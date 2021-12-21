No-Cook Cooking: How stockings give us a leg up on nostalgia

The band program at my junior high school used to raise money during the holiday season by selling citrus fruit that would be shipped to the recipients directly from Florida. I remember congratulating a classmate on his success in being named a top seller, and he responded with an embarrassed smile and a shake of his head.
Instead of taking pride in his prize, he felt guilty about taking money from his grandparents, neighbors and other customers for grapefruits and navel oranges that he believed could be bought immediately, and for less money, at any nearby grocery store. He was uncomfortable with all the excitement over the fruit coming “directly from Florida,” as if the 27th state only recently had been discovered or something, and he willingly admitted that he didn’t understand the breathless fascination.
When I mentioned this exchange later at home, it was my father’s turn to smile. My classmate’s conscience was in fine working order, but Dad said he needn’t be worried about ripping people off, because it wasn’t really that long ago when fresh citrus fruit was a rare treat and a big deal indeed. In fact, Dad said, my friend was giving his older customers an opportunity to enjoy some welcome holiday nostalgia. I’ve never needed an excuse to get sentimental, so that was fine with me.
Every Christmas Eve, four stockings expertly sewn by my mother were hung by the fireplace in my childhood home. And every Christmas morning, each stocking would contain a traditional collection of marvels that we loved for the joy they’d brought for generations.
There would be an apple, usually a Rome Beauty that Dad had chosen for its garnet color and he or Mom had shined to a glassy finish, and sometimes a Red Delicious or Golden Delicious apple as well. There would be a juice orange that had been selected for its rich fragrance and flavor. The fruit I greeted most eagerly was the tangerine, which was easy to peel and even easier to enjoy with a cup of hot spiced tea.
A handful of nuts also went in the stocking — pecans from the tree in the backyard, and some walnuts. (The squirrels made sure we never had our own walnuts.) I usually slipped my pecans back into the family basket later for my mom to crack and enjoy. Another handful of Hershey’s Kisses in festive foil wrappers and a candy cane perched on the edge of the stocking completed the traditional contents.
Next came some treats that changed from year to year — there’d be a PEZ dispenser honoring a superhero or Star Wars character, or some miniature candy bars — but the classic collection of fruits and nuts that had been sentimental favorites since my parents’ own Depression-era childhoods never varied, and all four kids appreciated the way in which the mere sight of those time-honored treats evoked the joy of their Christmases past and made it part of our own.
Finding an orange and a tangerine in their own stockings long ago was a big deal for my friend’s fundraiser customers, because a whole new world of refrigeration and commercial transportation made it possible to enjoy fresh fruit that grew in a warmer climate out of state. Peeling the tangerine from my own stocking reminded me how a blend of past resilience and present generosity had shaped my holidays, and my childhood.
This Christmas, we’re thinking of three bright lights from our church congregation who died in 2021. One of them sent each of us home from the annual Christmas Eve service with a brown paper lunch bag filled with the fruits and nuts of a classic stocking, and he added an extra treat: old-fashioned hard candies in bright colors and pillowy, ribbony shapes. Soon after the final notes of “Silent Night,” while the smoke from the hand-held candles still lingered in the air, he’d be handing bags to church members as they left for home. Thank you, Fritz; we miss you.
What goes into the ideal Christmas stocking for you? Does your family tuck in small toys, holiday socks or gift cards? Is your stocking a place to stash smaller gifts like earbuds, jewelry, charging cords or electronic accessories safely so they won’t get swept up in discarded wrapping paper? And are you the one who loads a special stocking for the pets with treats and toys?
There’s still time to assemble a custom stocking for someone in your life. No-Cook Cooking cooks might not be whipping up perfect holiday cookies with ease like some of our talented foodie friends yet, but we can assemble with the best of them.
A stocking with a whimsical set of cookie cutters, foil cupcake cup liners in festive patterns and a tube or two of trendy metallic sprinkles could bring a smile to the face of that baking friend. A few of the spice blends you’ve learned to rely on during the pandemic, a set of sustainably harvested bamboo spoons and a few potholders in the recipient’s favorite color could fill the perfect stocking for a newly minted cook in your life who’s in the same position now that you found yourself in during March 2020.
A stocking for newlyweds will have room in the toe for a gift card for ordering custom hot sauces, barbecue rubs or seafood boil spices, and a friend who recently moved to town for a new job might appreciate gift cards for local restaurants he hasn’t tried yet. And it’s perfectly OK to treat yourself after a second holiday season of cooking at home more often, expanding your repertoire and trying new things.
Just be careful not to add anything sharp to your gift stocking that might bruise or puncture that precious citrus fruit.
From my No-Cook Cooking kitchen to yours, tidings of comfort and joy.