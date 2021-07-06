Hilde Lee: Wyoming and nearby states offer plenty of space — and food

With the nice warm, sunny weather, let’s drive across the country. When Allan and I had driven to the Dakotas, we did not stop there, but went west to Wyoming and Montana. I fell in love with Wyoming and even went house hunting near Cheyenne. “You are not serious,” Allan said.
Oh, yes, I was. I wanted to leave New Mexico, where we were living at that time. (That’s all another story.) I wanted pine trees, cold weather, even snow. It was not to be.
To me, Wyoming is one of those places where you can take a deep breath of fresh air, feel good, and enjoy life. I do not think many people think of Wyoming as a destination unless they have business or relatives there. For scenery, it is a beautiful state, with Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner and the Buffalo Bill Cody Museum close by. You could spend your week’s vacation in just those two places.
Wyoming has a diverse population. People came from all over the world and eventually settled there. By the early 1900s, the U.S. census showed 47 different nationalities had settled in southwestern Wyoming. Most came by covered wagons.
All had brought their favorite recipes and foods with them. There was a French bakery that made chocolate éclairs and croissants. One Greek immigrant established a bakery and candy shop. Of course, there was a variety of home cooking, such as German schnitzel and stollen (Christmas bread with candied fruit). The Chinese, who came to work on the railroads, and the Japanese, who came to farm, grew Asian vegetables and opened restaurants.
As you drive through Wyoming, you cannot help but notice the large cattle farms. This was an attractive occupation for the settlers, since most of the land was public and free for occupation and use (cattle grazing) until 1868, when Wyoming became a U.S. territory.
Wyoming had no gold or silver, but its rolling lands and rich grass were ideal for grazing of cattle. In the late 1800s, ranchers from Texas would drive their cattle to Wyoming for grazing from spring to autumn, as the use of the land was free. As you drive along the country roads in Wyoming you can still see many of these pasture lands.
A little further west and north is Montana, a beautiful state with rolling hills suitable for livestock grazing. The Rocky Mountains predominate much of the landscape. Only a few trappers and fur traders ventured to the ridges of the Rockies in Montana. With the coming of the railroads, ranching and agriculture predominated.
Livestock became the main industry of Montana when in 1866 a Texan, Nelson Story, drove a thousand longhorns from Texas to Montana, because Texas grasslands had become depleted. Soon, other Texas cattle followed. With the arrival of the Northern Pacific Railroad in1883 Montana cattle were shipped to eastern markets.
Today as you drive through Montana, you become aware that wheat farming has replaced livestock herding. In addition to wheat, barley, sugar beets, oats and potatoes provide Montana’s main income.
However, as you come into Idaho, you can’t help but notice the fields of potatoes. It all started when Henry Harmon Spalding, a Presbyterian missionary, planted potatoes in Montana to teach the Indians how to provide food for themselves, other than by hunting. However, some Mormons, who had settled in Idaho, were the first to grow these potatoes on a large scale. The volcanic soil and climate provided the ideal conditions for potato cultivation.
Today, Idaho’s potato growers produce more than 100 million 100-pound bags of potatoes annually. Much of the Idaho potato crop is processed for French fries.
Famous artists became very interested in the beautiful landscapes of the Mountain states. One of Charles Marion Russell’s most famous paintings, “Meat’s Not Meat Till It’s In The Pan,” attracted many Eastern artists to the area.
One could easily spend a week on the Mountain states enjoying the scenery and the food.
Enjoy your visit to the Mountain states. I want to go back and visit, and enjoy some Country Potatoes. The following recipe is from my book “Taste of the States,” published and copyright 1992.
Country Potatoes
Although Henry Spalding planted the first potatoes in Idaho in 1836, it was Joe Marshall, a potato farmer, who instituted modern marketing techniques in the early 1900s. In order to deliver the potato to the consumer in the best condition, he was the first to clean the potato with a brush, since washing deteriorate them. He also was the first to market them in bags.
These country-style potatoes are reminiscent of the skillet home-fried potatoes of the settlers of the Mountain states.
■ 4 large Idaho potatoes
■ 2/3 cup chopped red pepper
■ 1 medium onion, chopped
■ Butter
■ Pepper
■ Paprika
Peel the potatoes and slice them 1/4-inch thick. Butter a 1½-quart casserole. Place a layer of potatoes in the casserole and sprinkle with some of the red pepper and onions. Dot with some butter flakes. Continue layering the potatoes, red pepper, and onions, and dotting them with butter until all of the ingredients are used. Sprinkle top with pepper and paprika. Cover casserole and bake in a preheated 400° F. oven for 1 hour. Serves 6 to 8.