How to cook a turkey: Preschoolers get the last word on the bird

Whether you let your turkey cook for 10 minutes or 10 days isn’t the toughest question you’ll face this Thanksgiving. It’s whether you put your rainbow sprinkles inside or outside the bird.
If you’ve been wondering whether your turkey needs enough water to swim in its pan or if its feathers will grow back before dinner is served, the junior chefs at Bright Beginnings Preschool have all the answers. Our annual How to Cook a Turkey primer will lift you over the rough patches so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time actually enjoying your holiday — unless you’re taking the 20-hour route Luca recommends, that is, in which case you’ll want to be preheating your oven already.
Just be sure to cook your bird long enough to keep it from running away to the mountains. Safety is important; Lou reminds us that turkeys don’t get Band-Aids.
For diners like Rowan who think turkey “tastes like nothing,” complex flavor profile encouragement can come from Noelle’s suggestion to put chocolate chips inside the bird and onions and salt outside. Quinn reminds us to think of others’ taste preferences by including hot sauce for Dad alongside Quinn’s favorite pizza. Mangoes, pepperoni and bread seem to be trending this year for use inside and outside the bird.
You’ll know that your turkey is ready to serve, as Elizabeth advises us, when it turns into chicken, and we can eat it.
Take the time to give thanks for the young people in your life who watch and absorb all the effort you go to in order to make the holiday delightful — even if they don’t always have the vocabulary they need on speed dial for the cooking steps they notice. Celebrate the holiday you have with the people who make it special to you.
And, whatever you do, remember everything and everyone you are grateful for, and don’t forget the Turkey Dance. Thanks, Evie.
Crozet:Elephants (2-year-olds)
With Ms. Marlyn and Ms. Kelanie
Harper M.: On the grill with avocado.
Sagan: With mashed potatoes and peas!
Harper B.: With peanut butter and jelly and mashed potatoes, too!
Fiona: Pineapples and sprinkles!
Ryan: Put it in the oven and grill it.
Caiden: With salt!
Caleb: Put cookies on it!
Beau: Put bananas on it and broccoli and cook it all around.
Tyler: Gobble, gobble!
Hannah: Cook the turkey with a cookie.
***
Tigers (3-year-olds)
With Ms. Hannah and Ms. Jessica
Ezra: I would put it in the oven. I would put pepperonis on it. I don’t really like turkey so I think the pepperonis would make it better. I would probably put it in the oven for 10 minutes.
Jack T.: I would make my turkey with ham. I would put it in the oven. My mom has an oven. It will go in the oven for 5 minutes. Frosting on top of my turkey is good!
Claire: My turkey will go in a pot for 5 minutes. Sprinkles go on top of my turkey. I’ll eat raspberries and strawberries and cinnamon toast with it!
Audrey: My mommy would make turkey on long days. I make turkey all the time. It goes in the stove for 2 minutes. Mac n cheese goes on top of my turkey.
Hayes: In the oven for a long time. Cupcakes would go on top of my turkey and I would put it in the oven again. Pizza on top of my turkey too because I like pizza!
Mary: I would put it on a pan. Then I would put it in the oven. I would put pizza on it then cheese. I would finish with a sticker for ten minutes!
Lucy: I would put it on a pan. Then put it in the oven. I would put it in the oven for 60 minutes. Top it with sprinkles, then put frosting on it. Last, I would top it with milk and sugar.
Rory: Turkey would go in the oven. Then put it in the microwave. My dad would bake it in the oven for three minutes. Then I would put a cookie on it. Last, I would put a cake on it!!
Will: I would put it in the oven. I would put it in for 15 minutes and top it with sprinkles. I would put chicken on it. Last, I would put pepperoni!
Luca: We can bake the turkey in the oven. Bake it for 20 hours! I would put green beans on top. Then I would put strawberries and yogurt. Last, I would put cereal. Mom and Dad said not to get near the oven so they can get it out.
Finley: I would put it in the oven. I would put it in for 5 minutes. I would put peppers on it. I love peppers! I would put tomatoes to add flavor. Then I would eat it!
