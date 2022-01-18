No-Cook Cooking: Establish your own food trends for 2022

By the third week of January, you’ve probably seen plenty of lists of what the top food trends of the new year are supposed to be.

Some experts are rooting for potato milk to be the next big thing, because it could be a versatile alternative for people with various food allergies. Others favor sunflower butter instead, as sunflower seeds already score big points for flavor and snackability, and they could change the sandwich and easy-entrée games in a clever new form.

But what if, as a No-Cook Cooking cook, you could choose which trends will influence your meal preparation the most in 2022?

That’s simple. You can.

Think about an aspect of your kitchen life that you’d like to shake up in the new year, and come up with a plan to try some new approaches and solutions. Whether you’d like to spend less time in the kitchen or more in 2022, a few new tools or strategies could make the experience a pleasure. Reflect on your own cooking philosophy and your individual foodie personality, and soar from there.

Early adopterYou might not want to wash down a sunflower butter sandwich with a glass of potato milk — but, then again, maybe you would. If you’re curious about new products, tools and flavors, pick something and dive in.

Try something new each week or each month to stay on top of new concepts and developments. This is where your newspaper coupons and your favorite grocery store’s specials can join forces to make experimentation more economical.

Take a few extra minutes to survey the freezer cases and the produce section for choices you haven’t seen before. Want to try oat-milk yogurt? How about za’atar, harissa or gochujang spice profiles?

If trendy products aren’t your thing, or the novelty wears off too soon, think about diving into a world cuisine that appeals to you and applying its flavor profiles to your repertoire. Ethiopian flavors for beef and Peruvian spices for chicken may give your tired weeknight routine the exciting boost you crave.

Choose your own adventureAfter spending the past two years improving your cooking skills during an enduring pandemic, you deserve a reward. Consider a change that will help you reach for new confidence in the kitchen and a healthy lifestyle to boot.

If you’ve been wanting to make the switch to a vegetarian or vegan diet, for instance, several recent trends can make the transition easier than ever.

Start by signing up for a meal delivery plan that offers plant-based options and see how a meat-free week feels. Some plans provide frozen meatless meals to heat and eat; others offer kits of pre-measured ingredients so you can cook the dishes yourself. Spend some time online researching different plans and think about which options suit your lifestyle, budget and time constraints.

If one plan isn’t quite to your liking, sign up for a different one. If you’re excited about cooking from scratch, tuck a few prepared meal-deliver plan entrées in your freezer anyway to make homework-heavy weeknights easier. Setting yourself up for success takes much less work these days, which is No-Cook Cooking heaven.

Then head to the grocery store and take a fresh look at all the plant-based entrées and meat alternatives on the shelves these days. If your previous experiments involved hunting for replacements for the meats you usually buy, you may be pleasantly surprised to see how much has changed in just the past year or so. The black-bean burgers and soy proteins you’ve tried before are still there — often in even tastier versions than you remember — and Impossible, Beyond, Incogmeato and other brands can give you the confidence and variety to make some lasting changes.

Savory skill builders

Have you ever coveted the status-brand stand mixer on a friend’s counter? Would a new set of silicone trays and utensils tempt you to give baking a try at long last? Think about a kitchen skill you’ve always wished you had, and ask yourself what steps you’d need to take to get there.

Baking can be intimidating, but it’s easier to get a solid foundation than ever. Check out YouTube or TikTok tutorials to get a sense of what’s new, or to figure out baffling procedures or confusing steps. You might discover that elements of the discipline truly appeal to you, such as mastering ultra-precise measurements or setting your artistic side free to decorate cakes or cupcakes for special occasions.

Consider picking something specific to focus on; if your friends spent time during their safer-at-home stretches perfecting banana bread recipes, maybe you’d rather learn how to bake delicious biscuits or shortbread. If your spouse takes pride in simmering a trademark chili recipe, complement it with your own gourmet cornbread. What’s important is selecting something that appeals to you that you’re likely to stick with; there’s no need to blow a lot of money on a trendy appliance that you’ll never use again, but a device you keep reaching for can be an investment.

Starting your adventures by focusing on a favorite food won’t steer you wrong. If you love French toast, baking fresh bread might open new possibilities. If waffles are your favorites, invest in a waffle iron and tinker with sweet and savory batter recipes to create your own breakfast entrées, dessert cups and sandwich breads.

It’s great to keep up with food trends. Just remember that in your own kitchen, you’re the ultimate influencer.

