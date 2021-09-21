No-Cook Cooking: Bring your own flavor to continental breakfast

Sometimes, a go-big-or-go-home American breakfast is exactly what you need, with eggs, bacon, hash browns, pancakes and, if you’re lucky, a biscuit smothered with peppery homemade sausage gravy. Adding some beans and sliced tomatoes to a plate of sausage, bacon, eggs and toast for a traditional English breakfast can feed your nostalgia for that sentimental trip you remember — or can’t wait to take once things settle down.

There are other times when a sleek continental breakfast is the ideal start to a great day. The classic combination of croissants, jam, butter and fruit, served with hot coffee in a bold, wake-the-neighbors roast, hits all the right notes with minimal fuss. And for the No-Cook Cooking cook, there’s literally no cooking; it’s so easy that boiling water for the French press almost feels like work.