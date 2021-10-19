No-Cook Cooking: Apple butter captures fall's magic by the spoonful

Recipes are plentiful online for apple butter to make at home in your kitchen. Many purists believe that it’s best to make apple butter in a copper kettle or pot over a wood fire outdoors, and it’s hard to argue with the smooth, velvety results. If cooking anything for hours outdoors just isn’t in your schedule during the crush of fall responsibilities at work and school, check out a few indoor stovetop or slow-cooker recipes online.

Putting jars of apple butter in your shopping basket makes it easier to buy local and support civic groups, congregations and all kinds of community outreach efforts. Making your own gives you the flexibility to select specific apple varieties for nuanced flavor and tinker with the spice profile to suit your preferences and sensitivities.

Most recipes start with apples, sugar, cinnamon, cloves and a little bit of salt. More complex recipes draw out subtleties in different apple varieties’ flavors by using dark brown sugar and adding nutmeg or allspice, and some recipes for roasted apple butter call for vinegar. Browse a variety of recipes before selecting one to try; you may find several that will appeal to you, so carve out some time for culinary adventures.