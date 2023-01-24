No-Cook Cooking: Favorite takeout flavors can enliven those vegetables

Last week, hoping to add a little glamour — and a lot of flavor — to the last of the chicken the night before a grocery run, I poured in a new jar of spicy vindaloo simmer sauce from my cupboard.

It was so delicious that I almost wished I’d waited to use it after refilling the produce crisper drawer. It tasted great with just chicken and jalapenos, but I couldn’t help thinking how good cauliflower would have been in it. That vindaloo sauce and its curry sister product are both on my list for this week’s grocery trip.

If you’re tinkering with your eating plan this time of year, whether it’s from a desire to lose weight or sheer peer pressure, chances are good that someone around your table made a New Year’s resolution to eat more vegetables — or should have. If that’s the case, look no further than your favorite takeout flavor profiles for some fresh ways to make veggies more appealing to newcomers.

Soon after my late first husband and I got married, I discovered that although he loved cuisines from around the world, my new spouse ate only two vegetables — whole-kernel corn and green peas. My veggie-loving mom had treated corn and peas as starches instead, so if one were on the dinner plate, she’d always serve a green vegetable next to it, such as string beans or broccoli. Every time my husband and I had corn or peas with dinner, I’d make green beans or broccoli, and he’d eat them. I remember how proud I was a year later to realize that he literally had doubled his vegetable vocabulary.

I took advantage of the fact that he loved Chinese and Indian cuisines in particular to try sauces on the vegetables. General Tso sauce was a particular favorite, especially for broccoli. Low-sodium teriyaki sauce with a dash of Texas Pete hot sauce and a pat of margarine was another. I wish last week’s vindaloo sauce had been available back then, because he’d have tried all kinds of new vegetables if they’d been served in that tomato-based cloak of coriander and hot chilies.

Think about the flavor profiles you enjoy when it’s time to let someone else do the cooking. If you enjoy a certain seasoning on meats, you’re likely to like it on vegetables. Sauce things up a bit with easy fridge and pantry staples, and you’ll discover that you don’t always have to shell out takeout prices on successful experiments.

If the veggie newbie loves Buffalo wings, heat up some hot sauce with a bit of margarine and toss steamed vegetables in it. Making it at home means you can adjust the heat to your own preferred scorch zone. Buffalo wing flavors taste especially good on cauliflower. One of my favorite experimental meals involved tossing some shrimp in a quick homemade Buffalo sauce and spooning it over grits in a lazy-girl version of shrimp and grits. It was simple but sensational, and whenever I get around to trying it again, tiny cauliflower florets and some thinly sliced orange and yellow bell peppers will be in there.

A friend who hated both cauliflower and broccoli challenged himself some years back to marinate some of each in the bottled fat-free Italian dressing he used for beef and chicken kabobs for his grill. He left the bowl in his fridge for about an hour to allow the flavors to absorb before sampling the veggies —and came away a new fan. A favorite seasoning and an open mind can work kitchen magic.

It’s important to keep an eye on sodium levels and calories, so be sure to read the labels on bottled and jarred sauces and serve them in moderation. You don’t want them to become a crutch, either; eventually, your veggie hater (or you, if you’re the culprit) will need to learn to eat some veggies with just a sprinkling of herbs. But no matter what your nutritional goals may be, it’s important to have flavors that shine.

And whenever you’re ready to splurge, or you simply don’t feel like cooking, try something veggie-centric and appealing in your next takeout order. Palak paneer may win over an Indian food fan who believes he or she doesn’t like spinach, and Szechuan string beans from your go-to Chinese restaurant can change minds as well. Restaurant reconnaissance almost always pays off in fresh flavor ideas.

Keep in mind that someone who doesn’t eat veggies probably needs to be introduced to a few meat alternatives as well. Any of these sauces can give scrambled eggs and firm cubes or slices of tofu a familiar and appealing flavor profile. Someone who swears he doesn’t like tofu but devours Chinese hot and sour soup is in for a delightful — and healthy — surprise.