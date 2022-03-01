No-Cook Cooking: Expand meatless entrée repertoire for Lent

The arrival of Ash Wednesday means that many people who don't normally serve many plant-based meals will be searching for new meatless entrée ideas for Lent. And for the No-Cook Cooking cook, the easier those entrées are, and the more quickly they can land on a plate, the better.

If it's always an uphill battle persuading the carnivores in your family even to try a meatless meal, the good news this season is that there are far more plant-based products out there than ever before. And even if you've been frustrated by empty shelves at your favorite store lately, you can expect many of these items to be in stock.

If you've just served an Impossible, Incogmeato or Beyond burger to your favorite carnivore, and he or she is eating it happily, don't worry about whether it's "cheating" to enjoy a non-burger burger during Lent. Pile the lettuce, pickles and mustard on your bun and enjoy. But if your goal for following both the rule and the spirit of fasting is fixing meals that don't need to offer reasonable facsimiles of meat to be satisfying, just take some cues from your favorite world cuisines.

Recipes abound online for creating your favorite meat-free international dishes at home. And once you capture the satisfaction of your favorite restaurant meals in your own kitchen, you'll want to add your new finds to your regular rotation.

If you're a fan of Chinese and pan-Asian foods, start with a reliably delicious favorite: fried rice. While you're at the grocery store, pick up a few different kinds of rice and tuck a bag or two of frozen peas and carrots in your buggy. If you can find the bags that steam in the microwave without any fuss, grab them; they are true No-Cook Cooking superheroes.

Stir-fry some chopped fresh cauliflower and a handful or two of pea pods, strings removed, in some hot chili oil with a few shards of hot red pepper while you steam some rice and a bag of peas and carrots. If you're an onion fan, add some fine slivers. Once the vegetables are tender, fold in the steamed rice and peas and carrots. Add low-sodium soy sauce and, if you love it hot, another splash of chili oil. Tinker with the vegetable selections to make your palate happy.

Keep fried rice in mind for the weeknights when you don't have much time to spare, but you really want to use up the last fresh vegetables from a farmers market visit. It's also a delicious way to use up chopped ham on nights when you're back to eating meat. A friend once told me he reluctantly tried Spam fried rice with fresh pineapple while visiting Hawaii and never looked back; the dish became a go-to favorite on busy evenings for his surprised but delighted family.

Another flavor profile to try is kung pao. If you love the crispy, crunchy combination of peanuts, carrots and celery with chicken from your favorite takeout menu, imagine how much you'll enjoy it with extra-firm tofu cubes that you've stir-fried until it's crackly on the outside and silky soft on the inside. Nuts can bring fiber, protein and an impressive array of minerals to any meal, so, while you're at it, see how your favorite cashew chicken recipe will taste with tofu instead — or, even better, seitan.

If you rely on slow cookers this time of year for hearty meals that fill your kitchen with amazing aromas, give Indian cuisine a try. Lentils and chickpeas can shine in their finest tender glory when simmered slowly in Indian spices; once you try one recipe, you'll start looking up others before your meal is even cool enough to finish. Steam some basmati rice and toast some sesame seeds for a finishing touch.

When Lent gives way to Easter, take a moment and give your grocery store receipts an honest examination. You may discover that you've spent less on meatless meals, but haven't felt deprived.

