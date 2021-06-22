No-Cook Cooking: Battling 'I don't like fruit' impulses in a farm-fresh world

Summer in Central Virginia means that berries will tide you over until the peaches are ripe, and by the time the peaches are gone, it's time to start thinking about apples. But just when you thought dessert was pretty much going to make itself until the holidays return, one of your friends may drop a most foodie-unfriendly bomb.

I was at a long-ago wedding reception when I heard a guest ask her grandson why he ate only the icing and left the rest of his cake. His particularly kid-friendly slice was selected by a thoughtful server who seemed to know he'd need a good reason to keep eating once the fondant was gone. It came from a layer rippled with a sweetened blend of berries that kept the cake lusciously moist.

"I don't like fruit," he replied with a shrug.

His grandmother stammered while she struggled to come up with the right words to ask him how it was possible not to like fruit. But I could not judge him. I've known classmates with fruit allergies and grownup friends who simply quit eating fruit in hopes of managing blood glucose levels in a marketplace full of constantly changing dietary advice. And if you grew up in the 1970s, when sugar and corn syrup seemed to be in every product from your baby formula to your salad dressing to your cold medicine, you understood when a peer told a shocked adult that fruit "isn't sweet enough."