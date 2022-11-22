How to Cook a Turkey: Sprinkles, pepperoni and some monkey business

Just picture the greeting-card moment unfolding around Thursday’s long-awaited feast. The guests around your Thanksgiving table are savoring every bite of your resplendent turkey, which was wrapped in dough, stuffed with macaroni and cheese, topped with sprinkles and pepperoni and cooked on the grill for five days.

But something’s different this year — a simian seasoning that’ll make this Turkey Day go down in family history.

Monkey.

That’s right. It’s monkey.

Yes, indeed: It’s time for our annual How to Cook a Turkey tutorial, and the students at Bright Beginnings Preschool locations in Crozet, Forest Lakes and Mill Creek have come through for us yet again.

Pepperoni, sprinkles and macaroni and cheese remain the most popular turkey toppings from feasts past, but our young chefs are serving up some creative new flavor profiles this Thanksgiving. Fresh stuffing suggestions this year include lima beans, pumpkin, bubblegum popsicles, Cool Ranch Doritos, brown cheese and Pirate’s Booty.

Some pint-sized chefs recommend stuffing the turkey with another turkey, while others prefer to put the second turkey on top. Then there’s Mason’s surf-and-turf approach, pairing turkey with crab. Ezra recommends simply stuffing the turkey with pepperoni until it pops.

I’ve made reservations for Thanksgiving dinner this time, but now I finally know what I’ve been doing wrong all these years. I needed to add the little chocolate chips to my turkey — not the big ones. Thanks, Audrey.

As always, we are grateful to Molly Petchel, Krista Swift and all the folks at Bright Beginnings Preschool whose sous-chef efforts make this annual feature possible. And to the students. Culinary schools, here they come.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Bright Beginnings CrozetPre-K Teacher: Ms. Tina

Ezra (age 4): I would put pepperoni on it. Then I would add string cheese. I would stuff pepperoni inside the turkey until it pops. The last thing I would do is add sprinkles and M & M’s.

Addison (5): I would add salt and pepper. I would not put it on the inside of the turkey, though. I would put lima beans inside. Then we would put it in the oven.

Audrey (4): First, Mommy is gonna help! We are gonna sprinkle on the chocolate powder. Then we add little chocolate chips, but not the big ones. We will add sprinkles and yogurt, too. Lastly, we will put water inside, cook it, and eat it.

Will (4): We will cook it in the oven. We will put pepperoni on top. Then we will put salad on the pepperoni. Red peppers will go inside. After we put tomatoes and lettuce around it, we will eat it up!

Finley (4): First, we will put it on the stove, and then we will take it off the stove. Then we will put salad on the inside. Next we will slice the watermelon. Then we will put it all over it and then eat it.

Tyler (4): Put it in a pan first. Then stuff it with potatoes. Next add some salad all around it. Add mac-n-cheese all over the top.

Cooper: First you have to put it in the oven. Then you have to get it out. Put googly eyes on the turkey. Add some shaved ice. Stuff it with mac-n-cheese. Put ham and chicken around it and then you eat it!

Henry (5): Put ketchup on top and inside. Then add a little Chick-fil-A sauce on top. You don’t add spices because that’s too hot! Stuff it with cool ranch Doritos. Then take out all the bones. Cook it on the stove and eat it.

Hayes (4): First, you gotta put it in the oven. Take the bone out. Put on tomato sauce. Add a little white cheese. Pepperoni is next. Add some hot sauce and eat it up!

Jack (4): Put broccoli on the inside and add tomato sauce. Put spaghetti on it. Then put on sprinkle cheese (Parmesan). Next, put a whole pizza on top of it. Last thing you gotta do is cut up ham on it and then eat it up!

4-Year-Olds’ Teacher: Ms. Margaret

Michael (age 4): Stuff the turkey with hamburgers, cover it in ketchup, then cook it in the oven at 500 degrees for 2,000 minutes.

Luca (4): Fry it in the oven for 70, 60, 50, 80 minutes. Put jalapeño peppers, salami, and mozzarella cheese on it and eat it!

Harper (3): Fill the turkey with steak and cook it on the grill for five days!

Caiden (3): Stuff it with mac & cheese, cover it with cheddar cheese, and cook it on a really big pot on the stove for 4 days!

Emma (3): Stuff the turkey with blueberries and broccoli and cook it in a big pot for 9 minutes.

Rory (4): Put it in the oven at 15 degrees covered in cranberry sauce and cook for 2 minutes. Take it out and put on lots of salt and pepper!