Bryn: I would put it in the oven. Put it in three minutes. I would put ice cream on it. Add mac and cheese. That’s it!
***
Zebras and Cheetahs (pre-kindergarten)
With Ms. Tina and Ms. Jessica
Plum: I would put peanut butter cream on the outside and jelly on the inside. Strawberry jelly, though, not grape! Oh! And vanilla ice cream around it because I like it. Then strawberries on the ice cream, not the turkey. Then cook it in the oven and eat!
Mason: First, I’m going to fill it with sprinkles. Rainbow sprinkles to make it taste yummier. Then, put cinnamon on top. Then, I’d put ice cream on top. Next, I would put it in the oven. Then I’d put more ice cream on top and eat it!
Noelle: I’d put salt on top. Then I’d put chocolate chips inside. Then onion on top and around it. Then add corn and pineapple and cheese inside it. Then put the turkey in the milk to make it sweeter!
Makayla: I’d cook it with my dad and mom. We would put salt on top and let it melt. Mom would put broccoli around the turkey and dad would add mango inside. I like mango so I will eat it. Then I would put sugar on top and eat it!
Olivia: I would put cheese sauce around the turkey. Then I would put onions inside and spicy sauce inside! Then I will put cucumbers on top! I add peppers and cook it in the microwave with lemonade.
Addison: I would put grapes and strawberries inside it. Then I would put barbecue sauce on top. Then I’d add rainbow sprinkles on top too! I would put salt all over it and put it in the oven!
Nicole: I would put salt on top. Then I would put eggs with yolks inside too! Then I would put fish on top — the silver one, because I like that one. Then I want French fries around it; that’s yummy! I would cook it and eat it with fruit!
Adrian: I would put lettuce inside. Then I would put bread around it and broccoli, too! Then apple slices on top because they are sweet! Oh, and mangoes! Those go with the broccoli. Then cook it in a pot and eat it.
Ben: Salt and pepper for sure!
Norah: First, I would put salt and pepper on top. Then I would toast it for 11 minutes in microwave. Then I would put chicken inside and cook it in the oven. When it is done, I would put white sprinkles on it and eat it!
Tucker: I would put color sprinkles in the turkey and carrots. I like carrots! And candy eyes! I would put candy jacket outside and put it in a pan and flip it and flip it and flip it!
Thomas: I’ll cook it with my brother. We’ll salt and pepper on top. Then we’ll make a hold and put some mango inside. Then strawberries and blueberries inside with the mango. Then we can add water to cool it down. The last thing we would do is put soy sauce on top of it. Then we can have some for lunch and dinner the next day!
Cooper: First add salt and pepper on the outside. Then put mac and cheese on the inside. Then ketchup on the inside, too! Then we add the chicken that we eat goes on top. Then put it in the oven and cook it!
Michael: Put the turkey in a big pot, add blue juice to make soup. Then some soda. Then put in some carrots and broccoli. After that some black beans. Then cook it on the stove!
Jax: Put it on the stove and add sprinkles and cookies. Then add water to let it go swimming. Then put butter on it. Then more sprinkles on the inside! Then I’ll put peanut butter outside and eat it!
Quinn: I would put butter and hot sauce on it. Hot sauce is for my dad. I don’t like hot sauce; I like pizza! I would put pizza in it and put it in the oven. When it’s done, I’ll add ketchup for Mom and eat it all!
Valerie: I would put sausage in it and tomatoes. Then I’d add chicken. Then I’d put it in the oven. When it’s done, I’d put carrots and strawberry slices on top. Oh! And pears and mango and pineapples! Then wait for it to cool on the couch!
Lillian: I would put it on the stove until it’s cooked. Then outside I would add French fries and chicken nuggets. Then I would put sprinkles on top. Then I’ll cook it. When it’s done, I’ll put pretend leaves around it and decorate the table until its cool!
Maria: I don’t usually like turkey, but I would put pears and sweet potatoes inside and outside. Then I would add salt and sprinkles, which is funny because you use them for cookies. Then I would let mom put it in the microwave. I can’t because I’m a kid!
