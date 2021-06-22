No-Cook Cooking: Battling 'I don't like fruit' impulses in a farm-fresh world

Summer in Central Virginia means that berries will tide you over until the peaches are ripe, and by the time the peaches are gone, it's time to start thinking about apples. But just when you thought dessert was pretty much going to make itself until the holidays return, one of your friends may drop a most foodie-unfriendly bomb.
I was at a long-ago wedding reception when I heard a guest ask her grandson why he ate only the icing and left the rest of his cake. His particularly kid-friendly slice was selected by a thoughtful server who seemed to know he'd need a good reason to keep eating once the fondant was gone. It came from a layer rippled with a sweetened blend of berries that kept the cake lusciously moist.
"I don't like fruit," he replied with a shrug.
His grandmother stammered while she struggled to come up with the right words to ask him how it was possible not to like fruit. But I could not judge him. I've known classmates with fruit allergies and grownup friends who simply quit eating fruit in hopes of managing blood glucose levels in a marketplace full of constantly changing dietary advice. And if you grew up in the 1970s, when sugar and corn syrup seemed to be in every product from your baby formula to your salad dressing to your cold medicine, you understood when a peer told a shocked adult that fruit "isn't sweet enough."
Fast-forward to the summer of 2021, when you're finally getting asked back to receptions and cookouts and food-laden events of all kinds as pandemic restrictions recede. If genuine allergies or other dietary dangers aren't coming between you and fresh fruit, you'll need a game plan. And that doesn't mean downloading a random-excuse generator app, because a host who spent hours in the heat at a pick-your-own orchard to procure your dessert won't be impressed by your jury duty summons or your narrow escape from a giant squid.
Discover a go-to fruit option
Find a "safe" fruit that you can eat with confidence when you're attending a function. Defeating dislikes isn't easy, and here's where you'll need to experiment a bit to find something that'll work.
If most fruits are not sweet enough for your palate, give blood oranges a try. The unusual purple and maroon swirls and sweet scent will intrigue you, and the flavor is as close to SweeTARTS as something grown on a tree is likely to achieve. Blood orange segments often hide under the grapes and figs on fancy cheese boards, so you may be in luck at your next event.
Some people who aren't crazy about other fruits discover that they like bananas. Try putting banana slices on a peanut butter or chocolate-hazelnut spread sandwich that you know you already like.
Ease fruit into your training regimen
Take a waffle cone, spoon some non-dairy whipped topping in the bottom, sprinkle in some fresh blueberries and raspberries and top it with a bit more whip.
This experiment may help if your actual problem with fresh fruit is the inconsistency of flavor intensity levels that tend to show up at the beginning or end of a fruit's peak season. Your fruit-loving friends probably won't admit it, but they all have gotten home from the store with containers of berries that included both sweet ones and jaw-puckering, pound-the-table tart ones.
If you're a fan of whipped topping, you know it has a reliably consistent level of sweetness. So does the waffle cone. Having that base level of sweetness can help you train your palate to look past the inevitable variations in the sweetness levels of your fruit. Don't think for a minute that this isn't the reason some folks serve their fruit over vanilla ice cream.
It's not you; it's me
Next time you encounter yet another fruit salad, taste it mindfully. The fruit itself may not be your problem after all. There's always the possibility that what you actually object to is a flavor that has been added to the fruit. Maybe your taste buds reject the lemon juice added to many fruit salads to prevent browning, for instance.
I thought I hated grapefruit for years because it was served with sugar sprinkled on top. The bitterness I disliked wasn't coming from the grapefruit itself, but from the heated quarrel between the fruit and the added sugar. The first time I tried grapefruit that was sectioned like an orange, I became a fan immediately.
And if you've always disliked watermelon, there's a chance it's not the watermelon itself, but the fact that it's often salted to pump up its already legendary juiciness. Give it a try without salt to see if it tastes better than you remembered.
Keep an open mind — and palate
Remember that a food you didn't enjoy during childhood may taste completely different to your adult palate. You might discover now that you still don't care for cantaloupe, but you really like honeydew melon, so you don't have to pass up the fruit salad at your next cookout. This is where the single-serve fruit cups you can find in the produce section can help you test your preferences objectively, economically — and privately.
You may end up delighted to discover fruits you actually like, so keep experimenting with an open mind, and train faithfully before your next big event. Trust me, you do not want to run into that reception kid's grandmother at a polite function without some sort of a game plan.