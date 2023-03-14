Here's your chance to try out a new-to-you restaurant or enjoy a favorite haunt while helping neighbors in Louisa County.

Louisa County Restaurant Week will be serving up local flavors through Sunday.

Participating restaurants include Callie Opie's Orchard Restaurant, Tasty Crab Lake Anna, Asian Cafe Lake Anna, Obrigado Restaurant, Country Boys BBQ, Smokin' Eddie's BBQ, Lake Anna Taphouse, Roma Italian Restaurant-Pizza, Joe-Joe's Super Heroes & Pizza, Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Vito's Italian Restaurant, Rhett's Bar & Grill, IHOP, Made in Asia, Below Deck LKA, Tavern on the Green at Spring Creek Events and Tim's at Lake Anna Restaurant & Crabhouse.

Enter codes through the Visit Louisa app when you visit the restaurants, and for every meal, Visit Louisa will donate $1 to the Louisa County Resource Council.

Louisa County Restaurant Week is coordinated by Louisa County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Head to VisitLouisa.com for all the details.