No-Cook Cooking: Find your own comfort level with Southern shortcuts

Half a century ago now, country comedian Jerry Clower warned us in one of his most popular routines that refrigerated biscuit dough could be the reason the divorce rate was on the rise. The steady "whomp, whomp, whomp" sound of biscuit canisters being popped open on counters across the country meant that more wives and moms weren't in the kitchen before dawn making breakfast biscuits from scratch anymore — and there was no telling what might happen next.

We all know what happened next.

Fast-forward about 50 years to jars of velvety gravy that heats up quickly to spoon over those steaming biscuits. Instant grits that provide a predictably smooth consistency without scorching or lumps. Bags of chopped, washed greens that simmer and season beautifully without repeated rinsing to remove all the crunchy sand. And from the freezer case in any grocery store, microwave-friendly biscuits that can be on your plate before your oven even has time to preheat.

It has never been easier to serve Southern favorites for breakfast. You don't have to spend hours pounding dough for biscuits and browning flour for peppery buttermilk gravy before leaving for a long day at work unless you want to and it feeds your soul. And thanks to national brands and distribution hubs that spread traditional flavors across the country, you don't even have to be Southern to start the day with a decent down-home breakfast.

If you're a purist and only a made-from-scratch, kneaded-with-love cooking philosophy will do in your home, you have my admiration and my support. That kind of cooking takes dedication, planning and commitment in a world of diminishing work-life boundaries and multiplying supply-chain challenges. Something tells me that all of my great-grandfathers would have sided with you.

But if you're a No-Cook Cooking cook, you embrace the ways in which conveniences provide choices, and you're open to making peace with some shortcuts to allow more room and time for the traditions you'd rather not see compromised. I'm sure that my great-grandmothers, all practical home cooks at heart, would have given instant grits and streamlined biscuits a fair chance and invested the time they saved in the handmade cake icings, silky pie fillings and other scratch-made touches they loved.

Building her complex Thanksgiving gravy from an envelope of mix at its base cut the specific corners my mother needed to mince celery, brown sausage and bake cornbread for the savory outside-the-bird dressing from scratch that was the real star of her holiday feasts. She was very proud of my brother's sublime second-generation version, which is every bit as crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside as hers.

Instant grits aren't just for breakfast; they can make it easier to serve a satisfying shrimp-and-grits entrée at home. So can shredded cheeses and pre-shelled shrimp. Keep some instant grits in your pantry for when shrimp is on sale and you're aching for a taste of home in the middle of a hectic week. Whether you like your grits thick and rustic or thinner and creamier, you'll have complete control when you prepare an envelope or two at a time. And if you need a quick dusting for fish filets or hushpuppies, opening a single envelope may mean you won't need to vacuum repeatedly after spilling grits from an unbalanced bag all over your kitchen counter and floor.

Bags of chopped greens from the produce section also allow some delicious traditions to take new directions. Greens grown for generations in sandy soil were rich in nutrients and flavor, but they often were way too gritty to serve raw in salads. If you're skeptical, just try the bagged version once, and you'll be pleasantly surprised to find so few sharp stems, too.

Smoother greens taste better in omelets and frittatas, blend more elegantly into smoothies and simmer to perfection with some bacon or lean ham to serve with a splash of apple cider vinegar. You may find yourself serving kale, spinach and collard greens more frequently and reaping all the benefits of their iron, minerals and bold flavors.

Embrace the Southern comforts that ring true for you. Make your own decisions about which tasks to streamline and which to preserve. And be sure to buy an extra jar of locally made apple butter while the flavors are at their finest to crown whatever biscuits you call your own.