No-Cook Cooking: Choose your secret weapons for healthy success

Maybe you received new video games over the holidays and have been enjoying suiting up new characters with gear, tools and attributes. Or perhaps you always keep an eye out for the "what's in, what's out" lists at the dawn of each new year.

Which approach appeals to you? If you're planning to make some dietary changes in 2023, either one can get you ready for a season of deliciousness instead of deprivation. If changes need to be made, there's no reason why they can't be entertaining, positive and maybe even fun.

Out: Creamy dressings? In: Honey mustard.

If you're planning to add more vegetables to your daily diet in 2023, congratulations: you've just taken an upbeat approach to positive change instead of resigning yourself to the sadness of living on salads. If you do expect to schedule more salads as part of your New Year's resolutions, a few simple adjustments can pay off scrumptiously.

If you're like me and you strongly prefer creamy salad dressings to vinaigrettes, here's a high-powered new weapon for your arsenal: Honey mustard. It offers a creamy feel and a kick of spice at a time when you dread trading in your silky favorites for something runny and stinky.

Depending on the brand you choose, honey mustard may help shave off fat, calories and/or sodium — but you won't know for sure until you compare the labels. During your upcoming January grocery trips, plan on spending a few extra minutes comparing nutrition labels. Salad dressing is one item that can race from saintly to sinful in about 2 tablespoons.

If salads are more appetizing to you when you see dressing on every bite, consider adding chopped salads to your rotation. Add the veggies you like, leave out ones you don't, chop to your heart's content and coat everything thoroughly with a sensible serving of dressing. Some folks swear by serving dressing on the side in little containers and dipping forkfuls of salad to get flavor without floods. Another experiment that might work for you is putting the dressing on the plate before adding the veggies; that way, each forkful helps distribute the dressing.

Experiment to find out what suits you best. You may learn that making your own dressings and having total control over the ingredients and flavors is well worth the few extra minutes it'll take.

Out: Living large. In: Portion control.

If you discover through reading labels that your favorite creamy dressing actually compares well with vinaigrette cousins that have a reputation for being healthier, by all means, don't feel guilty about putting it in your cart. That's why I left a question mark in the section header above; due diligence makes achieving balance easier.

It's always possible that the culprit isn't the dressing itself, but the amount you're accustomed to glugging out of the bottle.

I get it; I've been there. To be honest, I live there. Portion control is my toughest food challenge by far, and I'm not alone.

Portion control may make the difference between keeping favorite foods around for occasional enjoyment and feeling the sting of farewell. Try measuring out the two tablespoons, or whatever the suggested serving size is on the bottle you choose, and see if it just might be enough dressing for your salad. Give it an honest try before giving up.

Here's where attitude can make all the difference. Doing without and feeling deprived and disappointed are a lot less nourishing than choosing new flavors from an expanded palette and respecting the triggers that prompt you to overindulge without realizing it.

Out: Sodium. In: Flavors.

Salads are packed with nutrients, and, to be fair, sodium is a nutrient we need for healthy metabolism. It's just way too easy to overdo it, especially in our processed-food land of plenty.

Reading labels is essential, especially if you have hypertension, diabetes, heart disease or other conditions. Even healthy-looking bottled salad dressings can be loaded with sodium.

If keeping a favorite salad dressing means making adjustments elsewhere to cut back on sodium, take a closer look at all the toppings you're piling on your greens. Olives and pickles are delicious in salads, and I've learned that adding a few chopped high-quality olives to a green salad often means I can skip dressing completely. Both choices, however, pack plenty of sodium. And commercially made croutons can be outrageously salty.

Celery has an appealing crunch and is low in calories, but it has a surprising amount of naturally occurring sodium. Before adding chopped celery to a scoop of tuna salad, be sure to read the label on your tuna selection, too. Each of the tuna envelopes my husband adores packs about a third of a day's recommended sodium intake, which took us both by surprise.

Water chestnuts and jicama can be great secret weapons for adding crunch to salads. As with every other ingredient, be ready to tinker to keep all your choices in balance.

If you start cutting back on sodium, you'll learn quickly that salt has been overwhelming more subtle flavors in your foods. While you're retraining your palate, a sprinkle of your favorite salt-free spice blend can add a blast of flavor. So can chopped fresh peppers of all kinds. Be bold and experiment with fresh jalapenos, habaneros and other peppers in your salads; leftover peppers certainly won't go to waste during chili season.

And if what you really object to is a bland salad, it's time to replace iceberg lettuce with snappier leaves. Start with a spring mix and add more bold greens, such as mustard greens, arugula, multiple varieties of kale and different parsleys.

Read the nutritional labels, keep your heart and imagination open to trying new things, and expect the unexpected. May you find enough new favorite foods to make all the effort worthwhile. My wish for you in 2023 is that every aspect of your life will be delicious.