric. Serve meringue cookies alone or split them open and fill them with whipped cream and scattered fresh berries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hugh Jackman denies ever taking steroids to bulk up for Wolverine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert