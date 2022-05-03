No-Cook Cooking: Homemade dressing offers freedom of choices

Maybe you’ve just gotten home from a visit to the farmers market or a fabulous produce section with fresh herbs that you simply couldn’t resist. Maybe a kind neighbor whose garden already is yielding all kinds of green goodness has handed you a bag of fragrant herbs.

You’re in the perfect position to make your own homemade salad dressings, so leave the bottles in the fridge and start a flavor adventure that will get your No-Cook Cooking creativity flowing.

The bottled stuff has plenty of delicious applications, and no one can argue with its convenience and variety. But spring’s tender, delicate greens and those irresistible baby veggies deserve something special. Just a few minutes’ effort in the kitchen can yield a dressing that can please the eyes, nose and palate.

You’ll find all kinds of salad dressing recipes online, so the first step is to figure out what herbs you have, what dressings you prefer and how you’d like to use the finished product.

Most dressings start with a vinaigrette profile or a creamy base, and although there are some delectably tried-and-true flavor combinations, making dressing yourself means you have ultimate control over the ingredients.

Vinaigrette dressings celebrate the detente of oil and vinegar and open limitless flavorful possibilities for marinating and tenderizing meats and vegetables. Whisking together your own dressing ingredients means you can select the oil you like best and pair it with a flavorful vinegar that will complement the dish you’re making.

Now that we’ll be spending more time grilling, think about the proteins you’ll be serving and the flavor profiles you enjoy. If you’re grilling pork tenderloin or making pulled pork barbecue, reach for apple cider vinegar, verjus or apricot nectar and a lighter oil. A juicy Angus burger might beg for a creamier concoction with blue cheese, horseradish or both.

I tend to favor creamy dressings, but they can be loaded with extra calories and fat — not to mention sugar, which really doesn’t need to be there. I'd rather save that sugar for a perfect piece of chocolate. Making dressing at home provides the freedom to ditch the mayonnaise and sour cream and use fat-free Greek yogurt instead, which packs all the creaminess and adds a shot of protein. I can leave out the onions I can’t digest and the sugar I don’t want, and pile on the dill, parsley and cilantro.

You call all the shots here. Not crazy about garlic? Try habanero instead. Need to cut back on salt? Leave the shaker in the spice cupboard. Steering clear of chemicals you have trouble pronouncing? You won’t need preservatives when you make just enough dressing for one meal.

If texture is important to you, and you devote time to composing salads with different crunchy and tender elements to achieve a balance, don’t drown it all in a runny dressing. Making your own gives you the power to adjust the fluidity or thickness to your ideal level.

Speaking of texture, mustard-based dressings can offer a tangy sweet spot between lighter vinaigrettes and heftier creamy choices. Honey mustard is a hands-down favorite with grilled chicken, but don’t stop there. If you’ve ever slathered chicken with horseradish mustard, spicy brown mustard or jalapeno mustard before roasting it during the colder months, think about coating chicken pieces you’ll be grilling and then echoing the flavors in your salad dressing.

Maple can bring out magical notes in pork and bacon, and there’s nothing quite like a warm dressing packed with minced bacon over a plate of tender fresh spinach.

Take a good look at the pile of herbs on your kitchen counter and consider the possibilities. Whip up a green goddess dressing glowing with dill, basil, parsley, chives and garlic, and once you’ve poured it over your garden greens, slice up some chicken breasts fresh from the grill to create a simple but spectacular entrée salad.

Green goddess dressings seem to be roaring back to popularity in recent years, which is great news for gardeners — and neighbors who benefit from their generosity. Save a little to drizzle over fingerling potatoes that you’ve just steamed in their own bag, or stone-ground grits that you’re about to blanket with blackened grilled shrimp.

