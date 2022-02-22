No-Cook Cooking: A second sheet pan doubles the convenience

Sometimes, a single purchase can change the entire weeknight meal game. Next time you see a good sheet pan on sale, put it in your shopping cart — and get ready to double the delight of an enduring dinner trend.

No-Cook Cooking fans already love sheet-pan dinners for their no-stress preparation, easy baking and quick cleanup. Now, just imagine sliding a second pan into the oven right after removing the dinner pan — and how much fun it will be to follow up that steaming, fragrant meal of proteins and vegetables with a hot, homemade dessert.

If you’re already looking forward to piling slices of corned beef on thin cuts of cabbage for a St. Patrick’s Day sheet-pan feast, think how delicious it would be to follow it up with hot shortbread or a tender oatmeal cookie. If you’d rather serve kielbasa, bratwursts or andouille sausages over sauerkraut, imagine how beautifully a melt-in-your mouth sugar cookie or cherry cobbler would end the meal. And following a sheet pan of a time-shaving shallow lasagna or crispy, creamy macaroni and cheese with a fragrant bowl of peaches, apples and pears dusted with cinnamon, cloves and brown sugar could make an ordinary weeknight feel like a holiday.

Online recipes abound for sheet-pan meals, and ever since the pandemic started sending more of us to the kitchen at the end of a long workday, home cooks have been coming up with their own delectable variations. There’s plenty of room on that sheet pan for discovery and experimentation. Slicing and seasoning in-season root vegetables can lead to adding chunks of different colors of potatoes, for instance, or the addition of something you previously weren’t sure how to cook, like parsnips or turnips.

Make a simple start by picking up a roll or two of slice-and-bake cookies when you get your second sheet pan. Slice them up and line up the slices next to each other; you might want to spread out the dough a bit to fill the gaps. Bake by the directions on the cookie package. Few folks around the dinner table will complain about getting their cookies in slices once they taste that hot sweetness after a savory meal.

If you selected sugar cookies, remember that you can add all kinds of toppings to personalize your dessert. If one family member would love M&Ms and another would prefer butterscotch chips or peanut butter morsels, your sheet-pan cookie canvas offers plenty of room for flavor zones.

Keep sheet-pan cookies in mind next time you’re looking for something different to serve to a crowd with coffee and hot chocolate as part of a dessert bar. Line up a few bowls of toppings, frostings, fruits and sprinkles, and keep a scoop handy for vanilla ice cream. Who knows? Sheet-pan cookies may become your secret weapon when Christmas cookie season rolls around again and friends gather to decorate their own slices.

Once you prepare a game-changing pan of dessert to tuck into the oven to bake while you dine, you’ll wonder why you haven’t been doing it all this time. Keep in mind that many of your dessert favorites will work just fine in the more shallow pan, but you may need to make some adjustments to your go-to recipes to keep treats from bubbling over.

Pay attention to your oven temperatures, too; if dessert needs to bake at a lower level than dinner does, don’t forget to make the change. And, whatever you do, don’t forget to reset that timer before you sit down to eat.