Collins (3): Microwave the turkey for 3 minutes. Put on lots and lots of rainbow sprinkles and eat it!

Sagan (4): Cover it with saltine crackers and fill it with brown cheese then cook it at 1,000 degrees for 18 minutes!

Mary (4): Stuff it with bubblegum popsicles, put it in the oven at 100 degrees until the popsicles melt. Put it on a platter and eat it!

James (4): Stuff it with chocolate chips and cook on a big bonfire in the backyard!

3-Year-Olds’ Teacher: Ms. Samantha

John Bollier (3) starts by soaking his turkey in sauce and tea. While that marinates, he turns the oven to 12 degrees. When the oven is heated and ready to go, he puts his turkey in a pot and it’s ready to start cooking!

Kennedy Johnson (3) cooks her turkey with some monkey, a pen and playfoam. Heating her oven to 300 degrees, she gets her pumpkin ready for the turkey. Once it’s all mixed together in the pumpkin, she pops it in the oven!

Lily Ricci (3) shakes some sprinkles, pours on syrup and tosses in some candy to make her turkey oh, so sweet! While her oven heats to 3 degrees, she gets her cup. She puts her turkey in the cup and in the oven it goes!

Beau Blanchard (3) has pasta in his pot, then he adds some strawberries and blueberries. His oven has to be very, super hot before the turkey can go in. Once the oven is ready, it’s cooking time!

Ryan Fialk (3) has turkey, chicken, and fries in a mailbox! He gets his oven heated to 15 degrees while he mixes his ingredients. When the oven is ready, it’s 22 minutes of cooking time!

Tyler Foglia (3) gets straight to it with turkey and milk in a jar! Heating his oven to 5 degrees, his perfect dish ready to cook. It goes in for 12 minutes!

Hannah Latimer (3) pours milk and sprinkles cheese in her pan with turkey! She heats her oven to 9 degrees. Once it’s ready, into the oven it goes for 6 minutes!

Chloe Cox (3) spreads sauce, sprinkles cheese over her turkey that sits on a bed of macaroni! She heats her oven to 100 degrees for cooking. After the oven beeps, the turkey goes in for 11 minutes!

Eden Blevins (3) makes her turkey with strawberries and apple juice! As she mixes, her oven heats to 8 degrees. This sweet creation then goes to cook for 2 minutes!

2-Year-Olds’ Teacher: Ms. Cassie

Leo (2): Dada will do it. I do it with Dada.

Betty (2): What? I think Daddy knows.

Eva (2): My mommy helps me. I’m not sure.

Nikola (2): Just take it out of the refrigerator.

Jack (2): Mommy makes it. She puts it in the microwave.

Max (2): What’s turkey? I’ll make it with Dada.

Owen (2): Mommy cooks it. I eat it.

Avery (2): Put it in a bowl. Add sprinkles.

Austin (2): I would make it with Mommy and Daddy.

Rafaela (2): I don’t know, but I would use a spoon.

Bright Beginnings

Forest LakesMs. Teena’s 4-Year-Olds Class Aubrey M (3): First get a pan, a big one with water, and corn, tomatoes, and beans. Put in the oven. Turn on over to make it hot. Cook for so long!

Aubrey C (3): Get a big turkey! Put it in a big bucket. Then put another turkey on top. Then peanut butter on top. Then I will cook it with mommy all day. My daddy will put it on my plate. Delilah will drink milk, and so will Aubrey.

Olive (4): My dad and mom cook the turkey in the kitchen in a turkey bowl. You put cheese on the top, then carrots, then pineapple on the top. Put it in the freeze then the oven, cook until 3 o’clock. Eat on plates. Daddy likes the turkey

James (4): Cook it very fast. Put it in a pan with milk on top and French fries. Put pumpkin in the pan. I put nuts in the pan. Make the oven hot and cook really fast. Then drink apple juice.

Xavier (4): Cook in a hot oven. I like berries to eat and bread and butter with carrots. Cook for a lot of time. Put on table; eat, and drink juice.

Billy (4): Will put in the oven and cook it. My mom knows how to cook. I like sprinkles with bread. Cook for everyone for 5 days and drink 2 milks.

Ailidh (3): Cook with salt, put in a pan with pumpkin seeds and candy and Pirate’s Booty. With a lot of water and juice, cook in oven for 5 days.

Melek (3): Cook everything in the toy kitchen. Using toy pan and water with sugar.

Ms. Jess’s Pre-K Class

Ellery (4): First, you put it on the dough; then you roll it up. Then you pat it; then you cook it.

Ronald (4): You make it into a dough and put salt and pepper on it and put it in the oven.

