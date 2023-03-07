Over the weekend, I enjoyed a salad that was deceptively simple. The base was finely shredded raw Brussels sprouts and green cabbage, and it came topped with steamed spiced salmon, shavings of a mellow Parmesan cheese and tiny croutons. A bright, lemony Caesar dressing was served on the side.

The salad was so good that I actually bought it a second time during a loved one’s hospital stay. The fact that I’d found it in a hospital cafeteria made me feel as if I’d gotten away with something.

It reminded me that St. Patrick’s Day is on the way, and many people only think of cabbage in its limp, stinky boiled form as an accompaniment to corned beef. That’s a shame. Cabbage is enjoyed in cuisines around the world for many delicious and economical reasons, so make the most of cabbage this March by trying some new ways of preparing it.

If you grew up hating cabbage because it was served to you only two ways — raw and drowning in a creamy tar pit of mayonnaise, or boiled into flavorless transparency as if its very essence escaped through the odor that clung to your couch cushions — keep an open mind about an often overlooked vegetable that brings decent nutrition to the table for a low price.

It wasn’t long ago that many food fans only encountered raw cabbage in coleslaw. There are so many ways of preparing coleslaw that it’s almost impossible to get bored with it. Think of the tomato sauce-powered red slaw served with several regional styles of barbecue and the delectable pan-Asian slaws that feature orange segments and other fruits.

As fish tacos have increased in popularity on the East Coast in recent years, you may have savored the contrast of silky fish and crunchy cabbage. But chances also are good that you’ve been disappointed by runny coleslaw blended with unnecessary sugar and way too much mayo that dissolved your barbecue sandwich bun or hot dog roll before you could finish it.

Green cabbage provides more crunch than iceberg lettuce — and more nutritional value, thanks primarily to 14% of your daily vitamin C needs and about sixth-tenths of a gram of fiber. But don’t stop there. Purple cabbage — usually listed as red cabbage in recipes, despite its color — has 2 grams of fiber and a gram of protein per serving, plus a generous 63% of your vitamin C.

Next time you aren’t pleased with how the iceberg lettuce looks in the produce section, or with how much it costs, choose green and red cabbage for your salad instead. They play well together.

If you tend to reach for vinegar for your cabbage coleslaw, try citrus notes for cabbage salads. A hint of fresh lemon juice in a handmade dressing or a scattering of peeled mandarin orange or pink grapefruit sections can add acid and tang without screaming for attention. You’ll enjoy the way lime juice boosts your fish taco cabbage, too.

Experiment with cabbage salads and coleslaw recipes now, and you’ll be ready for cookout season. If you love crispy textures in your salads, try slicing jicama or water chestnuts — or both — into slim matchsticks and tossing them in with the cabbage. Do take the extra step of removing the toughest part of the cabbage leaf closest to the stem to keep the dish crunchy, not tough.

If weather patterns stay warm and springlike, you’re likely to be firing up the grill sooner than expected this year. Take time now to try different preparations of cabbage, and you’ll be able to serve lighter coleslaws that don’t ooze and robustly textured cabbage salads that delight your guests by not wilting in the heat.