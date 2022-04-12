No-Cook Cooking: Fill Easter baskets with post-Lent rewards

If you’ve gone without chocolate since Ash Wednesday, it’s time to plan your sweet reward with an Easter basket designed just for you.

Many people give up sweets, especially chocolate, during Lent and enjoy catching up by diving into a trove of treats on Easter Sunday. Even if you’re still building confidence in the kitchen and you aren’t planning to cook an elaborate holiday feast, you can get festive with a nod to tradition that’ll be easy to assemble — and enjoy.

Some chocolate fans will reach for seasonal confections made to resemble eggs. The Cadbury Creme Egg was originated by the British chocolatier Fry’s in 1963 and renamed by Cadbury in 1971. Its sturdy chocolate shell contains a blend of yellow and white fillings. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, available in milk chocolate, white chocolate and fudge-flavored chocolate, are stuffed with peanut butter.

You can’t go wrong filling plastic eggs with jelly beans, gumdrops, malted-milk eggs and other traditional treats, but it’s also fun to tuck in small gifts that aren’t meant to be eaten. Customizing the gifts will help you create the perfect Easter basket for each family member — or for yourself.

Easy-to-fill plastic eggs can hold tiny toy animals or minuscule collectible cars for children who are old enough not to pop everything in their mouths. An elementary school classmate joyfully described finding plastic fence sections and tiny trees in her Easter basket and wondering why until she discovered that each egg in the basket contained a zoo animal from the same set; her thoughtful father filled the eggs in her brother’s basket with dinosaurs from a similar playset.

Don’t forget teens and grownups; add colorful polyhedral dice for gamers or earrings for your sweetheart. Mix smaller and larger plastic eggs to customize a basket for each person in your household, and you’ll be able to conceal gift cards, miniature bottles of nail polish in spring pastels or a whimsical pair of seasonal socks.

Plan at least one holiday treat that doesn’t need to be stuffed inside a plastic egg. A popular homemade variation on the popular crisped rice and marshmallow bars substitutes chocolate-flavored rice cereal and, if you can find them at your grocery store, chocolate-flavored miniature marshmallows. For the non-chocoholics at your table, make a second batch with fruit-flavored rice cereal and pastel mini-marshmallows.

If you enjoy serving the bars and reaping the compliments, let it be a gateway recipe into the world of baking desserts. Brownies, chocolate chip cookies or cupcakes can offer old-school satisfaction while you build those baking skills. Still too intimidated by all that measuring? Put a roll or two of slice-and-bake cookies in your grocery cart to start your baking journey. Look for ones with holiday designs, or stick with sugar cookies and pick up a few bottles or tubes of colorful sprinkles.

An extra batch of larger chocolate cookies can be transformed into delectable ice cream sandwiches; to add an unexpected note of sophistication, spoon and spread cinnamon ice cream between the cookies instead of vanilla. Congratulating yourself for a season of spiritual discipline and self-control never tasted so good.