Stella (5): You take him out of the plastic bag, and then you put it on a tray. Then put it in the oven.

Torin (4): We put it in the oven, and then we leave it alone and let it cook a little bit. When it is done, we take it out and eat it.

Mackenzie (4): I put it in the grill to make it all nice and yummy and then I put it on the table to eat it.

Hadley (4): Put the seasoning on it and put it in the oven. Then we flip it over and put it in the pan.

Lennox (5): Put salt on it and put it in the oven. You roll the dough out and put it on the turkey.

Emmett (4): You put the turkey in the microwave and put blocks on it. Put broccoli on it and cook it.

Liam (5): We put it on the grill, and then we rotisserie it.

Gus (4): I cut it in half, then cook it in the over. I eat it.

Ollie (4): Put gloves on. He needs to be dead. Put him in the oven then take him out and eat him.

Karlee (4): Wear gloves. Put it in the oven. Get it out. Leave it on the counter.

Alyssa (4): I will clean it and out it on a table and put it in my cubby.

Tommy (4): I put it in the big HUGE oven. I bang the turkey and I cook it.

Sydney (4): I put it in my big oven and I cook it for ten minutes and I eat it up.

Ms. Abby’s 3-Year-Olds Class

Evan (3): Mommy and Daddy do it.

Christian (3): In grapes.

Landon (3): Mommy and Daddy do it, but I help.

Lily (3): In the stove.

Coraline (3): Wash it and eat it.

Victor (3): I cook carnilla.

Jack (3): At home.

Bright Beginnings Mill Creek

Miss Casey’s Pre-K Class

Amara H. (4): We get the turkey from the store. Take it out of the fridge, then put salt on it; the tiny salt is good.

Foster C. (3): Well, we get it from the store, put it in the fridge, then we cook it. We cut the head off first.

Polina H. (4): You put it in the oven, and it cooks. We put sauce on it; my mom does that.

Mae K. (4): We cook it at the bakery.

Carter B. (4): Cut that head off and put it in the oven!

Wyatt T. (4): Put it in the oven. Well, put the turkey on a tray; then, after you let it beep for a while, take it out sometimes, I just eat the body.

Zane B. (4): Take the head off; toast it; then, when he gets ready, eat it.

Ethan K. (4): Put it in the oven, then we put it back in my fridge and eat it.

Elaine K. (3): Rip the head off, put it in the fridge, then you put it in the oven for six minutes — but don’t forget to take the head off.

Olivia T. (4): I put cinnamon on it. Then you have to put it in the oven for one hour; then we eat it.

Henry E. (4): I put in the oven and put a little bit of sugar on it. Then I put it back in the oven, and that’s how I cook my turkey.

Isaac S. (4): 1st I put toast on it, and then I put it in the oven. I cook it for seven minutes. I take it out, then eat it.

Jax C. (5): I put cupcakes on it, then I bake it. After baking it, I put pepperonis on it and eat it.

Everett E. (3): Mom put it in the pot; then we put salt on it. Emmett jumps the whole thing; we cook it for 50 minutes, and it’s done.

Evie W. (3): We fry it, and then we toasted with sprinkles and applesauce.

Josephine C. (4): We cook it with no mouth.

Emma H. (4): On Thanksgiving, my mom cooks it. She is in the oven most of the time, and we put salt on our turkey. We sometimes have turkey on Thanksgiving.

Evelyn R. (4): My mom cooks it in the oven with salt for six minutes.

Miss Maddie and Miss Claudia’s 2-Year-Olds’ class

Cylas (2): Uhmm, they put it in the bread.

Lilah (2): They put the Turkey up the Turkey and done.

Emmett (2): Turkey is for Mommy.

Landon (2): At home, they make turkey.

Amaya (2): In the oven at home.

Bette (2): They cook it.

Artie (2): I like the oven.

Axel (2): It yummy.

Nataylah (2): We cuts it.

Miss Rae and Melisia’s 3-Year-Olds’ and 4-Year-Olds’ Class

Willow (3): You make it a taco, I don’t know? What do you think? You just spin it.

Callum (3): You could make pasta turkey. I don’t have Turkey. I don’t like turkey.

Susana (3): You cook it in a pan, and then you eat it. That’s all.

Banks (3): Put it in the oven; get some chicken.

Rhodes (3): I don’t like Turkey; I don’t like Pepper.

Aria (3): We only eat it with Gravy.

Gabby (3): Mom just cooks it and eats it.

Mason (3): I really like to eat turkey and crab; that’s all.