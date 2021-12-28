No-Cook Cooking: Hydration matters, even in the winter

As New Year’s Eve draws near, many people’s thoughts turn to drinking. Here at No-Cook Cooking, we’d like to recommend that you drink to your heart’s content — just not in the way you might be thinking.
If your hands are feeling dry, your hair seems to soak up every drop of conditioner and you just can’t seem to shake off that nagging fatigue, you may have written it off to winter’s arrival, Central Virginia’s constantly changing temperatures and the tiring toll of all those holiday preparations and celebrations. But there’s also a good chance you aren’t drinking nearly as much water as you would during the warmer months of the year.
I can almost hear the responses from my cold-natured friends now: “Of course not. It’s too cold.” Here’s where your No-Cook Cooking ingenuity comes in to save the day. And if you’re just not ready yet to start making New Year’s resolutions about neatening up your diet, making a commitment to better hydration is sensible — and much easier to keep than promising to give up cookies or Cab Franc again.
Let’s face it: if you’re in the middle of working out, trimming tree branches, mulching leaves, taking down decorations, cleaning out closets or any other means of working up a healthy sweat, you owe it to your hard-working body to have some water nearby. Ditch the ice; switch to warm water if you like. Just make sure you’re replenishing your body during and after exertion.
If you keep a water bottle at your desk as a reminder to stay hydrated during the warmer months, don’t get out of the habit during the winter. You still need to stop typing from time to time. Seeing that bottle will remind you to take a moment — and take a sip or two.
Keep in mind that there are plenty of hydrating alternatives to cold water on a freezing day.
Start with hot tea, which can be as simple or as elaborate as you’d like. Next time you’re at the grocery store, treat yourself to at least two boxes of tea bags. If you love drinking iced tea during the summer and with restaurant meals, look for a basic black tea or a blend you haven’t tried before. Then try a green tea.
If there’s room in the grocery budget for a third box, pick out a flavored herbal tea, too; if you aren’t fond of iced tea and aren’t generally much of a tea drinker, some of the flavored choices can be combined with regular tea or enjoyed on their own to help win you over.
If you use pods or K-Cups in your coffee machine at home or at work, look for tea selections that are compatible with your favorite appliance. You’ll find at least a few options in the coffee and tea aisle at the store, and there are dozens of other varieties that you can find and order easily online. Next time you feel thirsty and just can’t stand the idea of feeling chilled after drinking water, make a cup of hot tea. And if you’ve had a rough day and need to chill without feeling cold, you’ll thank yourself for keeping a box of chamomile tea in your pantry.
Flavoring your hot tea is simple. Honey is a no-brainer, and pairing it with a thin slice of lemon can be soothing. If you like to use fresh lemons in your water or iced tea during the summer, try an orange wedge or slice in your hot tea instead during the winter while the citrus selection is so good. If you use a juicy orange slice, you may discover that you don’t need any other sweeteners or flavorings.
If you’re the pot-of-coffee type, making individual cups of hot tea might sound like extra work, but it doesn’t have to be. Invest in a carafe with a lid that fits tightly and make a big pot of hot tea that you can return to again and again.
Don’t forget smoothies. So many of your favorite leafy greens are particularly delicious this time of year, such as spinach and seemingly endless varieties of kale. Winterize your summer standby recipe with cranberries and fragrant juice oranges if you like. Leave out the ice if you want more of a room-temperature treat. A few crisp apple slices and a generous dash of cinnamon can help that holiday-season feeling linger a little longer if you simply aren’t ready to bid it goodbye for another year.
Keep the blender on the counter, because if smoothies are too cold for your liking right about now, whirling those fresh greens together can be the start of a glorious soup. Winter’s hearty stews and steaming soups are nourishing and delightful, and there’s always room on the table for a little extra nutrition and flavor. Adding a cup or bowl of soup to your lunch or dinner offers another way to sneak more fluids into your diet.