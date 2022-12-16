Nelson 151's 12 Days of Christmas shares with community

Raising a toast to hard-working Nelson County nonprofits just got easier —and more festive.
Nelson 151 launches its 13th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser on Sunday, giving customers of wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries in the Nelson 151 partnership a chance to take part. A portion of the sales at each day's featured venue will benefit Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Central Virginia Farm Works Initiative.
Nelson 151 unites seven wineries, three breweries, three cideries and three distilleries located on Route 151 in Nelson County to support and promote each other, and the annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser has raised and distributed more than $30,000 over the years to nonprofits that help Nelson residents.
This year's schedule includes:
■ Sunday: Hill Top Winery & Meadery
■ Monday: Silverback Distillery
■ Tuesday: Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery
■ Wednesday: Blue Mountain Brewery
■ Thursday: Valley Road Vineyards
■ Friday: Bryant's Cider & Brewery
■ Dec. 24: Bold Rock Hard Cider
■ Dec. 25: Nelson County Economic Development
■ Dec. 26: Afton Mountain Vineyards
■ Dec. 27: Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery
■ Dec. 28: Devils Backbone Brewing Company & Distillery
■ Dec. 29: Hazy Mountain Winery & Brewery
■ Dec. 30: Blue Toad Hard Cider
■ Dec. 31: Veritas Vineyard & Winery
A check presentation will be scheduled in mid-January. To learn more about the fundraiser, go to nelson151.com.