Nelson 151's 12 Days of Christmas shares with community

Boneless, skinless chicken breast is the most-purchased cut of poultry in the U.S. But it’s easy to overcook it and it's generally bland. A boldly flavored stir-fry can solve both problems. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street rely on a sauce built on savory-sweet hoisin. The fermented soy-based sauce hits several flavor notes at once. Mixing it with soy sauce and dry sherry for acidity balances its richness so it’s not cloying. They also thinly slice the chicken crosswise against the grain to shorten the muscle fibers, which helps keep it tender. Fresh ginger and crushed red pepper brighten the dish, and snappy bell pepper adds contrast to the tender chicken.