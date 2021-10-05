No-Cook Cooking: Honey's comforts just as sweet outside the kitchen

Next time you get home from a football game with a sore throat from cheering too enthusiastically, try a drizzle of honey and a squirt of fresh lemon in a hot cup of tea. It’ll also be a soothing treat after choir practice once your post-pandemic rehearsals resume.

If you’re already thinking of holiday gift giving, honey makes itself at home in the bath as well as the kitchen. Reach for locally crafted soaps and lotions that get a rich scent and silky feel from honey. The fragrance of honey offers a warming complement to almond and vanilla scents, so buy a few extras for last-minute pampering treats or hostess gifts. Honey’s skin-soothing properties are legendary, and there’s even a medical-grade honey that brings an ancient practice of using honey to speed wound healing into the 21st century.

If you count on whimsical touches to brighten your day as the pandemic wears on, keep in mind that if you buy honey in those adorable bear-shaped bottles, you’ll have a free dispenser for liquid hand soap once the honey is gone. Keeping a bubbly bear by your sink can make washing your hands for the full 20 seconds a lot more upbeat, and refilling it cuts back on packaging waste. If there are children in your life whose hands are too small for clunky shampoo and shower gel bottles, consider turning an empty honey bear into a child-friendly dispenser to make bathtime more fun.