Zev: I would put cheese and eggs and potatoes inside. Then I would put the circle turkey on top of it. Then cook it in the oven. When it’s done, I would put grapes and sprinkles on it; then I would eat it cold!
***
Forest Lakes: Elephants (2-year-olds)
With Ms. Sarah and Ms. Aspen
Eric: Mama cooks it!
Asher: Huh?!
Freya: Cooks it with paper!
Phoebe: I don’t know!
Ailidh: Turkey!!
Landon: Daddy!
***
Zebras (3-year-olds)
With Ms. Amneris and Ms. Karah
Billy: You put the turkey on a plate, then add pizza.
Aubrey: Your put the turkey on the stove and leave it there.
Jack U.: You put the turkey on the stove and then add chicken and let it cook until it has feathers.
Alyssa: Wash the turkey and then put it in the oven for 5 days.
Charlotte: First you put the turkey on a plate, then you add ham and then cheese; after that you put it in the toaster.
Hadley: First you wash the turkey because he is dirty, then you put it in the oven, and when it’s done, you add icing.
Xavier: You put the turkey in the microwave and add ketchup.
Lenna: First wash the turkey then you add, onions, tomatoes, cheese and then put it in the oven for 10 days and make a salad.
Ellery: You need to add cheese and put the turkey in the microwave.
Tommy: You put it the toaster and add salt.
Grace: First add carrots on the turkey, then you cook it on the stove.
Ronald: You need to put it in the oven.
Saoirse: First put pizza on the turkey then ice cream and then you put it on the stove.
Simon: I don’t know
Jack M.: I don’t know
Gus: You need to add eggs and ketchup and then put the turkey on the stove for 5 hours.
Oliver: First you need to cook it for 6 days in the oven then you take it out and then put it in the stove to get crunchy for 3 hours.
Preston: You need to go to the store and buy pepperoni and add to the turkey; then you cook it outside, so the house doesn’t smell bad.
Clara: First, you need to add cheese and crackers, then sandwich bread and ice cream, and then you cook it in the stove.
***
Tigers/Cheetahs (4-year-olds)
With Ms. Teena and Ms. Candice
Holden: You put it in a pan, salt on top. Put it in the oven. Cook for 10 hours or 11 minutes. Put on a plate and eat pizza. I like water to drink.
Logan: Put in a big pan. Salt, cheese, add chicken nuggets. Put it in the oven when it gets hot and cook 10 hours. Take it out of the oven and eat. It is hot so wait 2 minutes. I like apple juice to drink.
James: Too much to explain.
MacKenzie: Cook in the kitchen for 7 minutes, then put cookies and chocolate butter. Then you can eat it all up. I will drink lemonade.
Stella: Take it out of the freezer, then put it in the microwave. Then take it out. Cook only 2 cookies. Then put it on your plate. Eat with potatoes, carrots and corn. I will drink lemonade.
Liam: Put sprinkles on top. Then melt them. Cook on the stove. I don’t want the bottom to burn. So, cook for 5 minutes.
Warren: Go to store. My dad will do the turkey. He will cut it in half. Cook for 5 hours. Then eat all the food. I will drink juice and I will play outside.
Eva: Go to the store and get big turkey for my whole family. Get a big pan for the big turkey. Fix carrots, corn. Add salt and pepper. Put in the big oven. Cook for 2 more hours. Put plates on the table for my family. Cut the turkey with a knife. Then put it on our plates and eat! I will drink lemonade.
Connor: Go to the farm. Get a little turkey. Bring it home, fry it on the stove. Add salt, sugar, tomatoes, carrots, then cook for one day. I can eat it when it cools off because it is too hot. Then I can drink juice.
Miles W.: Mommy and daddy cook the turkey. Then they cook everything. Then make a pie. Daddy cooks the turkey at 5 degrees and it cooks for 5 minutes. Then we go outside and play, get juice, and play with toys. Then I eat the turkey.
Oskar: Cook on the stove. I will ask mommy to cook it. Then I will wait for it to cook. Then I can play with toys. Then eat turkey at the table.
