Valentine’s Day is a time to reflect on people we love — and other passions in our lives.

Some people’s pulses are quickened by the mountain views and sunsets that unfold in splendor, making challenging hikes feel worthwhile. Others love the thrill of speed and can’t wait for the next opportunity to hit the interstate for a satisfying drive. Some of us simply can’t live without music, and we can be transported to any realm on the emotional spectrum of human experience by hearing a series of notes played in a particularly satisfying order by someone who can’t live without performing.

And many people truly enjoy cooking.

For the No-Cook Cooking cook, it isn’t easy to wrap the mind around this concept.

We’d almost always rather be doing something else. Cooking is something we do because we are supposed to, and finding moments of enjoyment in it usually take us by surprise.

If you don’t love cooking, you are in good company. But we’re surrounded by people who excel at it, so there’s always hope for inspiration.

In the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, if you’re not a cooking fan, take a moment to consider what might change your mind. And if you’re a foodie, think about why you love cooking and how you can share that enthusiasm with folks who’d love to join your ranks.

I can think of a few things that could help people in the No-Cook Cooking tribe enjoy the discipline more, and I encourage you to come up with your own.

Please don’t assume everyone is an experienced prep cook. I don’t know about you, but I get tired of reading recipes and cookbooks that claim to get dinner on the table in 30 minutes but forget to mention the 20 minutes or so of chopping, peeling and measuring that must be done before you begin. One of the reasons my husband and I discontinued an otherwise appealing meal kit delivery service was that the recipe writers assured us we could get a box of vegetables chopped in the time it took the pasta water to boil.

Practice can help newbie cooks chop faster over time, and food processors can work weeknight miracles, but it sure would help if recipe stopwatches didn’t start ticking until all ingredients were prepped and ready to go.

Please don’t omit necessary ingredients just to preserve a theme. It’s frustrating to taste the results of a recipe that claims to require only six or fewer ingredients, or whatever the cookbook’s theme number may be, and discover that the recipe developer left out ingredients that are necessary for a successful outcome.

On several occasions, I have decided against including certain recipes in our Food section because the recipe developer claimed to require only a certain number of ingredients but then failed to mention that salt, pepper and olive oil were needed. I don’t want someone — especially a newcomer who is trying to follow a recipe precisely — to obey all the steps and get a disappointing result because a more experienced cook simply assumed everyone would know how much salt would be needed for a chemical reaction to succeed or how much oil would keep other ingredients from scorching. Even “salt and pepper to taste” is better than fudging the numbers. Especially with fudge.

Unintentional themes also can chase less confident cooks away. I stopped printing one writer’s recipes in part because she dumped an entire chopped onion into each recipe and then complained in almost every column that her young children wouldn’t eat her cooking. My suspicion is that all that chopping was therapeutic for her somehow, whether onions made sense in a dish’s flavor profile or not.

Please mention the tools cooks will need. The best recipes for cooks of different experience levels explain how to get good results. A new cook won’t necessarily have access to a test kitchen’s worth of toys.

If “mix” means “use a machine to mix” — if a mixer is required because whisking or whipping by hand isn’t going to be thorough enough and the texture will be all wrong — please say so. If someone trying out a new stand mixer needs to use a dough hook, speak up as early as possible in the instructions. If substituting a blender for a food processor won’t work, admit it up front.

Always read the whole recipe before you begin. If you’re new at cooking, it’s important to read the recipe all the way through before you start cooking — well before you start measuring spices and chopping vegetables. If an unfamiliar tool or appliance is required, you don’t want to make that discovery after your hands are covered in oil and flour. It’s one thing to need to run to the supermarket for a seasoning; it’s another to have to stop mid-recipe to order an appliance accessory online — and then order pizza.

Everyone loves to eat, and we’re all in this together. Show each other some love by setting fellow cooks up for success.