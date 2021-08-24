No-Cook Cooking: Grate expectations for zucchini menu variety

Maybe you aren’t truly feeling zucchini fatigue right about now. By this point in the summer, it’s probably more accurate to call it zucchini recipe fatigue. And for the No-Cook Cooking cook, it’s a problem that’s delightfully easy to solve.

Let’s face it: you’ve been serving zucchini the same few ways over and over again. I totally get it. We’re all busy, even during a season that claims to be more leisurely.

It’s so easy to cut a few into chunks, toss them in Italian dressing with some whole mushrooms and thread them on skewers for the grill; this no-brainer side dish for grill nights especially complements creamy ears of Mexican street corn. And as the weather starts cooling down, few filling sides are easier than making a package of stuffing mix, spooning it into scooped-out zucchini halves, tucking it in under a blanket of shaved Romano or Gruyere and sliding it all under the broiler.

I usually toss slices of zucchini and bell peppers in the wok with broccoli, which is colorful and packed with vitamin C — if not exactly imaginative. But making just a bit more effort can pay off.

Taking just a few extra minutes to grate your zucchini will open up a new world of entrée options.