A new organization is bringing Central Virginia’s winemakers together for an auction to help raise funds to keep the quality of local wines soaring.

The Generous Pour, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 5 at Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton, is the inaugural event for Virginia Wine Benefit, which aims to bring local wineries together to support community causes. The evening begins with a sparkling wine reception, followed by silent and live auctions to help raise money for Winemakers Research Exchange and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The Near Passerines will be providing live music, and wine expert Reggie Leonard, known as Virginia’s “Wine Hype Man,” will stay busy auctioning a variety of wine experiences donated by local wineries. Events up for bid include a special dinner with Emily Hodson, winemaker at Veritas, and an overnight stay for one couple at the Farmhouse inn at Veritas.

Other experiences awaiting bidders include “A Day in the Life of Commonwealth Crush” with winemaker Ben Jordan and a behind-the-scenes tour and tasting of unreleased wines for 15 people with Chelsey Blevins, winemaker of Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyard.

Look for pours by popular local wineries, including Blenheim Vineyards, Bluestone Vineyard, Commonwealth Crush and Early Mountain Vineyards. Veritas is prepared to provide a strolling dinner of heavy hors d’oeuvres and grazing boards.

The auction evening is an opportunity to see local wineries joining forces to help the community, which is what Virginia Wine Benefit aims to encourage.

“We’re so lucky to have these gracious and generous wineries in this area,” said Camille Nitzsche, CEO of Virginia Wine Benefit. “I’d like to teach everybody how great Virginia wines are. We had this idea to help the community through Virginia wines.”

Nitzsche said that the group’s board will select area nonprofit groups to benefit from similar events each year. The organization’s mission statement is “to engage the local wine industry in order to produce wine-related social and educational events that raise money to benefit our local community.”

Nitzsche said she hopes the auction will become an annual event.

So does Joy Ting, research oenologist at beneficiary Winemakers Research Exchange, who said the camaraderie and teamwork demonstrated by local winemakers is good for the Virginia wine industry and local agriculture as a whole.

“It just speaks volumes for our winery community seeing themselves as neighbors,” said Ting, who helps wineries structure experiments that can improve the quality of their wines.

Virginia is the 10th-largest producer of wine in the entire United States and the second largest on the East Coast after New York, according to 2022 data from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Those same figures show the commonwealth produced 2.2 million gallons of wine last year.

Much of that comes from the Charlottesville region, known as the Monticello American Viticultural Area. The Monticello AVA makes up more than half of Virginia’s 2,000 vineyard acres and is home to roughly 30 wineries, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

It’s a competitive as well as collaborative industry, and Ting said she is impressed to see the wineries share their discoveries with colleagues.

“The most important thing is everyone shares their research so the industry can improve and grow,” Ting said. “We work with winemakers all over Virginia to improve wine quality.”

The support provided by the May 5 auction will help Winemakers Research Exchange cover operating costs that aren’t covered by its grants from the Virginia Wine Board. Capital funding growth can help the group assist more wineries.

Since 2014, WRE has helped wineries conduct 30 to 45 experiments each year. Experimenting with different kinds of yeast to see which choices enhance specific wine flavor profiles is an example of a program that can yield important results, but it can be tricky for a family-run outfit to fund and conduct, Ting said.

“So many of our wineries are small, family-owned operations,” Ting said. “It’s a great opportunity to get to know what the wineries are thinking about and working on. We do want to preserve that agricultural environment.”

Another way to find out what local wineries are achieving is by entering the Generous Pour’s “Icon Case” drawing. Bring canned goods to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to exchange for tickets to win a case of exceptional wines from Virginia winemakers; each nonperishable food item you donate will add a ticket to your haul and boost your chances of winning.

Tickets for the Generous Pour are $150 and are available through online through Eventbrite.