No-Cook Cooking: How to enjoy lunch when there's no refrigerator at work

Lunch at work doesn’t automatically come with license to chill. A friend mentioned over the weekend that she’s on the lookout for more ideas for workday lunches that don’t need to be refrigerated.

My friend is frugal, loves variety and enjoys reheating leftovers from restaurant meals the next day as no-brainer lunches. The refrigerator at her workplace, however, is in an out-of-the-way location that’s inconvenient for her. She greets the public, and leaving her desk long enough to heat her lunch isn’t always an option.

She’s not alone. Students who bring lunches to school don’t have access to a fridge, either. If you make sales calls or spend the day stopping by construction sites, you may toss a lunch bag in your vehicle or stop for a sandwich or fast food.

Food safety guidelines recommend not leaving any food lying around for more than two hours, so a lunch that has been sitting in your back seat since you left for work this morning might be moonlighting as a petri dish. Even though the weather is getting cooler, your car still catches plenty of rays while you’re busy toiling.

If you don’t have access to a refrigerator, it’s time to get creative. There are plenty of ways to keep your lunch cool and safe.