Miles F.: Well, my mom can cook. She makes my lunch for school. I don’t know how. The stove is very hot. Maybe she put sugar on top with strawberries to make good and she uses milk. I play outside too!
Alex: (With a lot of thought, he says) Buy the turkey and cook it all day.
Rinette: Go to the store and get hotdogs for the turkey. It cooks for a long time. Cook like a big turkey. Get a big pan for the turkey. Then put butter, sprinkles and cook for 2 hours or for a long time. Eat with my family
Chase: Get the turkey first…we go to the store. I like a lot of turkey so get a big one! My mom can help. Put stuff on top, like milk, cheese, butter. Cook in microwave oven for a while, then put in the oven for 2 hours. My whole family can eat when it’s not hot.
Amina: I like a big turkey. Get a big pan for the turkey. Then put butter, sprinkles and cook for 2 hours or for a long time. I eat with my family.
Lincoln: (He wasn’t sure what to say!) Get a pan with water for the turkey. Cook, then eat with bread.
Sydney: Put it in a pan, cook with cheese, crackers, so it will be good. Cook it hot for 5 hours. Then put turkey on plate and eat.
Emma James: Get a big pot with water and milk and cook the turkey for a long time; it is in the oven. My mommy cooks a lot.
Lyra: When the oven gets hot, put in the turkey with butter. Cook 5 minutes. I can ask my mom what to do.
***
Mill Creek:Elephants (2-year-olds)
With Ms. Casey
Hollis: Daddy cooks turkey in the oven.
Willow: Mommy cooks the turkey in the oven, but I don’t know how long.
Josephine: Mommy cooks the turkey at home. She puts it in a plate then cooks it in the oven for eight minutes.
Foster: Mommy makes the turkey and puts fish on it. Granny & Pop come.
Kaden: You get it at home. I cook in my kitchen. I did it last year. I put pickles on it and some sauce.
Everett: Mommy touches it with her hands. It’s going to be hot in the oven.
Amara: I love turkey and my daddy does it. It gets cold in the oven. I like my house.
Alton: Mommy does it in the oven with cheese. I like mac and cheese.
Claire: I put it in the oven then I wait. Then I take it out when it’s done & put sprinkles in the turkey, and then I eat it when it’s cooled off.
Hudson: Daddy cooks it with cheese in the oven. Mommy makes pumpkin pie.
Elaine (Lainey): Daddy cooks the turkey and puts sauces on it. Nana & Doc help for a little, then they go home.
Mae: Mommy bakes it in the oven. She puts cheese and pepperonis on it. Doc, Mommy, Daddy, Lainey & Ben come!
Mia: Daddy puts salt and pepper on it & puts it in the oven for eight minutes. Beckham eats too.
Maverick: I don’t like turkeys.
Jaxon: You give it to Grandma.
Rafe: Dada and Mama cook the turkey in the oven; Mommy helps.
Callum: My mommy cooks it in the oven with cheese.
Evie: I put sprinkles in my turkey, then mash it up and push it in the oven. I put it down then set up the table with my mommy & then I eat it and do the Turkey Dance!
Bear: Mommy’s turkey is in the oven. Oh, yeah, I like turkey.
***
Tigers (3-year-olds)
With Ms. Tierra Henry: We get our turkey from the farm. They take the feathers off so they don’t get stuck in my teeth. I don’t like when that happens. Mommy makes it hot with the oven. She puts carrots in the turkey’s butt. But it still tastes good.
Orion: My mommy puts stuff into it. She puts it all in the smoker. We have to wait a long time. But then we get to eat it.
Jaden: It goes in the oven. It’s hot so don’t touch it. You don’t want to eat it when it’s too cold. My daddy cuts it. We have it for dinner. But I don’t like peas.
Elizabeth: We look for turkeys in the forest. We hunt it with my dad. We drive it home and mommy cooks it. She puts garlic on it and puts it in the oven. Then it turns into chicken so we can eat it.
