No-Cook Cooking: Dates can nourish both body and soul

Now that Ramadan has begun, you’re probably seeing more dates on display at the grocery store — particularly plump medjool dates. It’s a great time of year to show a little appreciation to a fruit that has sustained people around the world for centuries, and to be reminded that the rewards of pursuing spiritual devotion amid hectic lives can be sweet indeed.

Before enjoying their iftar meals together after sunset, Muslim families traditionally break the daylong fast by eating dates. With their rich, caramel-like notes and chewy texture, medjool dates may taste more like indulgent confections than healthy fruits, but their nutritional profile makes them a smart choice after a disciplined day of fasting. Rich in fiber, dates pack an impressive lineup of minerals and vitamins, particularly iron, copper, magnesium, calcium and potassium.

Dates are rich in flavonoids and carotenoids, making them good choices if you’re looking for ways to battle inflammation. And as stone fruits, dates have a lower glycemic index value, which means keeping your blood sugar steady just got a little easier.

Dates bring texture and sweetness to all kinds of pastries, brownies and satisfyingly chewy bars. Just about any dessert that could benefit from a luscious caramel flavor could be enhanced by dates. The flavor complements oats, almonds, chocolate and peanut butter, so if you’re drooling at the prospect of adding them to cookies, rest assured that you’ll find plenty of recipes out there.

The sturdiness of dates also makes it easy to experiment with savory applications, so don’t be afraid to try something new. The hollow space where the stone used to be can be filled with creamy chevre or an assertive soft cheese mixed with snipped fresh herbs and topped with chopped walnuts or pistachios. Many recipes for Moroccan stews simmer dates slowly with beef or lamb, and once you taste how well dates, cinnamon and smoky paprika play together, you’ll want seconds.

It’s always important to eat dried fruits in moderation, but they can provide valuable nutrition on days when you’re demanding a lot from your body, whether through fasting or exertion.

Hikers often carry dried fruits to help boost energy levels, especially when paired with protein-packed nuts, and the potassium dates contain can help prevent muscle cramps that could spoil a rewarding outing. If you’re making tough decisions about the supplies taking up precious space in your backpack, keep in mind that dates can pack about twice the potassium of bananas.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.