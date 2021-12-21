Hilde Lee: Welcoming a new year and a fresh start

At this time of year, most of us are focused on the Christmas holiday. What type of gifts to buy, what foods to prepare for the “big meal,” and which of the relatives to invite for dinner.

But, we had Aunt Susie and Uncle Fred last year. And, remember, he complained that the turkey gravy was too thin — wouldn’t stick to the meat and mashed potatoes. Grandmother almost told him to go eat somewhere else.

There is another world out there — civilizations that do not celebrate Christmas and have their own unique holidays. Many of these are in Asian countries where the passing of the old year and the beginning of the new call for celebration.

India enjoys its celebration of Diwali. This festival marks the triumphal return of Rama and his bride, Sita, after a 14-year exile. Households commemorate the occasion with outdoor lights and glasses of colored water placed throughout the house.

Garlands of brightly colored flowers in the shapes of birds are hung throughout the house. People who can afford them treat themselves to new clothes for the occasion.