No-Cook Cooking: How to enjoy lunch when there's no refrigerator at work

Lunch at work doesn’t automatically come with license to chill. A friend mentioned over the weekend that she’s on the lookout for more ideas for workday lunches that don’t need to be refrigerated.
My friend is frugal, loves variety and enjoys reheating leftovers from restaurant meals the next day as no-brainer lunches. The refrigerator at her workplace, however, is in an out-of-the-way location that’s inconvenient for her. She greets the public, and leaving her desk long enough to heat her lunch isn’t always an option.
She’s not alone. Students who bring lunches to school don’t have access to a fridge, either. If you make sales calls or spend the day stopping by construction sites, you may toss a lunch bag in your vehicle or stop for a sandwich or fast food.
Food safety guidelines recommend not leaving any food lying around for more than two hours, so a lunch that has been sitting in your back seat since you left for work this morning might be moonlighting as a petri dish. Even though the weather is getting cooler, your car still catches plenty of rays while you’re busy toiling.
If you don’t have access to a refrigerator, it’s time to get creative. There are plenty of ways to keep your lunch cool and safe.
Consider upgrading to an insulated lunch bag that will accommodate a frozen reusable ice pack or two. Keeping a few reusable ice packs in the freezer is a convenient way to keep not only lunches cold while you work, but also farmers market finds while you’re running errands on a warm day. Keep an eye out online for the different sizes and dimensions available; many ice packs are designed specifically for lunchboxes and insulated bags, which eliminates a lot of expensive guesswork, and they’re likely to take up less of the precious real estate in your freezer.
Think about adding other chilled or frozen elements that can do double duty as auxiliary ice packs. A snack-sized bag of frozen green grapes or an ice-cold bottle of water or fruit juice can help the ice packs keep an entrée salad cool while warming to the perfect temperature for tasting by lunchtime.
Sandwiches and vegetables make great traveling companions. Lettuce, spinach and thinly sliced peppers and apples will stay crisp and tasty in a round of pita bread.
Keep salads simple and safe by avoiding ingredients that can spoil quickly — yes, mayonnaise, I’m looking directly at you — and using a light touch with anything that can create sogginess or oiliness. Save the coleslaw for lunch at home and try shredded carrots with golden raisins instead.
Be sure to have go-to options in your rotation that do not include nuts or nut butters. Chances are good that coworkers seated near you will let you know about any food allergies they may have, but after a year and a half of working remotely and following hybrid schedules, refreshing your memory is simply good teamwork. If you’ve been working environment during the pandemic, or the cast of characters changes with work shifts, be particularly mindful to what you bring for lunch. If in doubt, leave nuts and nut butters out.
If no one in your workplace has a nut allergy, nut butters certainly can make putting lunch together a lot easier. If you took peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to school, try shaking up the classic PB&J flavor profile by adding fresh fruit. Bananas are a natural choice, and thinly sliced crisp apples can add an unexpected light texture. keep this option in mind when you buy too many of fall’s flavorful fresh apples next month from your favorite orchard or fruit stand.
If you’re a big fan of the simple peanut-and-raisin trail mix, scattering a few raisins, golden raisins and dried cranberries on your crunchy peanut butter sandwich can offer the contrast of chewy and chunky textures and balanced sweetness. And if you’re looking for more options for that jar of cashew butter, consider topping it with thinly sliced peaches.
Cold sesame noodles also travel well in your insulated bag, and they’re easy to make. Just don’t forget to pack a fork.