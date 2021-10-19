No-Cook Cooking: Apple butter captures fall's magic by the spoonful

Fall’s warm, nurturing fragrances and flavors are easy to love. They’re also easy to keep in your pantry throughout the year to enjoy when colorful leaves, football victories and pleasant temperatures are fading memories.
Many folks love gathering at local orchards to pick apples and then head home to bake pies and other delectable desserts. There’s no shame, however, if you are the kind of No-Cook Cooking cook who has gained plenty of kitchen skills and knowledge since the pandemic began, but never quite learned to enjoy cooking. No judgment here.
Don’t give up on finding aspects of cooking to enjoy. Sometimes, trying a new or new-to-you ingredient is all you need to transform your confidence in the kitchen. And with autumn’s splendor filling store shelves with the bounty of pumpkin spice season, it’s easy to find apple butter these days. Orchards, civic groups and families are cooking the season’s fresh apples slowly over low heat to create a dense, fragrant, cinnamon-laden spread that’s sublime on everything from pancakes to an elevated peanut butter sandwich.
Making your own apple butter at home just might be the entertaining experiment that finally will win you over to cooking. If not, it’s possible to meet so many other goals by buying freshly cooked and jarred local apple butter — everything from supporting local non-profit organizations to sharing quintessentially Virginia flavors with folks on your holiday gift list to making breakfast more appealing to a family member who hates mornings.
Recipes are plentiful online for apple butter to make at home in your kitchen. Many purists believe that it’s best to make apple butter in a copper kettle or pot over a wood fire outdoors, and it’s hard to argue with the smooth, velvety results. If cooking anything for hours outdoors just isn’t in your schedule during the crush of fall responsibilities at work and school, check out a few indoor stovetop or slow-cooker recipes online.
Putting jars of apple butter in your shopping basket makes it easier to buy local and support civic groups, congregations and all kinds of community outreach efforts. Making your own gives you the flexibility to select specific apple varieties for nuanced flavor and tinker with the spice profile to suit your preferences and sensitivities.
Most recipes start with apples, sugar, cinnamon, cloves and a little bit of salt. More complex recipes draw out subtleties in different apple varieties’ flavors by using dark brown sugar and adding nutmeg or allspice, and some recipes for roasted apple butter call for vinegar. Browse a variety of recipes before selecting one to try; you may find several that will appeal to you, so carve out some time for culinary adventures.
Apple butter is delectable when served warm on top of a crisp English muffin or a hot waffle or stirred into some steel-cut oatmeal. Served cold, it can make a lunchbox sandwich seem more elegant and give the rest of your day a boost. Gently heated, it can hit just the right note on top of the scoop of vanilla bean ice cream you’ve spooned atop that warm slice of apple pie. A friend used to spread it on sugar cookies. If you like gingerbread warm from the oven, just imagine a dollop of apple butter on top.
Your recipe search will yield plenty of scrumptious applications for apple butter in the baking process, too. It’s a popular addition to recipes for cakes, cookies and pies that benefit from a silky boost of moisture and a trademark taste of autumn in Virginia. Bake a few extras and tuck them in the freezer to make your Thanksgiving feast planning a little bit easier.