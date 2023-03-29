The Catering Outfit is presenting its inaugural Braai for Makindu starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at Potter's Craft Cider to raise funds for the Makindu Children's Program. The event also is a celebration of The Catering Outfit's 25th anniversary. There will be music, cider and a Kenyan-inspired dinner.

The goal for the festivities is to raise $5,000 for Makindu Children's Program, a nonprofit that supports Makindu Children's Centre in Kenya, which provides foster home placement, education and nutritional and medical care to hundreds of orphans and vulnerable children.

Rockpile and The Catering Outfit will be selling food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bill Norton of Rockpile Construction and his team will be smoking meats. Potter's Craft will close its tasting room at 5 p.m.

A Kenyan-inspired dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and there will be a cash bar.

At 8 p.m., there will be a concert by Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5 with special guest Jared Poole. Tickets for the concert are $25 per person, or $20 in advance.

Tickets are $65, $50 in advance, for dinner and show; pay $25, or $20 in advance, for just the show. To buy tickets, go to events.scenethink.com. Learn more at rockpileconstruction.com.