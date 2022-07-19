No-Cook Cooking: Easy ways to fight complaints of salad fatigue

Summer is a shiny, giddy season for No-Cook Cooking cooks who like vegetables. A small amount of time spent slicing is rewarded with garden-fresh flavor and endless possibilities for easy snacks and meals. The simplicity of brimming salad bowls or marinated veggies that go from garden to refrigerator to plate frees up time to spend on swimming, biking, softball or other seasonal delights.

The arrival of mid-July, however, brings a reminder to keep versatility and variety at the heart of all fuss-free food preparation. There's a good chance someone you know is suffering from salad fatigue right about now, and there are as many ways to prevent it as there are fresh entries in the produce section.

Folks who say they are "sick of salads" often have grown tired of the common combination of lettuce, tomatoes and bottled dressing. Large, dry, tough leaves doused with oozing tomatoes and boring dressings won't entice anybody — and if that's the kind of lame side dish you think of when you hear the word "salad," you owe it to yourself to turn over a new leaf. Resolving to find fresh ways to serve summer's wealth of produce can bring the reboot you need while keeping the kitchen workload light.

If your salad hater won't even look at a bowl of greens, take some cues from your favorite Mediterranean cuisines and serve a veggie-packed sub sandwich. Slice some zucchini and cucumber in medium to thick rectangular planks with a mandoline, place them in a gallon-sized plastic bag with a snug seal, pour in some fat-free Italian or Caesar dressing and allow them to marinate for at least an hour. Toast a sub roll with a few slices of cheese if you like, or skip that step to keep the whole sandwich cool and light.

Alternate your cucumber and zucchini slabs on the sub roll. Keep the mandoline handy and slice up some fresh peppers, radishes, onions, tomatoes — whatever you like — and pile them on. Instead of adding greens with stiff stems, use the mandoline to shred some lettuce and cabbage. A quick dusting of salt, pepper and grated Parmesan or Romano cheese is all you need.

Piled-high veggie subs also travel well for picnics and packed lunches. Try them in wraps or pita halves with a quick spread of hummus or Dijon mustard.

Marinated vegetables can become habit-forming this time of year, so invest in some containers with tightly fitting lids so you can keep them in the fridge at all times. Keep pieces bite-sized and marinades simple. If you're making your own, you can't go wrong with a base of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper; have fun experimenting with fresh herbs. Just remember that flavors will intensify with time, so start with a lighter touch. Keep a bottle of fat-free Caesar or Italian dressing handy for weeknights when you simply don't feel like chopping and blending.

If only a traditional green salad will do, summer's lettuces and leaves are tender and flavorful right now, so there's no excuse to serve a bowl of chewy stems. Keep shredding your cabbages and lettuces for a cloud-soft salad base, but don't stop there. Try tucking in some new-to-you greens, such as chard, beet greens, radish greens and mustard greens, and keep pieces small and tender.

If you enjoy grilling thick slices or wedges of cabbage, try grilling some arugula for a bit of extra bite. Many summer vegetables reveal complex new flavors after a few minutes over fire as natural sugars begin to caramelize, so save a few eggplants and squashes for the grill. Brush the veggies with olive oil and relish those grill marks. Vegetables fresh from the flames make delicious salads when chopped with grilled or rotisserie chicken, hard-boiled eggs, olives, capers and peppers.

For a quick lunch, top a flurry of shredded lettuce, cabbage and greens with some of the new flavors of ready-to-serve tuna. Look for envelopes of tuna and salmon that don't need draining to keep cleanup easy; they come in a wide range of flavors from chili to ranch to lemon pepper.

Need some fresh ideas to fight a family member's salad fatigue — or your own? Don't forget all the neighborhood sources with suggestions and even recipes to share. The vendor at the farmers market who sold you those squashes and shallots probably can recommend some mouth-watering ways to prepare them, so don't be shy about asking.