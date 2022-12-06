 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No-Cook Cooking: Jarcuterie combines safer entertaining with gift giving

  • 0

As cold and flu season intensifies and the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of going away, the holiday celebration season of 2022 has a hybrid feel to it. While many people are weary of restrictions and want to party like it’s 2009, many others remain determined not to risk getting ill and are keeping a polite distance.

Even a simple office gathering during a lunch break can feel like serious business these days. If you’re looking for a solution to make both groups of friends happy — and help keep everyone healthy — you probably already have ruled out the grazing stations and buffet tables that lure multiple hands into serving bowls and platters.

If nothing seems quite right, consider jarcuterie as a way to keep everyone satisfied — and delighted.

As charcuterie boards and related spreads have grown in popularity — and scope — over the past couple of years, jarcuterie offers a clever way to contain the bounty. Instead of arranging meats, cheeses, fruits and crackers on marble cutting boards or holiday platters, presenting snacks in individual Mason jars brings the variety and visual appeal into portable, personal feasts.

People are also reading…

Jarcuterie offers built-in portion control for friends who worry about overindulging at multiple gatherings and gives everyone a chance to converse while maintaining a safe physical distance.

This time of year, jars aren’t the only appealing vessels. Here’s your chance to send people home with a gift; once the goodies are gone, each guest can keep the container.

Holiday-themed mugs are an obvious choice for serving finger foods. Look for oversized mugs that can hold plenty of nibbles now and generous servings of coffee, hot chocolate, soup or cereal all winter long.

If you haven’t chosen a theme for your gathering, jarcuterie can make decisions easier. Matching snowman mugs for everyone or coordinating choices — different characters from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or “Frozen,” perhaps? — can set a whimsical tone. Seasonless solid colors offer even more possibilities. Choose the mugs first and let their colors and patterns suggest napkin options for you.

Jarcuterie mugs also make good choices when guests can’t stay long — or technically aren’t gathering at all. If everyone at work is scrambling to finish end-of-year projects on deadline, drop off a mug filled with cookies, tea bags and hot chocolate packets at each work station so friends can stop for a break when it works best for them. No plans for a party? A jarcuterie gift also can be a spontaneous gesture to lift spirits on a stressful day or a clever way to toast your team’s job well done.

Larger mugs make it easier to add individually wrapped cookies and candies, providing another way to help prevent the spread of seasonal germs.

If sustainability is important to you, or is a value you share with friends and coworkers, consider shopping for your mugs at a thrift store or nonprofit fundraising sale. The certified pre-owned holiday tableware you’ll find at sales and shops often will look like new because it was stored with care and used rarely, if at all.

If cost is a concern, dollar stores offer plenty of variety and often stock the multiples needed to match or coordinate vessels for a crowd.

Your thoughtful gift can remain useful long after the holidays are over. If you choose mugs in solid colors or year-round-friendly patterns, a friend who isn’t into coffee may use the mug to store paper clips, thumb drives, small charging cords or odds and ends on his or her desk. Spare mugs can be stored to boost hospitality later as you offer cups of coffee to clients or visitors.

Jarcuterie may be the intersection of creativity and practicality that you and your crew need right now, so give your festive imagination free rein.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to Cook a Turkey: Sprinkles, pepperoni and some monkey business

How to Cook a Turkey: Sprinkles, pepperoni and some monkey business

Pepperoni, sprinkles and macaroni and cheese remain the most popular turkey toppings, but our young chefs are serving up some creative new flavor profiles this Thanksgiving. Fresh stuffing options this year include lima beans, pumpkin, bubblegum popsicles, Cool Ranch Doritos, brown cheese and Pirate's Booty.

Caper relish lightens weeknight-friendly sausage and lentils

Caper relish lightens weeknight-friendly sausage and lentils

Braised sausages and lentils are classic French comfort food, but many recipes are unnecessarily fussy. Many call for boiling the lentils and sausages separately, then assembling them together for a final bake. Instead, the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street use one skillet, start to finish. They use Italian sausages that already come seasoned with spices — hot or sweet, depending on your heat tolerance. After browning them, they simmer dark-green French lentils du Puy to infuse them with the flavor from the fond already in the skillet. A quick relish of capers, parsley and lemon zest and juice adds a welcome pop of tangy, herbal flavor.

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

In some parts of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal. Yet for many of us elsewhere it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason. A comforting, pretty and very simple sweet potato pie makes a nice alternative to the more traditional pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. Food writer Katie Workman thinks refrigerated, store-bought crusts are one of the best inventions ever to make pie-making easier. But if you have a pie crust recipe you like, please feel free to use it here. Workman does like making homemade whipped cream.

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

Buying the cups gives local diners a chance to help provide wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves in time for National Wreaths Across America Day, which falls on Dec. 17 this year. In 2021, Mission BBQ customers' cup purchases raised $550,920 for the cause.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashton Kutcher breaks down in tears over twin brother's near-death experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert