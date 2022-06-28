No-Cook Cooking: Cucumbers offer juicy holiday options

The colorful, thinly sliced vegetable toppings at the sandwich shop looked so appealing that I ended up requesting both cucumbers and pickles on my veggie sub last week. Layered with spinach, green peppers, avocado and lettuce, they were as delicious as they were attractive.

It was easy to tune out the inner food critic that questioned the wisdom of having both raw and pickled presentations of cucumbers on the same sandwich — and to realize I’d found another reason why green remains my favorite color.

Cucumbers are particularly tasty right now. Gardeners are gently stacking them in baskets and buckets, and grocery produce sections are fairly bursting with them. If one of your strategies these days for keeping food costs under control is serving what’s in season, consider picking up several varieties of cucumbers and serving them in different ways.

If you’re still looking for a side dish or two for your Independence Day celebration, cucumbers are versatile supporting players. Whatever eating plan or diet you’re following these days, there’s bound to be room for low-calorie cucumbers on your holiday table. They’re as laid back as the season in which they ripen and lend themselves best to fuss-free preparations, which fits the No-Cook Cooking lifestyle just fine.

Crisp cucumbers pair delightfully with creamy textures, so build a simple salad with avocado slices, Greek yogurt or sour cream. Play up the crunchy texture of cubed cucumbers with chopped radishes and celery, complement the creamy avocado with hard-boiled egg bits and serve as you would potato salad, spooning it next to a freshly grilled hot dog or burger.

Vinegar also plays up the summery flavor of cucumbers. Thinly sliced cucumbers and radishes in white wine vinegar is a favorite summer snack at our house.

A traditional Southern picnic spread often includes a bowl of sliced cucumbers and onions in white vinegar, especially if pulled pork or brisket barbecue is being served.

If you like finding inspiration in world cuisines, check out Lebanese and Greek recipes in particular for cucumber delights. Start with tzatziki, a refreshing blend of yogurt and cucumbers that brings a note of tang to gyros; a slightly thicker version makes a great dip for sticks and slices of raw vegetables, especially if you’re looking for fresh ways to use up all that zucchini.

And if you’re particularly fond of enjoying your cucumbers as dill pickles, plan on making some easy Lebanese pickled beets and turnips to serve with them. Enjoy them now with brats from the grill, and then picture how much you’d savor that combination later while you’re watching football playoffs.

Fans of summer tomatoes also will want to check out multiple Mediterranean cuisines for vibrant combinations of tomatoes and cucumbers. It’s a good excuse to experiment with different colors of tomatoes and flavors of vinegar to complement the fresh herbs you’ll be bringing home from the farmers market.

Cucumbers are about 95% water, so they’re great choices to help you stay hydrated on hot summer days. Use a mandoline to shave the thinnest possible slices of cucumber and lime, slide them with their juices from the cutting board into a pitcher, top with cold water and keep the pitcher in the refrigerator.

You’ll be filling your glass with the spa-worthy concoction all summer long, so feel free to tinker by adding melons or other juicy fruits as they ripen. And if you’ve been working up a sweat in the garden, cold cucumber water starring your own produce will be a particularly refreshing reward.

