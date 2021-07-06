Hilde Lee: Wyoming and nearby states offer plenty of space — and food

With the nice warm, sunny weather, let’s drive across the country. When Allan and I had driven to the Dakotas, we did not stop there, but went west to Wyoming and Montana. I fell in love with Wyoming and even went house hunting near Cheyenne. “You are not serious,” Allan said.

Oh, yes, I was. I wanted to leave New Mexico, where we were living at that time. (That’s all another story.) I wanted pine trees, cold weather, even snow. It was not to be.

To me, Wyoming is one of those places where you can take a deep breath of fresh air, feel good, and enjoy life. I do not think many people think of Wyoming as a destination unless they have business or relatives there. For scenery, it is a beautiful state, with Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner and the Buffalo Bill Cody Museum close by. You could spend your week’s vacation in just those two places.

Wyoming has a diverse population. People came from all over the world and eventually settled there. By the early 1900s, the U.S. census showed 47 different nationalities had settled in southwestern Wyoming. Most came by covered wagons.