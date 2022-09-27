No-Cook Cooking: Frozen meatballs shave time, stress off meal prep

Even if you enjoy making meatballs from scratch, you’ll want to save a little room in your freezer for a few bags of frozen ones. Start with an Italian flavor, a Swedish kind and a plant-based variety or two, and no matter what your busy autumn schedule throws your way, you’ll be ready to roll with it.

Variety is the most important reason to keep these bite-sized orbs of opportunity within easy weeknight reach. Need a quick appetizer for game-day viewing or an unexpected opportunity to hang out with friends? Grab that bag of Swedish meatballs and make sure your crew doesn’t eat them all before the tangy-sweet dipping sauce is ready. Want to elevate that spare marinara? A few quickly chopped veggies — zucchini, mushrooms, peppers — and some Italian meatballs will chase away any blandness.

And if you’re adding more meatless meals to your repertoire lately to cut costs and boost nutrition — or looking for a fuss-free, crowd-pleasing way to start — take advantage of the fact that there are multiple varieties of vegan “meatballs” in the freezer case to choose from these days. Your new favorite is almost certainly out there. Plant-powered meatballs designed for vegan or vegetarian diets also can bring the balanced flavors you need to make whole-grain pastas taste their best, and many brands can help you tuck more quinoa and other grains into your weekly routine.

For the No-Cook Cooking cook, of course, convenience wins. Follow the microwave directions on the bag of the variety you choose to make sure the meatballs have heated all the way through, and then let them roll into whatever sauce you’ve planned for your entrée.

Simmer them in a hearty tomato sauce customized with your favorite spices and vegetables and try them over angel hair pasta, which cooks in about half the time of regular spaghetti and has a lighter feel. I usually will sneak my favorite hot sauce in there, and always an umami note of some sort — often a splash of lower-sodium teriyaki sauce or some grated Parmesan or Romano cheese. If you’re using plant-based meatballs, take advantage of all kinds of complementary meat-free umami notes, from vegan cheeses to yeasts, miso and mushrooms.

Cutting back on pasta these days? Spoon the meatballs and sauce over a fluffy baked potato, riced cauliflower, spiralized veggie “noodles” or a crusty, toasted multigrain sub roll. If you go the sub route, be sure to buy a high-quality cheese to melt on top, and you’ll be impressed by the restaurant-worthy taste of a classic comfort food from your own kitchen.

Heat meatballs in mushroom gravy to serve over egg noodles; add a dollop of sour cream if you like. Play up the flavors with a quick side dish of wilted or stir-fried spinach, kale, baby bok choy or a blend of boldly flavored seasonal greens.

Many air fryer devotees keep meatballs within easy reach, too — and not only because the savory spheres get along so beautifully with toasted ravioli. Whether you’re a simmerer or an air fryer at heart, frozen meatballs can bring a hint of handmade swagger to a meal that doesn’t have to feel thrown together to land on the table in a hurry.