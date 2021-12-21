Hilde Lee: Welcoming a new year and a fresh start

At this time of year, most of us are focused on the Christmas holiday. What type of gifts to buy, what foods to prepare for the “big meal,” and which of the relatives to invite for dinner.
But, we had Aunt Susie and Uncle Fred last year. And, remember, he complained that the turkey gravy was too thin — wouldn’t stick to the meat and mashed potatoes. Grandmother almost told him to go eat somewhere else.
There is another world out there — civilizations that do not celebrate Christmas and have their own unique holidays. Many of these are in Asian countries where the passing of the old year and the beginning of the new call for celebration.
India enjoys its celebration of Diwali. This festival marks the triumphal return of Rama and his bride, Sita, after a 14-year exile. Households commemorate the occasion with outdoor lights and glasses of colored water placed throughout the house.
Garlands of brightly colored flowers in the shapes of birds are hung throughout the house. People who can afford them treat themselves to new clothes for the occasion.
In business, old debts are settled to ensure that wealth will prevail in the coming year. Merchants fill their store shelves with new merchandise and decorate their shops. Faithful employees are rewarded with gifts of sweets and bonuses. Farmers give thanks to Diwali for the end f winter and the beginning of a new growth cycle. Thus, winter wheat can be planted.
Many Indians start the day of Diwali by taking ceremonial baths with perfumed oils. This is followed by dressing in their best clothes. When all in the family are freshly dressed, they exchange small gifts of sweets. Then they go out and watch the street parade and the fireworks.
In Asian countries, particularly Japan, many New Year’s rituals go back thousands of years. They are supposed to symbolize the discarding of time and welcoming of the future.
Because the Japanese have adopted the Western calendar, the celebrations are arranged around Jan. 1. The Chinese, on the other hand, use a lunar calendar based on the movements of the moon. Both cultures have in common the system of organizing the year into 12 cycles.
Since Allan spent quite a bit of time working in Japan, and I was there often, I am more familiar with Japanese customs. In Japan, the new year, Ganjitsu, is also a time of renewal and excitement.
The season begins in late November with special temple fairs. In late November, special Western Santa Clauses begin to appear in stores and advertising. The population participates in early special Christmas shopping.
Japanese homes are decorated with kumade in early December. The kumade is a bamboo rake hung with lucky gods and other images. It may only be a few inches or several feet in length. The act of buying the kumade is traditional. The buyer must bargain with the seller in order to reach a price that sits well for the buyer’s prosperity for the new year.
Traditional Christmas decorations are purchased at the Year-End Fairs. Traditional is the kadomatsu, which consists of three elements: a pine branch for long life, a bamboo stalk for prosperity, and a plum blossom for strength. These are placed at the main door of the house.
Along with decorating, every household goes through a susu barai — a ritual housecleaning. On the Last Great Day, all members of the family gather to eat a simple meal. They wait at midnight to hear the tolling of the temple bells, which must be rung 108 times, to eliminate worldly cares.
On New Year’s morning, a fresh basin of water is drawn for the family members to wash their faces and start a new year.
Merry Christmas to all, and best wishes for the new year.