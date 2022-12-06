No-Cook Cooking: Jarcuterie combines safer entertaining with gift giving

As cold and flu season intensifies and the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of going away, the holiday celebration season of 2022 has a hybrid feel to it. While many people are weary of restrictions and want to party like it’s 2009, many others remain determined not to risk getting ill and are keeping a polite distance.

Even a simple office gathering during a lunch break can feel like serious business these days. If you’re looking for a solution to make both groups of friends happy — and help keep everyone healthy — you probably already have ruled out the grazing stations and buffet tables that lure multiple hands into serving bowls and platters.

If nothing seems quite right, consider jarcuterie as a way to keep everyone satisfied — and delighted.

As charcuterie boards and related spreads have grown in popularity — and scope — over the past couple of years, jarcuterie offers a clever way to contain the bounty. Instead of arranging meats, cheeses, fruits and crackers on marble cutting boards or holiday platters, presenting snacks in individual Mason jars brings the variety and visual appeal into portable, personal feasts.

Jarcuterie offers built-in portion control for friends who worry about overindulging at multiple gatherings and gives everyone a chance to converse while maintaining a safe physical distance.

This time of year, jars aren’t the only appealing vessels. Here’s your chance to send people home with a gift; once the goodies are gone, each guest can keep the container.

Holiday-themed mugs are an obvious choice for serving finger foods. Look for oversized mugs that can hold plenty of nibbles now and generous servings of coffee, hot chocolate, soup or cereal all winter long.

If you haven’t chosen a theme for your gathering, jarcuterie can make decisions easier. Matching snowman mugs for everyone or coordinating choices — different characters from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or “Frozen,” perhaps? — can set a whimsical tone. Seasonless solid colors offer even more possibilities. Choose the mugs first and let their colors and patterns suggest napkin options for you.

Jarcuterie mugs also make good choices when guests can’t stay long — or technically aren’t gathering at all. If everyone at work is scrambling to finish end-of-year projects on deadline, drop off a mug filled with cookies, tea bags and hot chocolate packets at each work station so friends can stop for a break when it works best for them. No plans for a party? A jarcuterie gift also can be a spontaneous gesture to lift spirits on a stressful day or a clever way to toast your team’s job well done.

Larger mugs make it easier to add individually wrapped cookies and candies, providing another way to help prevent the spread of seasonal germs.

If sustainability is important to you, or is a value you share with friends and coworkers, consider shopping for your mugs at a thrift store or nonprofit fundraising sale. The certified pre-owned holiday tableware you’ll find at sales and shops often will look like new because it was stored with care and used rarely, if at all.

If cost is a concern, dollar stores offer plenty of variety and often stock the multiples needed to match or coordinate vessels for a crowd.

Your thoughtful gift can remain useful long after the holidays are over. If you choose mugs in solid colors or year-round-friendly patterns, a friend who isn’t into coffee may use the mug to store paper clips, thumb drives, small charging cords or odds and ends on his or her desk. Spare mugs can be stored to boost hospitality later as you offer cups of coffee to clients or visitors.

Jarcuterie may be the intersection of creativity and practicality that you and your crew need right now, so give your festive imagination free rein.