No-Cook Cooking: How stockings give us a leg up on nostalgia

There would be an apple, usually a Rome Beauty that Dad had chosen for its garnet color and he or Mom had shined to a glassy finish, and sometimes a Red Delicious or Golden Delicious apple as well. There would be a juice orange that had been selected for its rich fragrance and flavor. The fruit I greeted most eagerly was the tangerine, which was easy to peel and even easier to enjoy with a cup of hot spiced tea.

A handful of nuts also went in the stocking — pecans from the tree in the backyard, and some walnuts. (The squirrels made sure we never had our own walnuts.) I usually slipped my pecans back into the family basket later for my mom to crack and enjoy. Another handful of Hershey’s Kisses in festive foil wrappers and a candy cane perched on the edge of the stocking completed the traditional contents.

Next came some treats that changed from year to year — there’d be a PEZ dispenser honoring a superhero or Star Wars character, or some miniature candy bars — but the classic collection of fruits and nuts that had been sentimental favorites since my parents’ own Depression-era childhoods never varied, and all four kids appreciated the way in which the mere sight of those time-honored treats evoked the joy of their Christmases past and made it part of our own.