No-Cook Cooking: Give your late-summer cookouts a little pop

With Labor Day coming up and schools back in session, grilling out starts to take on a different feel. The carefree, laid-back vibe of summer cookouts starts to energize, taking on a more anticipatory feeling as football fans make the switch to tailgating. And as any devoted sports fan will tell you, there’s no reason why bubbles aren’t appropriate.
Adding a celebratory sweetness to your pulled-pork barbecue, marinated steaks and complex barbecue sauces is as easy as reaching for a few extra bottles or cans of your favorite colas and sodas next time you’re at the store. If you normally like zero-sugar or diet versions, there’s no danger of drinking these by mistake; you’ll know they’re in the pantry within easy reach, just waiting for your next cookout or barbecue. If you normally drink regular sodas, however, you’ll want to make an effort to stash a few where you won’t use them up by accident.
Barbecue pitmasters and amateur grill gurus alike know that colas are secret weapons for two important facets of the grilling experience.
Adding a can of Coke to an overnight marinade can help ensure tender, fall-apart meat tissue. Experts recommend not leaving the meat soaking in soda for more than eight hours or so, or you might get a cut that’s almost too tender. And Southern purists may insist that you use a can of Pepsi or RC Cola instead.
Keep in mind that you’re using a sweetened soda and its flavors will intensify with heat, so if you ordinarily use sugar in your marinade, you’ll want to dial it back. Prepare an extra batch of marinade without the soda and keep it in the refrigerator for brushing the meat on the grill, because you’ll need to dump out all the marinade that spent the night with the raw meat for safety’s sake. Right before you head out to the grill is when you’ll add soda to your touch-up reserve marinade.
The extra sweetness is another reason to keep a close eye on your entrée while it’s over the flames, because sugary ingredients can cause epic splatters and flame blasts. It’s never a bad idea to wear eye protection of some sort when you’re grilling, anyway. Sweeter sauces that burn also can add an unappetizing aftertaste to your food that you’d rather avoid.
Barbecue sauce is a different animal, of course, in that it only gets brushed on the meat a short time before it comes off the grill, and more is applied at the picnic table to each diner’s taste. Here’s where you can go a little sweeter if you like with less potential danger. Experiment ahead of time to achieve the perfect balance of sweet, spicy and smoky to suit the personalized flavor profile you’ve been honing as a cook since the pandemic began.
Dr Pepper is a time-honored barbecue sauce superstar. It plays well with red pepper flakes, black pepper, sriracha and a hint of darker local honey from the farmers market. If you tend to add sugar to your barbecue sauce, add less, and consider using brown sugar instead. If you use a heavy hand with apple cider vinegar, you’ll want to ease up, and white vinegar may feel a bit sharp here.
Many cooks heat their homemade barbecue sauces to blend flavors. If you do, keep in mind that because there’s a significant amount of sugar or corn syrup in your high-test cola of choice, after a minute or two in the saucepan, it will start behaving more like a particularly delicious simple syrup — thickening and threatening to scorch if not kept under surveillance.
Fellow No-Cook Cooking cooks will be the last to judge you if your take on homemade barbecue sauce is a bottle of commercially prepared sauce with Dr Pepper poured in as desired and gently heated. Just plan ahead; have a cup of room-temperature water handy for thinning, and remember that off-the-shelf barbecue sauce, ketchup and other favorite condiments can pack a surprising amount of sugar themselves. Always sample while cooking and before serving. You don’t want family members’ and friends’ jaws hurting before they’ve even attempted to chew the meat.
Try not to repair a too-sweet sauce by oversalting. A touch of heat might work better here. If you’ve grilled some habanero peppers, mince one finely for your sauce to add a hint of smoke as well as fire. Grill a few spares to freeze for a hint of summer smoke with autumn’s grilled turkey or in a snow-day spaghetti sauce or chili. And if you’re using Dr Pepper, a judicious touch of Chinese hot chili oil may be just the complementary secret ingredient that will bring people back for seconds.
Labor Day temperatures tend to stay warm around here, so consider buying 7-Up or Sprite for a frosty dessert drink that’ll take your guests by surprise. Mixing a clear citrus soda with your favorite flavor of sherbet will pay homage to the unleaded party punches Southern moms have served at birthday parties for generations. Spike if you like, but remember that people will be driving home soon.