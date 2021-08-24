No-Cook Cooking: Grate expectations for zucchini menu variety

Maybe you aren’t truly feeling zucchini fatigue right about now. By this point in the summer, it’s probably more accurate to call it zucchini recipe fatigue. And for the No-Cook Cooking cook, it’s a problem that’s delightfully easy to solve.
Let’s face it: you’ve been serving zucchini the same few ways over and over again. I totally get it. We’re all busy, even during a season that claims to be more leisurely.
It’s so easy to cut a few into chunks, toss them in Italian dressing with some whole mushrooms and thread them on skewers for the grill; this no-brainer side dish for grill nights especially complements creamy ears of Mexican street corn. And as the weather starts cooling down, few filling sides are easier than making a package of stuffing mix, spooning it into scooped-out zucchini halves, tucking it in under a blanket of shaved Romano or Gruyere and sliding it all under the broiler.
I usually toss slices of zucchini and bell peppers in the wok with broccoli, which is colorful and packed with vitamin C — if not exactly imaginative. But making just a bit more effort can pay off.
Taking just a few extra minutes to grate your zucchini will open up a new world of entrée options.
If you’re starting to get tired of endless salads at this point in the growing season, try covering your next bed of fresh garden greens with grated zucchini, radishes, carrots and celery.
The lightness and tenderness of a fluffy pile of grated vegetables may be just the reboot your salad routine needs. For an extra boost on a hot day, pop the grated veggies in the refrigerator to chill a little. To pump up the crunch, try adding matchsticks of jicama, water chestnuts and your favorite crisp apple variety. Matchsticks add visual interest to the general sense of airiness.
Grated zucchini, colorful bell peppers and carrots can be sautéed in a bit of vegetable broth for a change-of-pace pasta sauce that feels lighter than tomato-based versions. While your freshly drained pasta is still warm, toss it with a bit of butter, a handful or two of spinach leaves and grated Parmesan or Romano; let the spinach wilt a little before spooning the grated zucchini sauce on top.
Basil and dill both play well with zucchini, so don’t hesitate to add them. Otherwise, salt and pepper are all you need to finish the dish.
And grated zucchini truly shines when you make zucchini fritters. Plenty of recipes await online; on steamy late-summer days, the simpler, the better.
If you’re frying your fritters, this is the time to open a fresh bottle of oil; a rancid aroma will stink up your kitchen on a hot day and ruin the light, crisp feel you’re going for here. And make sure you have plenty of paper towels for squeezing away any liquid released by the grated zucchini and blotting oil from the finished fritters. If you’ve gotten a lot of practice making latkes over the years, you’ll nail the whole process.
You won’t need a heavy hand with seasoning; stick with salt, pepper and a high-quality Parmigiano-Reggiano. A dusting of powder-fine dill works, too — especially if you’ve just plucked it from your container garden.
Keep an eye out for fritter recipes that are baked instead of fried to skip all the extra steps and save the fat and calories of frying in oil. It’s especially important to squeeze excess liquid from your grated veggies if you’re taking this route to help keep the results crispy and appealing.
Recipes for some baked versions call for filling muffin tins with your fritter ingredients, which takes the guesswork out of portion sizes and ensures a crispy finish. Serve a few baked fritters on a plate with your favorite grilled vegetables and fruits and some raw marinated cauliflower for a summer meal that bursts with appealing textures and flavors.
Zucchini also plays well with meats. Keeping grilled burgers and baked meatloaf moist with grated zucchini can sneak a few extra servings of vegetables into the carnivores in your family. And if you like to shave some carbs off your favorite lasagna recipe by slicing zucchini lengthwise into planks as a substitute for lasagna noodles, sneak in some more grated zucchini, carrots and peppers in the sauce. You’ll have trouble deciding whether you prefer the meat-sauce style or the straight-up veggie version, so make both, enjoy one now and freeze the other to savor later.