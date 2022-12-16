 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nelson 151's 12 Days of Christmas shares with community

  • 0

Raising a toast to hard-working Nelson County nonprofits just got easier —and more festive.

Nelson 151 launches its 13th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser on Sunday, giving customers of wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries in the Nelson 151 partnership a chance to take part. A portion of the sales at each day's featured venue will benefit Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Central Virginia Farm Works Initiative. 

Nelson 151 unites seven wineries, three breweries, three cideries and three distilleries located on Route 151 in Nelson County to support and promote each other, and the annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser has raised and distributed more than $30,000 over the years to nonprofits that help Nelson residents.

This year's schedule includes:

■ Sunday: Hill Top Winery & Meadery

People are also reading…

■ Monday: Silverback Distillery

■ Tuesday: Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery

■ Wednesday: Blue Mountain Brewery

■ Thursday: Valley Road Vineyards

■ Friday: Bryant's Cider & Brewery

■ Dec. 24: Bold Rock Hard Cider

■ Dec. 25: Nelson County Economic Development

■ Dec. 26: Afton Mountain Vineyards

■ Dec. 27: Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery

■ Dec. 28: Devils Backbone Brewing Company & Distillery

■ Dec. 29: Hazy Mountain Winery & Brewery

■ Dec. 30: Blue Toad Hard Cider

■ Dec. 31: Veritas Vineyard & Winery

A check presentation will be scheduled in mid-January. To learn more about the fundraiser, go to nelson151.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to Cook a Turkey: Sprinkles, pepperoni and some monkey business

How to Cook a Turkey: Sprinkles, pepperoni and some monkey business

Pepperoni, sprinkles and macaroni and cheese remain the most popular turkey toppings, but our young chefs are serving up some creative new flavor profiles this Thanksgiving. Fresh stuffing options this year include lima beans, pumpkin, bubblegum popsicles, Cool Ranch Doritos, brown cheese and Pirate's Booty.

Fast hoisin stir-fry solves the issue of dry chicken breast

Fast hoisin stir-fry solves the issue of dry chicken breast

Boneless, skinless chicken breast is the most-purchased cut of poultry in the U.S. But it’s easy to overcook it and it's generally bland. A boldly flavored stir-fry can solve both problems. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street rely on a sauce built on savory-sweet hoisin. The fermented soy-based sauce hits several flavor notes at once. Mixing it with soy sauce and dry sherry for acidity balances its richness so it’s not cloying. They also thinly slice the chicken crosswise against the grain to shorten the muscle fibers, which helps keep it tender. Fresh ginger and crushed red pepper brighten the dish, and snappy bell pepper adds contrast to the tender chicken.

Watch Now: Related Video

Henry Cavill’s next play: ‘Warhammer 40,000’ series for Amazon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert