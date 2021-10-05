No-Cook Cooking: Honey's comforts just as sweet outside the kitchen

While selecting plants for beauty and utility in your containers or garden beds, chances are good you’ve been more mindful the past few years about selecting plants that make local bees and other pollinators happy.
That doesn’t mean that butterflies, moths and birds get to have all the fun, because it’s a great time of year to complete the circle by eating more honey.
Entertaining doesn’t get much easier than drizzling honey on a warm wedge of Brie that’s fresh from the oven, or over a luscious, tender pear. If you are assembling a charcuterie board, these carefully chosen sweet elements and a handful of tart raspberries can complement all the salty and smoky flavors. Fall grilling gets a boost from barbecue sauces that add honey spiked with lime, chipotle, and half-sharp paprika.
Yes, it’s important not to consume too much, but honey can be a smarter choice than sugar in many situations. When chosen and served wisely, honey can bring antioxidants to your plate and sweeten a cup of tea or coffee in a way that might have a healthier impact on blood sugar levels. Check with your doctor before you start drizzling, especially if you are watching glucose levels or pollen allergies, and always keep moderation in mind.
Even if your doctor is on board with sensible honey consumption, you’ll need to read the labels, because some brands include corn syrup and other sweeteners. These fillers often alter the taste as well, and they lack honey’s complex, rich flavor and nutritional profile.
Next time you get home from a football game with a sore throat from cheering too enthusiastically, try a drizzle of honey and a squirt of fresh lemon in a hot cup of tea. It’ll also be a soothing treat after choir practice once your post-pandemic rehearsals resume.
If you’re already thinking of holiday gift giving, honey makes itself at home in the bath as well as the kitchen. Reach for locally crafted soaps and lotions that get a rich scent and silky feel from honey. The fragrance of honey offers a warming complement to almond and vanilla scents, so buy a few extras for last-minute pampering treats or hostess gifts. Honey’s skin-soothing properties are legendary, and there’s even a medical-grade honey that brings an ancient practice of using honey to speed wound healing into the 21st century.
If you count on whimsical touches to brighten your day as the pandemic wears on, keep in mind that if you buy honey in those adorable bear-shaped bottles, you’ll have a free dispenser for liquid hand soap once the honey is gone. Keeping a bubbly bear by your sink can make washing your hands for the full 20 seconds a lot more upbeat, and refilling it cuts back on packaging waste. If there are children in your life whose hands are too small for clunky shampoo and shower gel bottles, consider turning an empty honey bear into a child-friendly dispenser to make bathtime more fun.
Next time you’re at the farmers market or orchard store, start reading labels to see which flowers and herbs have donated pollen to create your honey. Clover honey is a traditional favorite, as are lavender and thyme. And unless your doctor has recommended skipping honey entirely, there’s room in your pantry for several flavors.