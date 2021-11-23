How to cook a turkey: Preschoolers get the last word on the bird

Alex: You got to go to Food Lion and buy one. But you have to wait till you get home to cook it. You can put chocolate on it to taste good. Put it in the oven to make it hot. But you also have to blow on it so I don’t burn my tongue.

Alice: To get a turkey you have to grab it first. Put it in a bowl or cage it can’t get out of. Then you put it in the oven. It can’t get out of there either. It dies in the oven. But it also still tastes really good.

Lou: Well, you need to buy it first. And take it home. I think my mom puts it in the oven. She outs other stuff in there too, but not a band aid. Turkeys don’t get Band-Aids.

Abram: Buy turkeys at the store. Put it in the oven. You have to cook it before it runs away to the mountains. If you catch it, we get to eat it. Only after mommy cooks it.

Maxine: Put the turkey in the sink. It has to take a bath and get rinsed because it’s dirty. Put all the different-color things on it. Put the oven on 5000 degrees, because that’s not too hot for my dad. When it cools off a little bit, we eat it.