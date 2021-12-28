No-Cook Cooking: Hydration matters, even in the winter

If you keep a water bottle at your desk as a reminder to stay hydrated during the warmer months, don’t get out of the habit during the winter. You still need to stop typing from time to time. Seeing that bottle will remind you to take a moment — and take a sip or two.

Keep in mind that there are plenty of hydrating alternatives to cold water on a freezing day.

Start with hot tea, which can be as simple or as elaborate as you’d like. Next time you’re at the grocery store, treat yourself to at least two boxes of tea bags. If you love drinking iced tea during the summer and with restaurant meals, look for a basic black tea or a blend you haven’t tried before. Then try a green tea.

If there’s room in the grocery budget for a third box, pick out a flavored herbal tea, too; if you aren’t fond of iced tea and aren’t generally much of a tea drinker, some of the flavored choices can be combined with regular tea or enjoyed on their own to help win you over.