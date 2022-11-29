 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NO-COOK COOKING

No-Cook Cooking: Before buying kitchen gifts, consider cook's tastes

If you spent Black Friday polishing off pie and haven't started your holiday gift shopping yet, wise move. Especially if your pie selections included cheesecake, which you savored with an extra cup of coffee.

As a No-Cook Cooking cook, you already plan ahead in your own kitchen to reduce effort, prevent waste and make eaters happy.  But when your gift list includes devoted foodies, accomplished home cooks and folks who are truly gifted at entertaining, you can't just grab the latest gadget from the "as seen on TV" shelves at your favorite store and call it a day.

Take time before you flick that credit card out of its holster and think about the cook you'd like to honor. Does he have enough counter space for that appealing new peeler? Does she prefer enjoying experiences to collecting things that need to be dusted or stored? Keep your recipient's likes, needs and preferences in mind when you shop — and don't be shy about asking the person what he or she would love to find under the tree. Some surprises are more enjoyable than others.

Cute or clutter?

Remember that counter space is prime real estate in all kitchens. Of course it's tempting to buy yet another cow-themed cream pitcher for your coffee-loving collector of all things bovine. But what if he or she recently culled the herd, splitting up the sentimental favorites among the grandkids and toting remaining tchotchkes to a thrift shop?

Many people spend time between the November and December holidays cutting back on clutter to make room for holiday decorations, free up counter or island space for rolling out cookies and piecrusts or create an unsullied space for peaceful hibernation. Someone who just discarded a teetering pile of stained plastic storage containers and warped lids that don't fit may not be in the market for a replacement set — or may be looking forward to buying something specific. Yet another friend who's in the midst of downsizing before a bittersweet move may not have space in the new place for another cookbook or kitchen gadget and may have to part with a well-loved item to accept it.

Know your gift recipient. It's that simple. With each gift that involves finding room in the kitchen, think about whether you're choosing it because the recipient will love it or because you simply want to give it.

Experience or extras?

Think outside the gift box and consider giving experiences instead of stuff. Make a special outing out of attending a book signing and talk by the person's favorite chef or cookbook author, followed by high tea at a hotel. Is your friend the roll-up-your-sleeves type? Someone who's known for delicious cookies might welcome an opportunity to teach children the secrets of precise measurements and careful baking.

Pitching in together at a soup kitchen or loading backpacks with food to send home with hungry students and their families over the weekends may be a give-back moment to feed the soul. Helping a teen who's aging out of the foster care system learn the basics of cooking and kitchen self-sufficiency could create lasting memories and a legacy of nourishment. Nonprofit groups, congregations and organizations throughout the community may be able to suggest needs to be met that could be a perfect fit for your favorite cook's enviable skill set.

Again, know your gift recipient. Some cooks would be thrilled with a gift certificate for a cooking class; others might feel insulted, or start wondering if perhaps their cooking doesn't really measure up after all. The experience your recipient might want most is time spent together scanning in treasured family recipes to compile and share with loved ones, but you won't know unless you ask.

