No-Cook Cooking: Caring beyond the caregiving casserole

Casseroles are not the enemy; soul-depleting exhaustion is. So are terror and the dread of the unknown. Healing is a miracle that unfolds on its own timetable, and the best things in life are sturdy enough to be reheated. Time is on the compassionate casserole chef’s side, and communication is your secret weapon.

A few days or a week from now, whenever the chaos starts to ease up, sitting down to a delicious, home-cooked meal they didn’t have to prepare may be sheer healing heaven for the people you care about. Once my late husband felt like eating again, he gave a dear friend’s sublime homemade macaroni and cheese the credit for giving him his strength and energy back.

And rightly so. Two decades later, I remember how that crispy, lacy cheese on top crackled with the first bite, and I still feel the love.

Be open to different ways to help. A caregiver may call you back and say that a casserole won’t work right now, but a package of paper towels or toilet paper would save the day. Batteries for the blood pressure cuff that conked out at the worst possible time may feel like the most thoughtful present ever.