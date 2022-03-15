No-Cook Cooking: Asparagus delights as spring's simple pleasure

When friends invited us to dinner at their home, my role was to bring the vegetables. I wanted to choose something delicious that would travel well and wouldn’t need fussing over or pampering.

I stuck with two of my favorite vegetables. Whole green beans only needed a quick trim and some thorough string removal before steaming, and I topped them with a mild flurry of pink salt.

Then I steamed a bundle of asparagus with a dusting of lemon pepper. As I took the spears off the heat, I couldn’t help thinking they ought to dress up a bit for a nice dinner.

That’s when I remembered the fresh lime in the refrigerator. Mere seconds of work with a wand grater yielded a delicate cloud of lime zest that transformed a simple side dish into something I actually looked forward to making again. Those of you who also are No-Cook Cooks at heart will recognize what a big deal it is to look forward to cooking a dish of any sort, so I saw it as a breakthrough.

Everyone at the table loved the asparagus, so I can recommend the lime zest approach if you’re taking advantage of the season’s price breaks and piling a few bundles of spears in your grocery buggy. You’ll want to have a few preparations in mind, because spring asparagus is irresistible, and you’ll want to keep buying it while the price and the flavor are at their best.

If you can find thin, tender stalks, consider serving them raw. Trim off any amount of stem that’s even thinking about being woody or chewy. If the spear is wider than, say, a mechanical pencil, you’ll want to slice or shave it. Shavings of asparagus stem and juicy asparagus tips are delightful additions to green salads. If you like pairing cooked and raw vegetables in your meals for visual impact and an appealing mix of textures, consider serving a salad of baby spinach leaves and asparagus shavings alongside your steaming mains and sides.

Small diagonal slices of lightly steamed asparagus also make delicious additions to omelets, frittatas and other egg dishes. If you’re already adding vegetables, sprinkling in some asparagus will give the finishing dish an elegant lift. And if you’re planning to give those spears some additional cooking time in an omelet or other dish, don’t overdo it during the initial steaming — and make sure you aren’t putting veggies still damp with steam into your egg mixture.

As summer approaches, you’ll be marinating thicker spears of asparagus in olive oil, white wine vinegar and your favorite fresh herbs before gently — and carefully — grilling them, keeping them safe from the flames with your sturdiest tongs. If I were to mention how good they’d taste next to some chicken grilled with freshly snipped rosemary, your mouth still would be watering during your next Zoom meeting, so I won’t go there right now.

If you’ve been counting down to the arrival of spring, treat yourself to a spring side-dish celebration and serve some steamed asparagus next to the season’s most delicate and flavorful green peas. If you’re ready to make a clean break with stick-to-your-ribs winter fare and don’t want to overwhelm spring’s tiny treasures with butter, you just may find yourself reaching for a fluffy sprinkle of lime zest. You’re welcome.

