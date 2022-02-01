Hilde Lee: World appeal of beef is strong

Many people feel that dinner is not dinner unless it includes some type of meat. Of course, there are vegetarians who almost never eat meat, regardless of which animal the meat came from. Then there are some who say dinner must include either meat or fish.

In modern usage, the word “meat” has come to mean the flesh of domesticated animals. Somewhere along the culinary history, the word “meat” has also come to mean firm-meated fish or sweetmeats or nutmeats. However, gradually, over time, the word “meat” was reserved for the animal world.

The most favored meat, regardless of which section of the world, is the flesh of the steer or cow, and is called beef. Over time, it was the Anglo-Saxons who made this meat popular. Three kings of England — Henry VIII, James I and Charles II — are credited with knighting the loin of beef. Thus was born the name “sirloin.” Early French chefs and gourmets acknowledged that England had introduced them to this tasty piece of meat.

However, it was the Americans who first aged beef; with its characteristic aging and fattening, it became more famous than the English beef.

Second in popularity to beef, or even its equal, is pork. It is the most versatile of the food animals, because almost every part of the pig is edible. Pork, when cured and smoked, is the main meat supply of millions of people. For long periods of time smoked pork was the only meat in regions of the world.

Throughout history, each country had its own version of preparing pork. Each country also had its own way of curing and smoking pork and making sausage. There were unique ways of using pig’s feet and tails. It would require a separate cookbook to describe all the preparations of pork known to man. Pork is a universal meat.

Lamb and mutton are third in popularity. The Near Eastern and European countries savor lamb and use it in numerous ways. In the south of France, Greece and Italy, as well as Spain and Portugal, one of the favorite dishes is young roasted lamb. It is also a favorite of the nomadic tribes of North Africa.

It is only in the United States that lamb has had a struggle for popularity. Maybe one of the reasons is that, for years, lamb was marketed too old. Then it was cooked badly — mostly overcooked.

Probably if veal were white-fleshed young, milk-fed veal, as it is in Europe, it would be used more in this country. There are so many veal dishes enjoyed by French, Swiss and Italians that have started to become accepted in this country, particularly in the gourmet restaurants.

In the past 30 years, the United States has adopted a process perfected in Holland of feeding milk solids and vitamins to calves and allowing them to wander in pastures, instead of being penned up. This method is producing tender white veal.

Meat must be government graded if it is to be shipped from state to state. Each carcass is stamped with a purple stamp with “US insp’s & PSD” Grades of meat include: Prime, Choice, Good, and Standard. The first two are for beef, lamb and veal. The other two are also for beef, lamb, and veal, but for meat with less fat content.

Hogs are graded by yield and quality of meat. Most pork meat comes from animals younger than 1 year in age. In recent years, the trend has been to breed animals with a lower fat content.

Meat is an important part of our diet. Meat from all animals is almost completely utilized by the body. The proteins of meat are about 97% digested and the fats almost 96%.

It has been said that there are enough cuts and kinds of meat in the United States for a homemaker to prepare a different meat dish for the family every day of the year. Well, maybe not quite. The kids won’t eat that, and Dad would rather sit down to a cooked meal instead of doing outdoor grilling. However, there is something for everyone.

I like casseroles in cold weather. They are usually hearty meals that can be prepared ahead of time. They are also a good way to use ground beef, instead of hamburgers.

This Beef Stroganoff is easy to prepare, which can be done early in the day and then baked just before dinner.

Beef Stroganoff

1 pound lean ground beef

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

1 large onion, chopped

1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup dry white wine

1 can (10¾ ounces) cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

4 cups cooked egg noodles

Chopped parsley, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13- by 9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Place beef in a large skillet; season with salt and pepper. Brown beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink; stirring to separate beef. Drain fat from beef; set beef aside.

Heat oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms, onion and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes or until onion is tender. Add wine. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in soup, sour cream and mustard until well combined. Return beef to skillet.

Place noodles in prepared dish. Pour beef mixture over noodles; stir until noodles are well coated. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes, or until heated through. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired. Makes 6 servings.