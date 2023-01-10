No-Cook Cooking: Jump-start healthy eating at hospital cafeteria

January is a popular time to take a fresh approach to cooking and eating. It’s also a month filled with ads for all kinds of diet programs that promise to take away all the time-consuming steps and confusion and make healthy eating easy.

A structured diet plan may be exactly what you need to change past behavior that got your daily eating patterns off track. Did you get into a curbside takeout habit during the first year of the pandemic? Do you spend too much on processed foods at the grocery store because you’re working more hours these days? Have you convinced yourself that every stressful day entitles you to some decompression with sweets and treats, and you’re suddenly having more stressful days lately?

Before you start any diet plan, it’s important to check with your doctor and make sure it’s appropriate for your individual needs and health concerns. And before you shell out all that lettuce for shakes, bars and microwaved meals, take a moment to reset your eating patterns with a trip to the hospital.

The hospital cafeteria, that is.

Sure, it sounds strange to go to a hospital cafeteria when you don’t necessarily need to be there. But if you give it a chance, this setting can make some of your eating plan transformation goals a little easier. Think of it as a reconnaissance lunch date of sorts.

When you walk into a hospital cafeteria, especially if you haven’t visited one for a while, you’ll notice a more carefully curated selection of foods and snacks than you may be used to seeing. Your favorite candy bar might be there in a smaller size, or its expected shelf space might be occupied by a choice with less saturated fat or sugar. If you tend to make a lot of impulse buys at the register when you’re hungry, take a closer look at the snack options at checkout.

If you’ve always told yourself you’d eat healthier foods more often if they were readily available and convenient, here’s your chance. Be sure to read the nutritional labels, and you may be impressed.

The grab-and-go salads and sandwiches can have enticing ingredients to explore. If you’ve wanted to make some healthier substitutions, such as whole-grain breads or extra vegetable toppings, here’s your chance to see what they can look and taste like. And if portion control has been a problem, you’ve just found an opportunity to explore serving sizes and eyeball the recommended amounts without fear of judgment.

The hospital cafeteria setting gives you an opportunity to buy and eat just what you need, which can help you make smarter choices at the grocery store. If you discover you aren’t crazy about za’atar or chipotle aioli or starfruit, you haven’t spent money on a large container that you won’t finish. Will the recommended portion satisfy, or will you be hungry later? One of the apples or oranges stacked in a convenient, visually appealing display near the register might hit the spot better than another bag of chips. Now’s the time to try and find out without judgment and buyer’s remorse.

Many people complain that hospital entrées can be bland. If you’re firmly in that camp, sit down to taste a meal as objectively as possible and figure out if that’s the case — and, if so, why.

This exploratory lunch may be the moment you realize that you’ve been dessicating your entrées with salt or drowning your desserts in sugar. Next time you make that same dish at home, you can experiment with salt-free spice blends, fresh herbs or an extra handful of chopped vegetables. Taste the dish as it is without judging it. See how a blank canvas can get you in touch with your basic ingredients and get you thinking about updated flavor combinations.

You may come away with a different way of looking at changes you need to make — and changes you’d like to make. Have fun with it, and don’t be surprised if you start a new eating plan with more faith in a positive outcome.