Isaac: I don’t like turkeys that’s why we eat them. I bake them for my family. We all share. You bake it so long before we eat it all up. It’s so yummy.
Jax: You squirt some stuff on it so it can taste delicious. You cut it when it’s not in the oven anymore. Use your forks to eat it. Then it’s all gone.
Ava: My GiGi buys a turkey at the store. But my mommy puts too much salt on it. Then she cooks it too long. She puts it on my plate. We cook a lot of food.
Wyatt: You have to put it in the fridge. Somebody already killed it. We just put it in the oven to make it not cold. My daddy packs it for my sandwich. But I like peanut butter.
Ilyas: We get a turkey from grandma. My mommy puts sprinkles on it. Then she cooks it in the stove. We get to eat it with chocolate
Olivia: Mix stuff with the butter, then put it inside the turkey. Put it in the oven. Then you can cook it. Put foil on it, too.
Evelyn: You have to cook it so it’s not cold. It’s cold when it’s at the store. Mommy puts it in a pan to cook it. Mommy says you get sick if it’s cold. We eat it with vegetables.
Carter K.: I just watch my mommy and daddy. I get to help put the turkey in the pan. I put pepper on it too. Mommy says I can. I do not get to put it in the oven. Daddy does that. Then we eat it. But not with our hands, just our mouths.
Carter B.: You put sauce on it. The put it in the stove. The stove beeps when its ready. Mommy puts it on my plate. Mommy lets me put chocolate on it. Its good like that.
Kayden: The turkey is at my mommy’s house. I don’t cook it. Its white. Its good.
Ethan: You don’t cook a turkey. You just eat it. My grandma gives me some. It tastes good like food.
Rowan: You put turkey in the microwave. It tastes like nothing. I eat it. Daddys eat it.
Banks: You just have to bake it brown. You put decorations and toppings on it. You get a turkey from pumpkin patch mountain. Make a pie too with powder and cinnamon. That adds some flavor.
***
Cheetahs (pre-kindergarten)
With Ms. Rachel Dane: You have to put it in the oven. My oven is too hot. I just have to wait till the dinner is ready. We put stuff on it too, like good juice.
Amelia: My poppy puts our turkey on the grill. I don’t see what type of seasoning he puts in it. But it’s good to eat. It takes too long so I get to play and then set the table.
Ben: To cook a turkey the right way you have to put the spices on the skin. Add some sugar on the top. Heat it in the oven, not on the stove. The skin will get good and crispy. And then you’re all done. It’s a lot.
Alex: You got to go to Food Lion and buy one. But you have to wait till you get home to cook it. You can put chocolate on it to taste good. Put it in the oven to make it hot. But you also have to blow on it so I don’t burn my tongue.
Alice: To get a turkey you have to grab it first. Put it in a bowl or cage it can’t get out of. Then you put it in the oven. It can’t get out of there either. It dies in the oven. But it also still tastes really good.
Lou: Well, you need to buy it first. And take it home. I think my mom puts it in the oven. She outs other stuff in there too, but not a band aid. Turkeys don’t get Band-Aids.
Abram: Buy turkeys at the store. Put it in the oven. You have to cook it before it runs away to the mountains. If you catch it, we get to eat it. Only after mommy cooks it.
Maxine: Put the turkey in the sink. It has to take a bath and get rinsed because it’s dirty. Put all the different-color things on it. Put the oven on 5000 degrees, because that’s not too hot for my dad. When it cools off a little bit, we eat it.
Emma: First, turn the oven 25 degrees. You have to put the turkey in the so it’s not raw. If you don’t want it to be cold, then you have to leave it in there all day.
Gabby: You cook turkey in the microwave silly. Put some chicken sprinkles on it. You cook it for 10 hours. Take it out with the spatula. Then it’s time to eat it.
Rhett: Daddy takes Mommy to buy the turkey at the store. We couldn’t find one anywhere. So, we have to go catch one. It’s going to run away. We have to be fast. Mommy will cook it for us. After she takes all of the skin off.
Edith: I don’t think I know how to cook anything. My mom does. She cooks everything. A turkey is easy. It would taste really good.