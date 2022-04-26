No-Cook Cooking: Ask Mom how she wants to celebrate her day

Mother’s Day is on its way — on May 8, to be exact. Maybe you’ve reached an age at which burnt toast, spilled orange juice and abstract artwork in broken crayon on construction paper don’t reflect your best efforts for the mother, grandmother, stepmother or mentor in your life.

The No-Cook Cooking approach to this realization is not merely to sidestep any possibility of getting roped into cooking for the occasion, noble goal though it may be. Instead, it’s a matter of setting priorities. And if your priority is to make the heroine in your life feel honored, special and seen, there’s only one way to make it happen.

Ask her what she wants. Ask her how she’d most like to celebrate Mother’s Day. Then make it happen in the most satisfying way possible.

If your mom can’t give you an immediate answer because she’s conditioned and accustomed to not seeing her own preferences on the radar, give her a little while to reflect. That’s why we’re having this discussion a little earlier, while there’s some time to act. Let her have some time to think about what she wants. And get ready for an answer that might surprise you.

Give Mom some room to be herself, and not simply Mom or Grandma. She might choose a celebration that honors a side of her personality that you need to meet.

She may have been attending big family meals at restaurants all these years because she enjoys them — or simply out of habit because that’s how her own mother and mother-in-law were honored, and it’s easier for the family members who’ll be wrangling schedules and children to stay on autopilot. She even may have been cooking her own celebration dishes for extended-family gatherings for similar reasons.

This may be the year you learn that Grandma would prefer to spend the day in a lawn chair at a country music festival with food truck fare and an endless supply of cold iced tea, and that she’d welcome your company. You might find out that Mom would rather go to a steak place or a seafood restaurant, or pass up both of them for a local cidery’s refreshingly dry flights or a hotel’s swanky high tea. She even might want to invite some of her closest friends to come along, giving you a new sense of her definition of family.

Don’t be surprised if you learn that the major woman in your life is itching for a day hike, a walk along the beach, an amble in a botanical garden or an antiquing spree that isn’t marred by eye rolls. Maybe she’d like a couple of quiet hours in one of Charlottesville’s enriching and challenging art galleries. There’s also the chance she’d rather spend the day on a motorcycle on Skyline Drive and then meet the family later for dinner.

Don’t start worrying that you need to master a recipe for brownies or wrestle a sheet of fondant around a layer of cake. You might find out that Mom has a favorite bakery, and heading there together might lead to a memorable afternoon of laughter and discovery.

Savor this opportunity this Mother’s Day to get to know your mom a little better not just as a parent, but as a person, and you’ll come away fed, too.

My brother had this nailed ages ago. Instead of buying Mom flowers, he’d bring her a beautiful plant in a color she loved that she could transplant wherever she wanted or transfer to a new pot on her porch. He honored the green thumbs on the hands that had held his, and some of the perennials he selected even outlasted her.

May your Mother’s Day be one of discovery and joy.

