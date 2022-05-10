No-Cook Cooking: Beets add versatility to your veggie lineup

Now that late-spring and early-summer produce is filling your grocery cart, farmers market tote bags and garden basket, it’s a great time to take a break from supply-chain snags and empty-shelf stressors. But some vegetables are so versatile that it’s always a great time to have a different version tucked away in your No-Cook Cooking pantry.

Fans of green beans, for instance, know to keep bags of frozen ones on hand all year long, because the freezing process captures and preserves freshly harvested beans’ nutritional value before they’ve had time to sit around and wilt. And if you grew up seeing cans of beets in your grandmother’s kitchen cabinet but never have stored one in your own, pick up a can or two next time you shop.

We enjoyed canned beets every so often when I was growing up — partly for the nutrition, and partly for the rosy plum color that seemed to make any plate look happier and more appealing. Then, around this time last year, I took a closer look at the canned vegetable shelf to see which veggies stuck around during the pandemic while others stayed in short supply, or vanished altogether. Once I realized I’d never seen the beet spot empty in the canned vegetable aisle at my neighborhood store, I started buying cans more frequently.

Beets are packed with fiber, folate, potassium, magnesium, vitamin C and antioxidants. If you select fresh golden beets instead of red or purple ones, you’ll add a punch of sunset hues and a slightly different lineup of nutrients. Keep golden beets in mind next time your nutritionist or doctor reminds you how important it is to populate your plate with a wild riot of colors, especially if you’ve been sticking with yellow peppers and summer squash as defaults on your yellow checklist.

They are delicious right out of the can, especially if they’re chilled, and you’ll enjoy the color and fiber they’ll bring to salads. A chance flavor combination at an outdoor church event more than a decade ago, in fact, is what put beets back on my own radar after I basically hadn’t thought about them since childhood.

When I saw sliced canned beets on a buffet table of salad fixings, I spooned some onto my plate next to some cubes of seedless watermelon. I had no idea until I sat down just how amazing that flavor combination would be. The color coordination was appetizing enough, but the balance of textures and sweetness levels immediately made it a juicy summer favorite for me.

My off-the-wall experiment during the holiday season of pairing sliced canned beets with rounds of jellied cranberry sauce of similar dimensions started as a visual joke and ended up yielding a delightful interplay of sweet and tart tastes. Remember that unsuccessful experiments can be devoured or repurposed before anyone else notices. One of the glorious benefits of No-Cook Cooking is feeling empowered to try new things, so give yourself plenty of room to develop your own flavor profiles — and permission to play with your food.

And if you’ve only eaten the canned version, you owe it to yourself to give fresh beets a try.

Methods for cooking beets are limited only by your imagination. They’ll roast beautifully on a rimmed sheet pan in the oven under a light coating of olive oil and fresh herbs, where they play well with other root vegetables, or in an aluminum foil packet on your grill while other foods are sizzling. They’ll keep their tenderness and vivid hue when microwaved, boiled or steamed, and they add color, nutrition and verve to smoothies and juices. Check your go-to online recipe sources and your favorite celebrity chefs’ websites for beet recipes, and you may be surprised how many diverse preparations are out there. Boredom is banished.

Another advantage to cooking fresh beets is the bonus of fresh beet greens. Wash them thoroughly, and don’t overcook them. It’s always fun to serve the greens beside the beets, and they complement other varieties of greens if you like mixing things up a bit.

Beets in various hues have been used for centuries to create dyes for fabrics, handmade papers and other materials, and working with beets may inspire all kinds of colorful new directions for your fashion, home décor and craft projects. Just be sure it’s intentional.

Caution is advised if you prefer light colors in your kitchen décor and wardrobe; the day you’re handling and cooking beets is not the day to wear white, or delicate fabrics that can’t handle assertive stain removal products. Some gardeners even remember to wear gloves simply to harvest beets so they won’t get caught, well, red-handed.

Remember to drain heated, simmered or steamed beets very carefully to avoid splashing, especially when they’re still hot, and it never hurts to open beet cans in the sink. Your favorite pastel spring outfits, heirloom dishtowels, blond woods and other porous surfaces will thank you.

