No-Cook Cooking: Give your late-summer cookouts a little pop

With Labor Day coming up and schools back in session, grilling out starts to take on a different feel. The carefree, laid-back vibe of summer cookouts starts to energize, taking on a more anticipatory feeling as football fans make the switch to tailgating. And as any devoted sports fan will tell you, there’s no reason why bubbles aren’t appropriate.

Adding a celebratory sweetness to your pulled-pork barbecue, marinated steaks and complex barbecue sauces is as easy as reaching for a few extra bottles or cans of your favorite colas and sodas next time you’re at the store. If you normally like zero-sugar or diet versions, there’s no danger of drinking these by mistake; you’ll know they’re in the pantry within easy reach, just waiting for your next cookout or barbecue. If you normally drink regular sodas, however, you’ll want to make an effort to stash a few where you won’t use them up by accident.

Barbecue pitmasters and amateur grill gurus alike know that colas are secret weapons for two important facets of the grilling experience.

Adding a can of Coke to an overnight marinade can help ensure tender, fall-apart meat tissue. Experts recommend not leaving the meat soaking in soda for more than eight hours or so, or you might get a cut that’s almost too tender. And Southern purists may insist that you use a can of Pepsi or RC Cola instead.