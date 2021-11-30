No-Cook Cooking: Caring beyond the caregiving casserole

One way to build confidence in the kitchen is to cook or bake something thoughtful and delicious to make someone else’s day brighter. But if you’re researching casserole recipes to surprise a friend who’s taking care of an ill family member, here are two words of advice: Please don’t. At least, not right away.
Food is a powerful love language, and providing hot meals to families who are navigating the healing process after a loved one’s surgery or during treatment is a nourishing gesture that’s deeply appreciated. But it’s important to remember that caregiving situations can pack plenty of upheaval, especially while they’re new and people are scrambling to get their bearings. Even your most centered, laid-back friends may panic at the thought of opening the door after a sleepless, showerless week and revealing a room cluttered with medical supplies and laundry in every stage of completion.
Showing up unannounced with a dish that no one can eat at a moment when new caregivers are too stressed out to entertain won’t offer the kind of support you’d hoped to provide — especially as the holidays draw near. Keeping three guidelines in mind can help keep kindness and compassion front and center, while protecting your own feelings, too:
Don’t drop in.
Always call first.
Be open to different ways to help.
Don’t drop in. In April 2001, my own caregiving journey began the day I was sent home with a fragile cardiac surgery patient who needed 10 different medications and time-consuming dressing replacements. We were under strict orders not to allow any visitors, not even relatives, in his presence — with the sole exception of the home health nurse — until the surgical staples were removed. That appointment was two long, painful weeks away.
Unfortunately, my late husband happened to be discharged from the hospital during the busiest stretch of spring election campaign season. Daylight hours brought constant knocks at the door, but we remained on 24/7 hospital time. My patient rarely slept, so neither did I; I had zero energy for potentially contentious conversations.
After an overzealous campaign volunteer who wouldn’t take no for an answer actually tried to push my front door open, I quit answering the door altogether. I had to ask the home health nurse to call when she arrived so I wouldn’t leave her stranded on the porch.
Keep in mind that it may be painful or embarrassing for the caregiver to explain why now isn’t a good time to come over, even if you’ve been friends for ages. It may be the first time the person has admitted aloud how close the patient came to death or how much risk remains. If the patient has fallen asleep at last, this moment may be the caregiver’s only shot at a shower today. Your patience and compassion already are gifts to a heartbroken, exhausted friend who’s afraid of insulting kind people who reach out to help; no cooking is required.
Always call first. Don’t be surprised if the caregiver can’t answer right away; it’s not safe to leave a patient in the tub to take a call, for instance. Leave a voicemail and say you’d like to bring a meal to make things easier — and don’t feel rejected if the caregiver asks for a rain check.
Try to remember that it’s not a matter of ingratitude. Newly minted caregivers and patients are grappling with a lot of variables that are out of their control. It can be difficult to schedule times for dropping off meals if the patient needs frequent follow-up appointments, and a dish left on the doorstep won’t be safe to eat a few hours later.
It’s also very important to ask about dietary limitations before you even start cooking. If no one in the house can digest onions comfortably, chili may not be the best choice. Nut allergies you didn’t know about could send a patient back to the hospital.
During his first few days back home, my foodie spouse was shocked to discover that cooking smells and steam from hot foods nauseated him. And it’s not unusual for patients to come home with new food restrictions that can be hard to swallow. A friend told me once that after his grandfather’s heart attack, well-meaning friends and church members kept stopping by with tantalizing-smelling casseroles brimming with cheese, eggs, butter, bacon and ground beef — none of which his grandfather was allowed to eat, and none of which his grandmother could bear to eat in front of him. She quietly sent enough casseroles home with my friend’s parents to fill their freezer for weeks.
Casseroles are not the enemy; soul-depleting exhaustion is. So are terror and the dread of the unknown. Healing is a miracle that unfolds on its own timetable, and the best things in life are sturdy enough to be reheated. Time is on the compassionate casserole chef’s side, and communication is your secret weapon.
A few days or a week from now, whenever the chaos starts to ease up, sitting down to a delicious, home-cooked meal they didn’t have to prepare may be sheer healing heaven for the people you care about. Once my late husband felt like eating again, he gave a dear friend’s sublime homemade macaroni and cheese the credit for giving him his strength and energy back.
And rightly so. Two decades later, I remember how that crispy, lacy cheese on top crackled with the first bite, and I still feel the love.
Be open to different ways to help. A caregiver may call you back and say that a casserole won’t work right now, but a package of paper towels or toilet paper would save the day. Batteries for the blood pressure cuff that conked out at the worst possible time may feel like the most thoughtful present ever.
Later, there will be times when sharing both casserole and conversation with the patient is balm for your souls. Visiting with the patient so the caregiver can have a distraction-free hour at the grocery store for meal planning or get that rescheduled oil change may be a priceless gift of respite and regaining a small sense of control over chaos. Whether or not breaking bread together heals broken bodies, it always soothes wounded souls.